He's a victim of being a really efficient goalkeeper. Great positioning, great decision making, great footwork. The goalkeepers that get the hype are those with deficiencies in one or more of those areas that resort to spectacular flying saves more often.



I think it was in the Copa America game that he took a big stride and plucked a Messi free-kick out the air that was heading for the top corner - very similar to the one he scored for Barca against us. It was so unfussy that it got almost no attention but it would have beaten most goalkeepers.



His one-on-one decision making is similarly so outstanding that it gets little attention how often he metaphorically suffocates the attacking player.