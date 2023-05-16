Genuine question - what more does he have to prove himself? Is it just longevity/trophies that he needs?
Ability-wise I've never seen a more complete goalkeeper. Shot stopping, 1-on-1's, commanding his area, handling crosses, sweeping, passing, heading. He's got it all. You could maybe argue that he's not great with penalties but he saves the occasional one and he's hardly de Gea.
I'm confident saying he's the best in the World. I'd go as far to say he's the best we've seen in the Premier League but it's increasingly difficult to make statements like that about current players because of the nostalgia people have for the players of the late 90's and 00's.
There's only 3 other keepers worth debating. Schmeichel, Seaman, Cech.
You can't have a reasonable debate about it with outsiders because they inevitably come off with "But he won x PL trophies, Alisson only has 1" and they refuse to accept that medals won by THE WHOLE FUCKING TEAM are not relevant when discussing how good a player was or is.
I'd say Cech is the only one who comes close to him, but I'd still pick Alisson every day of the week.