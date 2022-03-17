Did anybody notice at the end there, Alisson went to pick up his towel and drinks bottle and the Arsenal fans were singing "Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal" (in the same way we sing for Alisson) and he looked towards their fans for a few seconds and as he turned he sort of smirked, in a respectful kinda way, thinking "WTF are they singing my name?" Was quite funny!
We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9. He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.
Our most important player
. Come at me
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Yea but his scoring drought is becoming a worry.
Alisson Becker: I dont make saves for the camera. If the ball is in front of me I wont dive. My saves are not to show off or Hollywood saves for the camera.
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp
When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection.
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp

Yeah, it is a really good relationship. Hes like a father to me. When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection. I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him.I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us. Hes a guy who is always happy, but when you go onto the pitch its hard work, serious work and hes a top manager, so all those things contribute to a good relationship. I really love to be here and working with him. I love my life here at Liverpool.
Love this guy, no histrionics, cool as you like, instills confidence and belief in all around him. Compare him to that jibbering wreck across the park. Infact Klopp has a great habit of bringing players of that calibre into the club.
