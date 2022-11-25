« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 769485 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6960 on: November 25, 2022, 01:11:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2022, 01:06:11 pm
If you're going to go down that route...

...

 ;D  we have a winner
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,792
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6961 on: November 26, 2022, 08:09:55 am »
Imagine if he rocked up for pens like that. Oppo strikers would be laughing too much to score.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6962 on: December 31, 2022, 06:27:20 am »
Bumped because hes a beast and everybody needs to know how much of a beast he really is. Even though were not a good football team at present hes kept the most clean sheets in 2022 and has conceded 27 goals from an xG of 38! Hes unquestionably our best player now I think and without doubt the best Liverpool goalkeeper Ive seen. Doubt Ill see a better one by the time rigor mortis sets in.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6963 on: January 2, 2023, 07:26:37 pm »
Doesnt deserve this. Thank god Real Madrid arent looking for a goalkeeper.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,022
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6964 on: January 2, 2023, 07:28:37 pm »
He's got a cotract till 2027 anyway.  :D
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6965 on: January 2, 2023, 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January  2, 2023, 07:26:37 pm
Doesnt deserve this. Thank god Real Madrid arent looking for a goalkeeper.

Yup. luckily for us the big clubs who could sign him are all set for GK's (Real -> Courtois, PSG -> Donnarumma, Barca -> Ter Stegen).

I can see Bayern targeting him as Neuer replacement, but hopefully we recover next year.
Logged
True North Strong

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,319
  • Legacy fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6966 on: January 2, 2023, 09:53:33 pm »
Hes superb and is being badly let down at the moment.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6967 on: January 2, 2023, 10:40:53 pm »
We should renew his contract again and give him a £200 million release clause. In fact you actually cant put a price on Ali.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6968 on: January 3, 2023, 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on January  2, 2023, 07:30:38 pm
Yup. luckily for us the big clubs who could sign him are all set for GK's (Real -> Courtois, PSG -> Donnarumma, Barca -> Ter Stegen).

I can see Bayern targeting him as Neuer replacement, but hopefully we recover next year.


We're one of the biggest Clubs in the world ffs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6969 on: January 4, 2023, 12:04:43 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 31, 2022, 06:27:20 am
Bumped because hes a beast and everybody needs to know how much of a beast he really is. Even though were not a good football team at present hes kept the most clean sheets in 2022 and has conceded 27 goals from an xG of 38! Hes unquestionably our best player now I think and without doubt the best Liverpool goalkeeper Ive seen. Doubt Ill see a better one by the time rigor mortis sets in.

He is superb, laughable that some English pundits put Pickford and plenty of others ahead of him, he is super elite, an all time great.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6970 on: January 4, 2023, 12:05:31 am »
Quote from: kavah on January  4, 2023, 12:04:43 am
He is superb, laughable that some English pundits put Pickford and plenty of others ahead of him, he is super elite, an all time great.

What English pundits?
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6971 on: January 4, 2023, 12:11:40 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on January  4, 2023, 12:05:31 am
What English pundits?

I reckon Merson, Osman, Efan Ekoku, Max Mosley and I'm sure there are several others question his reliability recently. While Pickford has this reputation as a great passer because he can hoof it the length of the pitch

Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,530
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6972 on: January 4, 2023, 08:25:02 am »
Quote from: kavah on January  4, 2023, 12:04:43 am
He is superb, laughable that some English pundits put Pickford and plenty of others ahead of him, he is super elite, an all time great.

I think if you asked a list of pundits who is the best goalkeeper in England, you'd find that Ali would take 70% of the vote. Could we say with a straight face there is a better midfielder in England than KDB? Or a better striker than Haaland? Probably not. I know I couldn't. The same applies here with Ali.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,408
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6973 on: February 4, 2023, 09:40:21 pm »
Thank Goodness for this fella.

An argument could be made that he should be the captain, at least for the first choice team on the pitch.

He's the most senior player whose standards have not dropped.
The others should look to him as an example.
« Last Edit: February 4, 2023, 09:42:31 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,344
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6974 on: February 4, 2023, 09:41:26 pm »
The difference between mid table and a relegation battle with the blue shite.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,833
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6975 on: February 4, 2023, 09:59:36 pm »
Even he must be thinking what the fuck? How many shots am I going to have to face 2 yards from goal?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6976 on: February 4, 2023, 10:02:42 pm »
Worry about his future here, honestly.

FSG must see $$$, especially if the horror show in front of him continues.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,022
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6977 on: February 4, 2023, 11:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  4, 2023, 10:02:42 pm
Worry about his future here, honestly.

FSG must see $$$, especially if the horror show in front of him continues.

He's here till 2027 and no top club needs a keeper and we'd ask for a world record fee for a keeper over 100 million.  ;D
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6978 on: February 5, 2023, 04:21:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on February  4, 2023, 11:55:16 pm
He's here till 2027 and no top club needs a keeper and we'd ask for a world record fee for a keeper over 100 million.  ;D

That fat fuck Boehly or Qatar could bid for him.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6979 on: February 5, 2023, 11:16:10 am »
I liked the bit where he took the ball out the area and ran with it, thought, fuck these players I'll do it meself.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,022
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6980 on: February 5, 2023, 01:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  5, 2023, 04:21:26 am
That fat fuck Boehly or Qatar could bid for him.

PSG have Donaruumma who is in his early 20's, they're not bidding for Ali for fucks sakes.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6981 on: February 5, 2023, 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  5, 2023, 01:03:09 pm
PSG have Donaruumma who is in his early 20's, they're not bidding for Ali for fucks sakes.

They go through keepers like toilet paper - Sirigu, Trapp, Navas, Donnarumma, Areola, Rico, just off the top of my head. They'd bin him for Ali in a heartbeat.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,022
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6982 on: February 5, 2023, 03:02:57 pm »
But they won't as he's already a class keeper and is so young.

Ali has a contract till 2027, he can go then as he will have been here a decade nearly. 

Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,328
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6983 on: February 5, 2023, 03:05:13 pm »
Alisson isn't getting sold. Pack in it. It's getting a bit hysterical on this forum now. I know we're all frustrated, but we all just need to calm down a bit.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,022
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6984 on: February 5, 2023, 03:08:33 pm »
These dickheads out here lately are taking the piss out of RAWK never mind LFC supporters.  ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6985 on: Today at 07:24:00 pm »
The best to ever play this sport.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,622
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6986 on: Today at 07:24:10 pm »
Our player of the season by a long stretch. Outstanding yet again today.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6987 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm »
They wouldve got a point if not for him
Logged

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,107
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6988 on: Today at 07:25:05 pm »
Thank you for saving us yet again Alisson.
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6989 on: Today at 07:25:07 pm »
our best player and the best in the world.

without him, this would be a draw/loss.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6990 on: Today at 07:25:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:24:00 pm
The best to ever play this sport.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:24:10 pm
Our player of the season by a long stretch. Outstanding yet again today.

Yes  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,501
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6991 on: Today at 07:25:18 pm »
Man of the Match by miles, Player of the Season by miles. The very best.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online oxenstierna

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6992 on: Today at 07:26:33 pm »
Unreal
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6993 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Trivela galore. One pass from VVD was very risky and he just outside of the booted it  ;D
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,750
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6994 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
No idea what superlatives to use about this lad anymore.. might just be the best keeper I've ever seen.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6995 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:25:18 pm
Man of the Match by miles, Player of the Season by miles. The very best.
100% correct.  he won us those 3 points.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,901
  • Truthiness
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6996 on: Today at 07:43:57 pm »
Still the best keeper in the world.

Still very handsome.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6997 on: Today at 07:45:40 pm »
We dream of a team of Alisson Beckers.
Would legit walk the league.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6998 on: Today at 07:51:05 pm »
I only remember maybe early Cech being on his level of scariness. But Alisson is arguably the best keeper in EPL history surely? I caught the later part of Schmiechel but he was getting lobbed by Robbie and stuff. Never seen Alisson get smoked from distance often and I deffo dont see him getting lobbed chipped. Best keeper in EPL history
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,187
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6999 on: Today at 07:52:46 pm »
A masterful performance from him today he really wanted that clean sheet.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 