Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 08:48:12 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:56:42 am
Garth Crooks, never missing an opportunity to (nonsensically) put someone down whilst picking them in his team of the week:

"Alisson is a remarkable goalkeeper, especially in the modern era, largely because of the fact that he is not as comfortable with the ball at his feet as Manchester City's Ederson for example, but to be perfectly honest there are not that many that are."

What does it even mean, that sentence?  ;D
Means he is drunk.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 08:51:42 am »
It means his 'column' is probably dictated to a junior member of staff down the phone and he's on the golf course by the time anything would need to be queried.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 08:55:01 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:56:42 am
Garth Crooks, never missing an opportunity to (nonsensically) put someone down whilst picking them in his team of the week:

What does it even mean, that sentence?  ;D

Am I reading that right? He's a great keeper because he isn't as good as Ederson with the ball on the deck?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 08:57:49 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:55:01 am
Am I reading that right? He's a great keeper because he isn't as good as Ederson with the ball on the deck?

I, for one, am not as comfortable as Ederson, with the ball at my feet, and therefore,  am one of the all time great goalkeepers.
