Brazil will win the world cup.
what happened to his beard? any news yet?
He saved us this game.
It's injured
Best ever keeper
Im shocked when players score from a one on one or a shot from the edge of the box. Hes arguably the greatest keeper this league has ever seen.
no great surprise though. in training we have Mo, the best striker in one-vs-one situations, practicing against Ali, the best goalie in one-vs-one situations.
Im not sure what could make him even better by the way. What more could you ask for? The perfect goalkeeper.
Crosby Nick never fails.
