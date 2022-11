no great surprise though. in training we have Mo, the best striker in one-vs-one situations, practicing against Ali, the best goalie in one-vs-one situations.



His footwork and positioning makes it look so easy. Thatís why he donít make photograph saves all his saves look comfortable. You are right heís playing against the best so itís only right he carries that on to the game. I donít remember Schmeicel,Buffon,Cassilas being better than Ali at anything. The only comparison is probably early Cech who was a monster but he had 6 defenders in-front of him with the Mourinho defensive set up so even thatís not as impressive as the Becker. What a guy.