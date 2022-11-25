If you're going to go down that route......
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Doesnt deserve this. Thank god Real Madrid arent looking for a goalkeeper.
Yup. luckily for us the big clubs who could sign him are all set for GK's (Real -> Courtois, PSG -> Donnarumma, Barca -> Ter Stegen). I can see Bayern targeting him as Neuer replacement, but hopefully we recover next year.
Bumped because hes a beast and everybody needs to know how much of a beast he really is. Even though were not a good football team at present hes kept the most clean sheets in 2022 and has conceded 27 goals from an xG of 38! Hes unquestionably our best player now I think and without doubt the best Liverpool goalkeeper Ive seen. Doubt Ill see a better one by the time rigor mortis sets in.
He is superb, laughable that some English pundits put Pickford and plenty of others ahead of him, he is super elite, an all time great.
What English pundits?
Worry about his future here, honestly. FSG must see $$$, especially if the horror show in front of him continues.
He's here till 2027 and no top club needs a keeper and we'd ask for a world record fee for a keeper over 100 million.
That fat fuck Boehly or Qatar could bid for him.
PSG have Donaruumma who is in his early 20's, they're not bidding for Ali for fucks sakes.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
The best to ever play this sport.
Our player of the season by a long stretch. Outstanding yet again today.
Man of the Match by miles, Player of the Season by miles. The very best.
