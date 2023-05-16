« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 16, 2023, 06:45:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 16, 2023, 06:38:22 pm
way to not gratuitously post THE GOAL.



(I mean I would, but I'm incompetent).

erm .... que?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 16, 2023, 07:22:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 16, 2023, 06:45:35 pm
erm .... que?

It's the anniversary of THE GOAL.

And not a single gif, youtube, etc.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 16, 2023, 07:28:43 pm
For me hes been our player of the season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 06:07:59 am
Maldini (or was it Baresi?): "If I have to tackle, I've made a mistake"

Ali: "If I have to make a save, I've made a mistake"

Neuer pioneered it. Ali is taking it to another level.

The most important player to arrive at the club since Klopp took over. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 10:21:02 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on May 17, 2023, 06:07:59 am
Maldini (or was it Baresi?): "If I have to tackle, I've made a mistake"

Ali: "If I have to make a save, I've made a mistake"


I hate that quote! Think about it for more than two or three seconds and it's obviously bollocks.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 12:48:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 17, 2023, 10:21:02 am
I hate that quote! Think about it for more than two or three seconds and it's obviously bollocks.

next will be strikers saying "If I have to take a shot, I've made a mistake".  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 01:18:43 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 16, 2023, 02:53:40 pm
Genuine question - what more does he have to prove himself? Is it just longevity/trophies that he needs?

Ability-wise I've never seen a more complete goalkeeper. Shot stopping, 1-on-1's, commanding his area, handling crosses, sweeping, passing, heading. He's got it all. You could maybe argue that he's not great with penalties but he saves the occasional one and he's hardly de Gea.

I'm confident saying he's the best in the World. I'd go as far to say he's the best we've seen in the Premier League but it's increasingly difficult to make statements like that about current players because of the nostalgia people have for the players of the late 90's and 00's.

There's only 3 other keepers worth debating. Schmeichel, Seaman, Cech.
You can't have a reasonable debate about it with outsiders because they inevitably come off with "But he won x PL trophies, Alisson only has 1" and they refuse to accept that medals won by THE WHOLE FUCKING TEAM are not relevant when discussing how good a player was or is.
I'd say Cech is the only one who comes close to him, but I'd still pick Alisson every day of the week.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 01:28:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 12:48:17 pm
next will be strikers saying "If I have to take a shot, I've made a mistake".  :)

Yeah!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 03:38:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 17, 2023, 01:18:43 pm

I'd say Cech is the only one who comes close to him, but I'd still pick Alisson every day of the week.

I know what you mean but Cech really couldn't cover the space behind the backline like Alisson. He's the best I've ever seen do this without lacking in any other area.

He's also ridiculously quick over 20 yards. There was a point in second half against Leicester where he was in a footrace with one of their players (possibly Daka?) to get on a 50/50 through ball and Alisson got there first to clear it away. It was insane to watch, really.

It's like us having a calmer Neuer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 05:17:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 17, 2023, 10:21:02 am
I hate that quote! Think about it for more than two or three seconds and it's obviously bollocks.

Do you take everything others say literally?

In that case, how can it be bollocks? The quote is an idea, expressed in words, which are merely sounds coming out of Maldini's mouth. The latter refers to semen held inside a bag of skin, according to my Olde English Dictionary

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 17, 2023, 05:33:28 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on May 17, 2023, 05:17:04 pm
Do you take everything others say literally?

How did you mean it?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 18, 2023, 03:07:24 pm
What the hell are the words for the new Alisson song?

I know there aren't many and this is not going to be rocket science...

Woahhhh, Woahhhhhh-aaaa-woaahhhhh

Alisson Becker.....(I can't make out the next line words!)


Anyone?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 19, 2023, 01:46:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 17, 2023, 10:21:02 am
I hate that quote! Think about it for more than two or three seconds and it's obviously bollocks.

Would you accept it if he meant sliding tackle?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 22, 2023, 02:54:25 pm
 :D

I believe his two youngest are Liverpool born, Sign the kids up.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
May 22, 2023, 03:09:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2023, 02:54:25 pm
:D

I believe his two youngest are Liverpool born, Sign the kids up.



yes now - get those contracts sorted
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:04:33 pm
We would have been fighting relegation without Ali in goal this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:06:11 pm
Not really.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:08:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:11 pm
Not really.
Not far off, he's been saving us all season.
We have a sieve like defence.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:17:19 pm
According to the stats hes saved ~10 goals so its not a stretch to imagine wed be far worse of without him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:21:14 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:17:19 pm
According to the stats hes saved ~10 goals so its not a stretch to imagine wed be far worse of without him.
Our defence should pay his wages.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:59:03 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:21:14 pm
Our defence should pay his wages.
He made this disastrous season look a lot better than it was.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 06:00:18 pm
He did the job he's paid to do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 06:14:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:00:18 pm
He did the job he's paid to do.
Over-performing? He should be getting paid time and a half.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 06:25:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:00:18 pm
He did the job he's paid to do.
He's the best goalie on the planet, and doubt he's the best paid.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 06:29:22 pm
A sneak preview of how bad our season would have been without Alisson in some far and distance alternative reality.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 06:59:22 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:29:22 pm
A sneak preview of how bad our season would have been without Alisson in some far and distance alternative reality.

Yep, hes masked a lot of our victories this season with his individual displays. Dread to think where we would have finished without him in goals.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 07:13:30 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:29:22 pm
A sneak preview of how bad our season would have been without Alisson in some far and distance alternative reality.
Our most important player imo. I hope he enjoys a good summer break, catches a few rays and returns invigorated. Next season, we're going to need him at his very best.
