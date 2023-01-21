Have never seen a keeper close angles for a striker so quickly and aggressively. Makes it look easy while certain guys like Courtois are rooted to the spot he’s the undisputed king of 1v1’s and smotherings. Courtois will probably play for longer but real ones know he he has not been close to Ali while he been at LFC. Never was a fan of Nuer thought he was flimsy. Not as sturdy as Ali.