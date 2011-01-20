« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 701392 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6720 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:20 am
I now dream of the day Kepa saves a pen, thinks they have won, he legs it off and it bounces into the net ;D
I was gonna say Pickford but then laughed at the thought of his ever being in a final again, lol
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6721 on: Today at 06:53:58 am »
Happy one year anniversary of one of the most memorable goals I've ever seen. Bless him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc</a>

also: NBC Sports commentary

Brazilian commentary
Online trickynl

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6722 on: Today at 08:42:32 am »
The quote Alisson is the Messi of any goalkeepers needs updating.  It should now be  (insert player name considered best player in the world) is the Alisson of outfield players.
Offline Ray K

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6723 on: Today at 08:59:04 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 06:53:58 am
Happy one year anniversary of one of the most memorable goals I've ever seen. Bless him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc</a>

also: NBC Sports commentary

Brazilian commentary

Happy Alisson Goal Day to all those who observe. I aim to commemorate by replaying this as many times as possible. Namaste.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6724 on: Today at 11:58:06 am »
Outrageous. Still just amazed.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6725 on: Today at 12:12:55 pm »
Is he our player of the season?
He's been unbelievably consistent (you can argue the other contenders have had dips at different points in the year)  and probably made a direct difference to more points / results than any outfield player
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6726 on: Today at 12:17:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:12:55 pm
Is he our player of the season?
He's been unbelievably consistent (you can argue the other contenders have had dips at different points in the year)  and probably made a direct difference to more points / results than any outfield player
YES.
Offline Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6727 on: Today at 01:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:26:30 am
I was gonna say Pickford but then laughed at the thought of his ever being in a final again, lol

He could be in a final as early as next season, after Everton win their play off semi final.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6728 on: Today at 02:26:09 pm »
Throwback stat from a year ago :lmao



Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 06:53:58 am
Happy one year anniversary of one of the most memorable goals I've ever seen. Bless him.

*snip*

also: NBC Sports commentary

Glad NBC were doing comms from this, especially without the crowd.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6729 on: Today at 02:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 06:53:58 am
Happy one year anniversary of one of the most memorable goals I've ever seen. Bless him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc</a>

also: NBC Sports commentary

Brazilian commentary

Imo one of the clubs greatest moments that, amazing
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6730 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm »
HAPPY ALI-VERSARY!
Online stoa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6731 on: Today at 06:00:51 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o721s78piyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o721s78piyA</a>

Alternative commentary by the Scouse Greek and the big man himself. They get it completely wrong, when they're having a go at the keeper going forward for the corner... ;)
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6732 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm »
Also the anniversary when we discovered the human voice can definitely hit notes only dogs can hear, courtesy of TheRedmenTV's Paul Machin ;D ;D ;D:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lXLlVYic2VY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lXLlVYic2VY</a>

(the moment starts at 1:54 in the embedded video)
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6733 on: Today at 07:21:37 pm »
You got me nearly crying
