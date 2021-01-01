no great surprise though. in training we have Mo, the best striker in one-vs-one situations, practicing against Ali, the best goalie in one-vs-one situations.



His footwork and positioning makes it look so easy. Thats why he dont make photograph saves all his saves look comfortable. You are right hes playing against the best so its only right he carries that on to the game. I dont remember Schmeicel,Buffon,Cassilas being better than Ali at anything. The only comparison is probably early Cech who was a monster but he had 6 defenders in-front of him with the Mourinho defensive set up so even thats not as impressive as the Becker. What a guy.