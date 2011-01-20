I now dream of the day Kepa saves a pen, thinks they have won, he legs it off and it bounces into the net
Happy one year anniversary of one of the most memorable goals I've ever seen. Bless him.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc</a>also: NBC Sports commentaryBrazilian commentary
Is he our player of the season? He's been unbelievably consistent (you can argue the other contenders have had dips at different points in the year) and probably made a direct difference to more points / results than any outfield player
I was gonna say Pickford but then laughed at the thought of his ever being in a final again, lol
