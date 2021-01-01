« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 745506 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm »
That could have been a very nervy end to the game if not for 3 great saves from Ali. One of those goes in and it'd have been a tense finish.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 05:26:13 pm »
Best ever keeper
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm »
Our best player.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 05:27:47 pm »
Best in the world right now imo, brilliant shot stopper, brilliant 1v1, brilliant distribution. He can do everything and he is in his prime years as a Goalkeeper too. Tie him down until hes 40 for all I care.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 05:36:12 pm »
Brazil will win the world cup.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 05:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:36:12 pm
Brazil will win the world cup.

With Ali as top scorer.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 05:49:56 pm »
Our player of the season thus far
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 06:03:41 pm »
what happened to his beard? any news yet?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 06:04:57 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:03:41 pm
what happened to his beard? any news yet?

Breaking News: He shaved it
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6890 on: Yesterday at 06:14:16 pm »
I was worried before the game that shaving his beard would reduce his handsomeness and reduce his ability to dazzle opposition strikers, but I was clearly quite wrong.

Still brilliant. Still gorgeous.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6891 on: Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:03:41 pm
what happened to his beard? any news yet?

He did a Brazilian on himself.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6892 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Won us 3 points again. Peerless.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6893 on: Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm »
Hes got to be the most under rated goalkeeper about not by Liverpool fans but everyone else.

Ive ran out of words for him, hes the best goalkeeper Ive ever seen. Hell go and win the World Cup for Brazil.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6894 on: Yesterday at 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:03:41 pm
what happened to his beard? any news yet?

It was a close shave.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6895 on: Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:03:41 pm
what happened to his beard? any news yet?

He felt sorry for Rooney and gave it to him for new plugs
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6896 on: Yesterday at 06:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:54:02 pm
He saved us this game.
That's what they were saying about their own goalie
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6897 on: Yesterday at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:03:41 pm
what happened to his beard? any news yet?
It's injured
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6898 on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm »
The less hair he carries, the faster he'll be.

Do the other players give him their win bonuses? They should.

Best ever? Hard to say. Clem was pretty good, too. He had less to do because of the back pass rule. And the game was slower.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6899 on: Yesterday at 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:56:12 pm
It's injured
Out for a while, it will take time to recover.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6900 on: Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 05:26:13 pm
Best ever keeper

Just raided this in the match thread. I think he is the best of the PL era. Will defer to others on how he matches up against legends from earlier eras.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6901 on: Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm »
What a signing this man has been for us. Phenomenal keeper.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6902 on: Yesterday at 07:56:16 pm »
Amazing goalie! I remember when we signed him and doubting him, as we spanked Roma and he hadnt made a decent save that day!  Little did I know !
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6903 on: Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm »
I swear to God if I'd seen a pic of him before the game today I wouldn't have known it was him.  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6904 on: Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm »
Im shocked when players score from a one on one or a shot from the edge of the box. Hes arguably the greatest keeper this league has ever seen.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6905 on: Yesterday at 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm
Im shocked when players score from a one on one or a shot from the edge of the box. Hes arguably the greatest keeper this league has ever seen.

no great surprise though.  in training we have Mo, the best striker in one-vs-one situations, practicing against Ali, the best goalie in one-vs-one situations.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6906 on: Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm »
Outstanding keeper.

Looks better with a beard. Still a handsome bastard though.
AHA!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6907 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:00:23 pm
no great surprise though.  in training we have Mo, the best striker in one-vs-one situations, practicing against Ali, the best goalie in one-vs-one situations.
His footwork and positioning makes it look so easy. Thats why he dont make photograph saves all his saves look comfortable. You are right hes playing against the best so its only right he carries that on to the game. I dont remember Schmeicel,Buffon,Cassilas being better than Ali at anything. The only comparison is probably early Cech who was a monster but he had 6 defenders in-front of him with the Mourinho defensive set up so even thats not as impressive as the Becker. What a guy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6908 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »




Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6909 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Im not sure what could make him even better by the way. What more could you ask for? The perfect goalkeeper.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6910 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Im not sure what could make him even better by the way. What more could you ask for? The perfect goalkeeper.

More vocal and leader possibly - but that would be nit picking !
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6911 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
The scary thing is the clean shaved version of Ali is even better. Best keeper in the world.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6912 on: Today at 12:06:36 am »
Meh he's no Kelleher

BBtB
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6913 on: Today at 12:13:57 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Im not sure what could make him even better by the way. What more could you ask for? The perfect goalkeeper.
oh come on now - he never whinges at his defenders or pulls faces like a lunatic.  he'd never get a game for England.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6914 on: Today at 12:54:56 am »
Who replaced Allison in goal today, never seen that lad before
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6915 on: Today at 12:58:56 am »
Stud.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6916 on: Today at 01:56:51 am »
Hes gonna go down as one of the greats.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6917 on: Today at 02:12:56 am »
Our defense is still quite perplexing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6918 on: Today at 03:08:53 am »
It's actually quite infuriating how much people don't realise the actual beast this guy is. He's not as good on the ball as Ederson but I'm absolutely fine with that because Ederson doesn't save anything. He'll make a routine save when City are 14-0 up but he doesn't consistently make good decisions when it comes to his handling or reading of situations. There's a reason Ali has been Brazil's no.1 for the last 4-5 years, he's incredible because of his obvious talent but primarily his mental strength.
