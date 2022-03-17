We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9.



He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.