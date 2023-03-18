I think the Bournemouth game has just been pretty much the final straw for a lot of people. Of course we have lost a few times to shite sides and played even worse but the context of the loss on the back of a good run and huge win has rightly meant people have just been pissed off with it all. The comments after the game against Madrid actually referring to the game at Bournemouth illustrates as much.



Trent of course said something even damning about them wanting it more. That result allowed all that negativity to seep back in and affected the Madrid game.