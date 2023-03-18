« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2023, 02:07:51 am
Quote from: didi shamone on March 17, 2023, 12:14:03 am

A truly odd statement.  Having only one player out would be a dream. The most important player out was undoubtedly Diaz, but Thiago, Henderson and Bajcetic  were also significant  to put it mildly.
Or maybe it's best not to take someone literally when English is not their first language?
He's just  saying what most of us think, we had injuries but that cant be an excuse anymore (klopp has said the same thing a few times lately)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2023, 04:29:51 am
Quote from: Draex on March 17, 2023, 07:21:44 pm
If we're being pernickety you'd say his horror for Real's goal basically destroyed our mentality v's Real ;)

And if you[re being really pernickety you'd say Courtois' horror for our second goal merely spurred them to smash five past us. In front of our own fans.

So maybe Alli has a point.  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2023, 06:43:55 am
I think the Bournemouth game has just been pretty much the final straw for a lot of people. Of course we have lost a few times to shite sides and played even worse but the context of the loss on the back of a good run and huge win has rightly meant people have just been pissed off with it all. The comments after the game against Madrid actually referring to the game at Bournemouth illustrates as much.

Trent of course said something even damning about them wanting it more. That result allowed all that negativity to seep back in and affected the Madrid game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2023, 08:32:01 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 18, 2023, 04:29:51 am
And if you[re being really pernickety you'd say Courtois' horror for our second goal merely spurred them to smash five past us. In front of our own fans.

So maybe Alli has a point.  :D
Lulled us into a false sense of security and hope that did the fucker!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 19, 2023, 03:42:47 pm
Quote
Globo Esporte: Brazil goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel steps down from his position in the National Team - he will now work exclusively with Liverpool FC.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 4, 2023, 10:05:35 pm
We are lucky to have him. World class.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 4, 2023, 10:06:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  4, 2023, 10:05:35 pm
We are lucky to have him. World class.

Yep, probably not too far above the relegation places without him which is a pretty horrific thought.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 4, 2023, 10:08:08 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  4, 2023, 10:05:35 pm
We are lucky to have him. World class.

Surprised he didnt nut Henderson tbf!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 4, 2023, 10:08:26 pm
Hendo should probably have a little more respect for the man who has probably single handedly kept him out the relegation zone, before he starts barging into him. Sad to see.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 4, 2023, 10:08:34 pm
Feel bad for him. No support at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 4, 2023, 10:58:13 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on April  4, 2023, 10:08:26 pm
Hendo should probably have a little more respect for the man who has probably single handedly kept him out the relegation zone, before he starts barging into him. Sad to see.

That was really bad to see, don't know what was going through hendo mind
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 4, 2023, 11:00:46 pm
I actually hope its nothing because he is easily the best player in the team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:25:32 am
Seems like his patience is wearing thin now. Theyre lucky his patience hasnt snapped and head butted them a long time ago. Hes carrying way too many.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:31:01 am
Henderson shouting at him last night whilst Hendo stunk the place out yet again was funny.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
Best in the world, and getting better every game due to the all the practice he's getting😱
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:48:32 am
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on April  4, 2023, 10:08:26 pm
Hendo should probably have a little more respect for the man who has probably single handedly kept him out the relegation zone, before he starts barging into him. Sad to see.

Yeah that was mad, Henderson even tried a little mini shoulder barge on him. Alisson would batter him.

He has been the only consistent this season minus an error against Real Madrid.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:13:08 pm
Just a shout to Ali, I'm very pleased that we have him, we are lucky!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 04:22:31 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:48:32 am
Yeah that was mad, Henderson even tried a little mini shoulder barge on him. Alisson would batter him.

He has been the only consistent this season minus an error against Real Madrid.

:duh

My goalkeepers harder than your captain.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:22:31 pm
:duh

My goalkeepers harder than your captain.

Was only a joke Lobo get off that high horse of yours for once fella.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 10:35:50 am
To post something positive among the doom and gloom - how good is this lad?
Theres currently a 7 goal difference between our xg against and actual goals scored .. weve conceded more than 20% less goals than we should have done  this doesnt count the amount of shots that never happen because he closes down strikers so fast
Hes probably the best one on one keeper Ive ever seen (between him and schmiecel senior) and - terrifyingly - without him wed be closer to relegation than top 4

Hes the best keeper in the world and you can make a good argument hes in the the top 10 players in football
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 10:37:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:35:50 am
To post something positive among the doom and gloom - how good is this lad?
Theres currently a 7 goal difference between our xg against and actual goals scored .. weve conceded more than 20% less goals than we should have done  this doesnt count the amount of shots that never happen because he closes down strikers so fast
Hes probably the best one on one keeper Ive ever seen (between him and schmiecel senior) and - terrifyingly - without him wed be closer to relegation than top 4

Hes the best keeper in the world and you can make a good argument hes on the the top 10 players in football

Comfortably best keeper in the world.

The best I've seen for us as well to be fair.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 10:48:42 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:13:08 pm
Just a shout to Ali, I'm very pleased that we have him, we are lucky!
X2
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 11:53:20 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:13:08 pm
Just a shout to Ali, I'm very pleased that we have him, we are lucky!

x3.

As for the "discussion" between him and Jordan. A thing of nothing. Glad they both care enough to get angry.

Brilliant Goalie. Seems like a decent fella all around too. We lucked out there. Keeping us in the hunt for 9th.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 12:37:41 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:35:50 am
To post something positive among the doom and gloom - how good is this lad?
Theres currently a 7 goal difference between our xg against and actual goals scored .. weve conceded more than 20% less goals than we should have done  this doesnt count the amount of shots that never happen because he closes down strikers so fast
Hes probably the best one on one keeper Ive ever seen (between him and schmiecel senior) and - terrifyingly - without him wed be closer to relegation than top 4

Hes the best keeper in the world and you can make a good argument hes in the the top 10 players in football

Well said.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 12:55:53 pm
Remarkable that he has a genuine chance of winning the golden glove. With the standard of defending in front of him this season you think he'd be nowhere near it.

Never a good sign when your goalkeeper is player of the season  :-X
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 12:57:52 pm
Watch in a couple of months when he's left out of the PFA Team of the Season over someone like Ramsdale :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 03:59:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:57:52 pm
Watch in a couple of months when he's left out of the PFA Team of the Season over someone like Ramsdale :D

Pope or Ramsdale - nailed on.
