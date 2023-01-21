« previous next »
Just a reminder that Shay Given said he would have Nick Pope in a combined XI of Saudi and Liverpool over this magnificent keeper.  ::)
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:27:04 pm
Just a reminder that Shay Given said he would have Nick Pope in a combined XI of Saudi and Liverpool over this magnificent keeper.  ::)

To be fair on this one I am with Shay Given.

Ali might command his area. However no one commands an entire half with immaculate handling the way Pope does. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Outrageous.
Can't imagine where we will be without him.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm
Can't imagine where we will be without him.
I can, and it's really effing scary.
Wonder where we would be without him this season, yet again MotM performance

Best GK in the world easily
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Wonder where we would be without him this season, yet again MotM performance

Best GK in the world easily

Not even a debate.  A contender for the best I've ever seen.
I'm biased, but I can't remember a better Goalkeeper.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:27:04 pm
Just a reminder that Shay Given said he would have Nick Pope in a combined XI of Saudi and Liverpool over this magnificent keeper.  ::)

Fuck off, really?! I read about his combined XI but didn't actually look at it, and I would've assumed Alisson would be so obvious that any bias couldn't keep him out of it.
Today's game would have been 2-2 had it not been for Alisson, they could have even had three goals. What a gem we've got!
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm
Today's game would have been 2-2 had it not been for Alisson, they could have even had three goals. What a gem we've got!

If we could have finished 2 - 5 or 6.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm
If we could have finished 2 - 5 or 6.
Yeah, true. We stopped playing after Pope was sent off and only managed the game. But Ali still saved three good ones.
Without doubt the best Liverpool goalie I've seen in my lifetime (92 onwards)

Certainly up there with the best the premier league has had to offer.

Outstandingly reliable and consistent player.
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 07:51:05 pm
I only remember maybe early Cech being on his level of scariness. But Alisson is arguably the best keeper in EPL history surely? I caught the later part of Schmiechel but he was getting lobbed by Robbie and stuff. Never seen Alisson get smoked from distance often and I deffo dont see him getting lobbed chipped. Best keeper in EPL history
Hes the best. The game has evolved and being able to play out is imperative for the top sides. Schmeichel couldnt play, in fact the only area of the game id say he topped Ali is 1v1 and even thats marginal.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:14:26 pm
Without doubt the best Liverpool goalie I've seen in my lifetime (92 onwards)

Certainly up there with the best the premier league has had to offer.

Outstandingly reliable and consistent player.


The worlds best keeper for several years now imho.

Rarely makes mistakes (usually from playing his brilliant passing game, so a small price to pay), a
brilliant shot stopper, an anticipator, positioning and with incredible distribution .. how many times over the seasons has it led to wonderful counter attack goals?

Ive often thought it ironic that he was the goalie in the Roma team torn apart.  Edwards and Klopp saw through that as nowt to do with Alisson!
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm
Today's game would have been 2-2 had it not been for Alisson, they could have even had three goals. What a gem we've got!
Kept us in win.
Lost count of the number of times he's pulled us to the win.

Fantastic keeper.
not only did he keep them out with blinding saves, his distribution to Mo played a key role in getting the win.  it led to the red card.  :)
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm
Hes the best. The game has evolved and being able to play out is imperative for the top sides. Schmeichel couldnt play, in fact the only area of the game id say he topped Ali is 1v1 and even thats marginal.
Alison is the greatest keeper of all time in terms of 1v1s and long range shots. His footwork is freakishly good. Schmeichel was a shot stopper much like DDG. I actually cant see a keeper as reassuring and text book as Alisson since probably a young Buffon. Hes got this keeper stuff down to a science.  legend.
Have never seen a keeper close angles for a striker so quickly and aggressively. Makes it look easy while certain guys like Courtois are rooted to the spot he’s the undisputed king of 1v1’s and smotherings. Courtois will probably play for longer but real ones know he he has not been close to Ali while he been at LFC. Never was a fan of Nuer thought he was flimsy. Not as sturdy as Ali.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:27:04 pm
Just a reminder that Shay Given said he would have Nick Pope in a combined XI of Saudi and Liverpool over this magnificent keeper.  ::)

He did admit in the post match show that it was Al's spin on the kick which is what screwed things up for Pope. He'd positioned himself for their corner in the middle of the pitch and when the ball left Ali's boot it started left of our goal posts and ended up to the right purely based on the spin on the ball.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:50:34 am
He did admit in the post match show that it was Al's spin on the kick which is what screwed things up for Pope. He'd positioned himself for their corner in the middle of the pitch and when the ball left Ali's boot it started left of our goal posts and ended up to the right purely based on the spin on the ball.
It was so well weighted for Salah... Had it not been for Pope's catch, it'd be 0-3.
Man of the match which is ridiculous considering we were against 10 men for most of the game.
Man of the match and player of the season.
Still hasnt scored since that game against West Brom. Hes shite. Get rid.
Living up to his middle name Ramses. A god-like performance.
If you see a scoreline where we haven't conceded it's a given (no pun intended) that Alisson will have earned it.
Dont want to think about the end of his career here. Hoping it is a long long time away. Hes world class, and to me the best keeper in the world. The influence hes had on this team and trophies can not be praised enough.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:04:49 am
Still hasnt scored since that game against West Brom. Hes shite. Get rid.

 ;D
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:56:22 am
Man of the match and player of the season.
agreed.  no need to vote.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:04:49 am
Still hasnt scored since that game against West Brom. Hes shite. Get rid.
plus he only scores height goals, not real goals.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:10:32 pm
I'm biased, but I can't remember a better Goalkeeper.

Im with this
