Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7440 on: August 28, 2023, 03:10:56 pm
He ought to have scored his second Liverpool goal. A quick goal kick at the end and it'd have been 3-1. The field was absolutely wide open with not a single Saudi player anywhere near their own half.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7441 on: August 28, 2023, 04:16:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 28, 2023, 03:10:56 pm
He ought to have scored his second Liverpool goal. A quick goal kick at the end and it'd have been 3-1. The field was absolutely wide open with not a single Saudi player anywhere near their own half.
Brilliant keeper, but he needs to work on his goalscoring touch, his output has gone down in the final third... ;)

At some point in the game, Ali was 5-10 yards into their half (for a corner, wasn't it?), helping Trent (?) sweep anything that comes back.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7442 on: August 28, 2023, 05:44:19 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 28, 2023, 09:50:52 am
World Class goalie, after the post match interview I think he should be club captain. I know we can't take if off Virgil now but Alisson has that leadership vibe.
He in the leadership group, which is the correct spot, considering who he has supported politically before(and it was public).

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7443 on: August 28, 2023, 06:12:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 27, 2023, 09:47:28 pm
That's one of the greatest-ever saves in a Liverpool jersey. It's a triple save in one sense. Their initial one is the business one, but I love the way that he gets a glove on the ball as he (and it) are falling in order to keep it away from the goal. And then obviously the final punch away for the corner.

He's now for me the best I've seen in a Liverpool shirt. Clem was an absolute hero of mine and I modelled so much of what I did on him, but Ali, having been consistent since he came to us, is the best.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7444 on: August 28, 2023, 07:08:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 28, 2023, 06:12:53 pm
He's now for me the best I've seen in a Liverpool shirt. Clem was an absolute hero of mine and I modelled so much of what I did on him, but Ali, having been consistent since he came to us, is the best.

They're close Rob. Clem was a tad quicker I think. But far more demands are made of Alisson's feet. Both are characterised by their physical bravery and both are great shot stoppers. - Clem more elegant and acrobatic, perhaps, but Ally just exuding a 'thou shall not pass' attitude.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7445 on: August 28, 2023, 07:22:21 pm
I think it's

1.1 and 1.2 now between Clemence and Alisson.

Alisson is the best keeper I've seen for LFC in my life but Clemence has the longevity and won more than Ali.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7446 on: August 28, 2023, 07:53:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 28, 2023, 07:08:01 pm
They're close Rob. Clem was a tad quicker I think. But far more demands are made of Alisson's feet. Both are characterised by their physical bravery and both are great shot stoppers. - Clem more elegant and acrobatic, perhaps, but Ally just exuding a 'thou shall not pass' attitude.   

I've said this before, but the biggest compliment I can pay both men is that they could each have played in the others era and still been the best keeper.

I think Ali just edges it because he has so much more to do than Clem, he spent long period doing his dance routine on the 18yd line while the redmen camped down the other end and Ray also had the option to pick it up as you say. Ali also has to deal with balls that are designed to travel very quickly and move in the air - our kid has a match ball from our away game at West Ham when we won 2-1 and that thing flies like a rocket and moves all over the shop and that's 10 years ago, so it harder for a keeper thse days. Ali also scored more than Clem ;)

Quote from: Samie on August 28, 2023, 07:22:21 pm
I think it's

1.1 and 1.2 now between Clemence and Alisson.

Alisson is the best keeper I've seen for LFC in my life but Clemence has the longevity and won more than Ali.

Robbed of a couple of titles by the sportswashers :no
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7447 on: August 28, 2023, 09:40:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 27, 2023, 09:47:28 pm
That's one of the greatest-ever saves in a Liverpool jersey. It's a triple save in one sense. Their initial one is the business one, but I love the way that he gets a glove on the ball as he (and it) are falling in order to keep it away from the goal. And then obviously the final punch away for the corner.
Yep, it's not just the ability to react like he did. I said to my lad the ball bounced of Ali's hand like it had hit a brick wall. His hands and wrists are so solid there's simply no weakness in his ability to stop a shot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7448 on: August 28, 2023, 09:47:45 pm
World class save yesterday. Best in the world.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7449 on: August 28, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
Quote from: norecat on August 27, 2023, 11:46:04 pm
That was possibly the best save I've seen from a Liverpool goalkeeper. The only other save I can recall in the reckoning was Bruce in the 86 cup final.
Napoli at home 2018 has something to say about that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7450 on: August 28, 2023, 10:34:38 pm
Napoli at home was both amazing and very important
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7451 on: August 28, 2023, 11:32:51 pm
His really big moments usually lead to something, and not just the three points.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7452 on: August 29, 2023, 12:08:26 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on August 28, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
Napoli at home 2018 has something to say about that.
Indeed.

However, the sheer violence of the shot yesterday just leaves me in awe every time I see it. It is particularly obvious without any sort of slowcam.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7453 on: August 29, 2023, 07:34:47 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on August 28, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
Napoli at home 2018 has something to say about that.

It's not the best Save, but it's probably the most important one, edging out Brucies
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7454 on: August 29, 2023, 07:37:50 am
Adrian away to Napoli is still right up there for me, probably wont ever get the recognition because it was in a dreadful performance/defeat.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7455 on: August 29, 2023, 12:19:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 29, 2023, 07:34:47 am
It's not the best Save, but it's probably the most important one, edging out Brucies
I think it is, reaction time is so short and his hand had to be so strong. Game of opinions though, Bruceys was different but also incredible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7456 on: August 29, 2023, 12:34:14 pm
Its a great reaction stop... personally prefer some of his one on one stops - I've never seen a keeper better at them and almost all of them stop certain goals
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7457 on: August 29, 2023, 02:17:44 pm
He must have some iron rods in his arms, the strength to stop that, then the reaction. Super human.

I love how he's stepped up into a leadership role this summer, he's a huge fucking cudly bear.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7458 on: September 3, 2023, 04:43:14 pm
Boss save and thatbut what a fucking haircut  8)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7459 on: September 3, 2023, 04:54:24 pm
He looks beautiful as ever
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7460 on: Today at 06:36:18 pm
Alisson doesn't make the 10 man shortlist for the Yashin Trophy for the 2023 Ballon D'Or.

Absolutely incomprehensible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7461 on: Today at 06:38:35 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:36:18 pm
Alisson doesn't make the 10 man shortlist for the Yashin Trophy for the 2023 Ballon D'Or.

Absolutely incomprehensible.

Haha that's fucking hilarious
He's almost certainly the best keeper in the world... and probably one of the top 10 players in the world never mind goal keepers
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7462 on: Today at 06:38:51 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:36:18 pm
Alisson doesn't make the 10 man shortlist for the Yashin Trophy for the 2023 Ballon D'Or.

Absolutely incomprehensible.
god almighty.  that's ludicrous.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7463 on: Today at 06:42:47 pm
Yashin Trophy nominees
Marc Andre Ter Stegen - Barcelona
Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
Mike Maignan - AC Milan
Yassine Bounou - Sevilla FC and Al-Hilal
Aaron Ramsdale- Arsenal
Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
Andre Onana - Manchester United and Inter Milan
Ederson - Manchester City
Brice Samba- RC Lens
Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce

.... what a joke.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7464 on: Today at 06:43:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:42:47 pm

Aaron Ramsdale- Arsenal


That's the funniest joke I've heard today
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #7465 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm
Looking at the shortlist, the only criteria seems to be: did your team win a trophy? Or did you make a memorable impression at the World Cup?

Because the idea that Ramsdale, Onana and some of the others would even be in the conversation to be as good as Alisson otherwise is utterly farcical.
