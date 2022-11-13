« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 747837 times)

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6920 on: November 13, 2022, 07:09:06 am »
possibly his best season so far?? the amount of points he is saving us, it's a pity some of the other members of the defence aren't playing to his standard
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6921 on: November 13, 2022, 07:16:16 am »
He's just exceptional, consistency is off the scale as his concentration.  One problem though, he looking bloody strange without the beard.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,626
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6922 on: November 13, 2022, 08:27:58 am »
When's his contract up? Need to extend it regardless
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,871
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6923 on: November 13, 2022, 08:40:53 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on November 12, 2022, 11:26:29 pm
Im not sure what could make him even better by the way. What more could you ask for?
Beard?
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6924 on: November 13, 2022, 11:24:51 am »
Hes our best ever surely?
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6925 on: November 13, 2022, 12:45:11 pm »
Imperious. One of the best one on one keepers I've ever seen, and he's earned us so many points over the years.

It's often the strikers that get all the plaudits, but Alisson's been as important as anyone since signing.

Loving the new look too. £50m Nivea for men sponsorship incoming?
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,293
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6926 on: November 13, 2022, 01:40:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 13, 2022, 08:27:58 am
When's his contract up? Need to extend it regardless

2027
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,327
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6927 on: November 13, 2022, 04:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on November 13, 2022, 05:23:21 am
I don't think he was amused by some of those late chances. He not one to scream after making a save but he had a , come on guys, look about him IMO. Great goalkeeper. The best I've seen for us by a mile (Premier League era)

Oh absolutely. In the premier league era hes our best by a long distance. Next best would be Reina, and thats a very distant second. Im very excited by Kellehers potential, particularly as hes learning from the best and being tested by the best, and it shows.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,139
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6928 on: November 13, 2022, 05:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 12, 2022, 05:36:12 pm
Brazil will win the world cup.
As long as they play him the whole time
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6929 on: November 13, 2022, 10:42:57 pm »
Truly exceptional.  We need to appreciate him whilst he's at the peak of his career. One of our all time greats already.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6930 on: November 13, 2022, 10:44:49 pm »
I dont hear much about how good he is from outside the club, I still feel like he's veryyyyy underrated
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6931 on: Yesterday at 04:40:05 am »
Alisson "Tony Manero" Becker
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6932 on: Yesterday at 06:15:54 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 13, 2022, 10:44:49 pm
I dont hear much about how good he is from outside the club, I still feel like he's veryyyyy underrated

Yea he doesnt get near as much coverage as say VVD or Trent when best in the world is talked about

But if Alisson plays like he has for us for Brazil at the WC then pretty sure he will be validated in the media as the best in the world
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,607
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6933 on: Yesterday at 01:57:59 pm »
Ali will be back with full beard in no time. Im sure it grew 2 or 3 mm during the game in Saturday.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6934 on: Yesterday at 02:15:52 pm »
He's a victim of being a really efficient goalkeeper.  Great positioning, great decision making, great footwork.  The goalkeepers that get the hype are those with deficiencies in one or more of those areas that resort to spectacular flying saves more often.

I think it was in the Copa America game that he took a big stride and plucked a Messi free-kick out the air that was heading for the top corner - very similar to the one he scored for Barca against us.  It was so unfussy that it got almost no attention but it would have beaten most goalkeepers.

His one-on-one decision making is similarly so outstanding that it gets little attention how often he metaphorically suffocates the attacking player.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,079
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6935 on: Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm »
First time I am saying this.

He is better than Ray Clemence that I regarded as the best goalkeeper we ever had.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6936 on: Yesterday at 03:02:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:15:52 pm
He's a victim of being a really efficient goalkeeper.  Great positioning, great decision making, great footwork.  The goalkeepers that get the hype are those with deficiencies in one or more of those areas that resort to spectacular flying saves more often.

I think it was in the Copa America game that he took a big stride and plucked a Messi free-kick out the air that was heading for the top corner - very similar to the one he scored for Barca against us.  It was so unfussy that it got almost no attention but it would have beaten most goalkeepers.

His one-on-one decision making is similarly so outstanding that it gets little attention how often he metaphorically suffocates the attacking player.
I remember that.

It was unreal. He took the piss!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6937 on: Yesterday at 06:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:57:59 pm
Ali will be back with full beard in no time. Im sure it grew 2 or 3 mm during the game in Saturday.
he did shave at HT.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • Legacy fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6938 on: Today at 07:16:23 am »
I think hell be the difference at the World Cup. Other teams can match Brazil outfield, but none have a keeper anything like him. I presume he starts for them?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 