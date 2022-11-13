« previous next »
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6920 on: November 13, 2022, 07:09:06 am »
possibly his best season so far?? the amount of points he is saving us, it's a pity some of the other members of the defence aren't playing to his standard
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6921 on: November 13, 2022, 07:16:16 am »
He's just exceptional, consistency is off the scale as his concentration.  One problem though, he looking bloody strange without the beard.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6922 on: November 13, 2022, 08:27:58 am »
When's his contract up? Need to extend it regardless
Offline elsewhere

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6923 on: November 13, 2022, 08:40:53 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on November 12, 2022, 11:26:29 pm
Im not sure what could make him even better by the way. What more could you ask for?
Beard?
Offline S

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6924 on: November 13, 2022, 11:24:51 am »
Hes our best ever surely?
Offline keyop

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6925 on: November 13, 2022, 12:45:11 pm »
Imperious. One of the best one on one keepers I've ever seen, and he's earned us so many points over the years.

It's often the strikers that get all the plaudits, but Alisson's been as important as anyone since signing.

Loving the new look too. £50m Nivea for men sponsorship incoming?
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6926 on: November 13, 2022, 01:40:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 13, 2022, 08:27:58 am
When's his contract up? Need to extend it regardless

2027
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6927 on: November 13, 2022, 04:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on November 13, 2022, 05:23:21 am
I don't think he was amused by some of those late chances. He not one to scream after making a save but he had a , come on guys, look about him IMO. Great goalkeeper. The best I've seen for us by a mile (Premier League era)

Oh absolutely. In the premier league era hes our best by a long distance. Next best would be Reina, and thats a very distant second. Im very excited by Kellehers potential, particularly as hes learning from the best and being tested by the best, and it shows.
Offline Beninger

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6928 on: November 13, 2022, 05:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 12, 2022, 05:36:12 pm
Brazil will win the world cup.
As long as they play him the whole time
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6929 on: November 13, 2022, 10:42:57 pm »
Truly exceptional.  We need to appreciate him whilst he's at the peak of his career. One of our all time greats already.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6930 on: November 13, 2022, 10:44:49 pm »
I dont hear much about how good he is from outside the club, I still feel like he's veryyyyy underrated
Offline kavah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6931 on: November 15, 2022, 04:40:05 am »
Alisson "Tony Manero" Becker
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6932 on: November 15, 2022, 06:15:54 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 13, 2022, 10:44:49 pm
I dont hear much about how good he is from outside the club, I still feel like he's veryyyyy underrated

Yea he doesnt get near as much coverage as say VVD or Trent when best in the world is talked about

But if Alisson plays like he has for us for Brazil at the WC then pretty sure he will be validated in the media as the best in the world
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6933 on: November 15, 2022, 01:57:59 pm »
Ali will be back with full beard in no time. Im sure it grew 2 or 3 mm during the game in Saturday.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6934 on: November 15, 2022, 02:15:52 pm »
He's a victim of being a really efficient goalkeeper.  Great positioning, great decision making, great footwork.  The goalkeepers that get the hype are those with deficiencies in one or more of those areas that resort to spectacular flying saves more often.

I think it was in the Copa America game that he took a big stride and plucked a Messi free-kick out the air that was heading for the top corner - very similar to the one he scored for Barca against us.  It was so unfussy that it got almost no attention but it would have beaten most goalkeepers.

His one-on-one decision making is similarly so outstanding that it gets little attention how often he metaphorically suffocates the attacking player.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6935 on: November 15, 2022, 02:42:06 pm »
First time I am saying this.

He is better than Ray Clemence that I regarded as the best goalkeeper we ever had.
Online Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6936 on: November 15, 2022, 03:02:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 15, 2022, 02:15:52 pm
He's a victim of being a really efficient goalkeeper.  Great positioning, great decision making, great footwork.  The goalkeepers that get the hype are those with deficiencies in one or more of those areas that resort to spectacular flying saves more often.

I think it was in the Copa America game that he took a big stride and plucked a Messi free-kick out the air that was heading for the top corner - very similar to the one he scored for Barca against us.  It was so unfussy that it got almost no attention but it would have beaten most goalkeepers.

His one-on-one decision making is similarly so outstanding that it gets little attention how often he metaphorically suffocates the attacking player.
I remember that.

It was unreal. He took the piss!
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6937 on: November 15, 2022, 06:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 15, 2022, 01:57:59 pm
Ali will be back with full beard in no time. Im sure it grew 2 or 3 mm during the game in Saturday.
he did shave at HT.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6938 on: November 16, 2022, 07:16:23 am »
I think hell be the difference at the World Cup. Other teams can match Brazil outfield, but none have a keeper anything like him. I presume he starts for them?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6939 on: November 16, 2022, 09:42:11 am »
Every English keeper seems to have to shot and bawl after every save they make. Alisson is just so undemonstrative. Hes just getting better. Presume hes first choice for Brazil when it comes to the crunch? I know they mix it around quite a bit.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6940 on: November 16, 2022, 11:12:13 am »
When did things change for the Brazil national team? Maybe my memory has betrayed me but I seem to remember Ederson spending some time as their first choice
Online RedSince86

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6941 on: November 16, 2022, 11:18:32 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 16, 2022, 11:12:13 am
When did things change for the Brazil national team? Maybe my memory has betrayed me but I seem to remember Ederson spending some time as their first choice
Alison was doing the WC qualifiers and Emerson the Copa games, I think he ended up starting the dead rubber qualifiers.

I'd be shocked if Emerson is the WC starter.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6942 on: November 16, 2022, 11:25:02 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 16, 2022, 11:18:32 am
Alison was doing the WC qualifiers and Emerson the Copa games, I think he ended up starting the dead rubber qualifiers.

I'd be shocked if Emerson is the WC starter.

They won the COPA with Ali in goal, he either didn't concede or only condeced 1. Then they put knobhead in goal the next COPA tournament and they lost the Final ;D
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6943 on: November 16, 2022, 11:25:19 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 16, 2022, 11:18:32 am
Alison was doing the WC qualifiers and Emerson the Copa games, I think he ended up starting the dead rubber qualifiers.

I'd be shocked if Emerson is the WC starter.

Is that cos he's a retired midfielder?  ;)
Online Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6944 on: November 16, 2022, 02:36:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 11:25:02 am
They won the COPA with Ali in goal, he either didn't concede or only condeced 1. Then they put knobhead in goal the next COPA tournament and they lost the Final ;D
And the goal which Di Maria scored in the final, lob, Ali would have saved it.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6945 on: November 16, 2022, 05:29:20 pm »
Pretty sure Ederson hasn't played for Brazil in more than a year. Alisson will deffo start.
Offline Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6946 on: November 17, 2022, 11:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 16, 2022, 09:42:11 am
Every English keeper seems to have to shot and bawl after every save they make. Alisson is just so undemonstrative. He’s just getting better. Presume he’s first choice for Brazil when it comes to the crunch? I know they mix it around quite a bit.

Unless he's taking the piss out of Pickford. That comedy gold moment, along with the headed goal, the cheeky chip against Brighton and the pass to Salah for the second against United, make him a true Liverpool legend and probably the best goalie we've ever had. And that's from someone who can still remember Clemence and Bruce.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6947 on: November 18, 2022, 02:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on November 17, 2022, 11:57:34 pm
Unless he's taking the piss out of Pickford. That comedy gold moment, along with the headed goal, the cheeky chip against Brighton and the pass to Salah for the second against United, make him a true Liverpool legend and probably the best goalie we've ever had. And that's from someone who can still remember Clemence and Bruce.
Ali is deffo better than Brucie.
Brucie was hit n miss to be honest. There was always the risk he'd have a howler or his luck would run out. But he was a fun character to have in the team.

Clem is an LFC great, no doubt.
But putting sentimentality aside, Ali is a better all-round keeper who could probably play in any era. Clem wouldn't be so adaptable.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6948 on: November 18, 2022, 03:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November 18, 2022, 02:46:14 pm
Ali is deffo better than Brucie.
Brucie was hit n miss to be honest. There was always the risk he'd have a howler or his luck would run out. But he was a fun character to have in the team.

Clem is an LFC great, no doubt.
But putting sentimentality aside, Ali is a better all-round keeper who could probably play in any era. Clem wouldn't be so adaptable.

I agree with this, what I think is common to both Ali and Clem and where Clem is definitely his equal is in the sense of calmness he communicated to his back four.

Both sets of players very obviously felt like either Ali or Clem could and would save shit nobody else could or would.

That intangible assuredness on the players in front of them is a huge part of the effectiveness and appeal of both players...
Offline Golyo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6949 on: Yesterday at 07:12:47 pm »
The moustache is back.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6950 on: Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm »
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6951 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
I cant believe theres even a debate on the BBC about whether the number 1 should be Alisson or Ederson, like how is it even a debate?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6952 on: Yesterday at 08:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm


Fucking hell, he got a Brucie tache.  :o
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6953 on: Today at 02:44:09 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm
I cant believe theres even a debate on the BBC about whether the number 1 should be Alisson or Ederson, like how is it even a debate?

I mean its not a debate for Tite and thats all that matters, pundits will always have some awful takes.

I dont see a single area where Ederson is better, MAYBE just maybe passing along the ground but Alisson is far better at shot stopping, 1v1s, long throws and passing and aerial prowess. Ederson is made to look a lot better because of the domination City have on the ball

