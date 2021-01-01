« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Kekule

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6600 on: Today at 07:38:39 am
There used to an unofficial goalkeepers union, it might even still exist to a certain extent, where keepers would acknowledge the tricky job each other had, had mutual respect and complimented other guys performance whenever they could.

Jordan Pickford is such an unlikeable twat that even a top professional, and all round nice bloke, like Alisson is entirely comfortable taking the piss out of him in front of 50 odd thousand people and a global tv audience of millions. He probably understood that, if anything, it would only make him even more popular.
-Willo-

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6601 on: Today at 07:40:48 am
Up there with any moment from a derby what he did yesterday, fully took the piss, I think I enjoyed it more than our goals ;D
