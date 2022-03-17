« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Bobinhood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 17, 2022, 01:24:39 am
That insane save, another Allison 3 pointer.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 17, 2022, 02:19:51 am
He has reflexes of big cat. Jaguars stronghold is in Brazil, right? And tbf he does looks like one.

 

Larse

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 17, 2022, 11:45:58 am
We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9.

He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 17, 2022, 11:49:57 am
Quote from: Kalito on March 17, 2022, 12:29:47 am
Did anybody notice at the end there, Alisson went to pick up his towel and drinks bottle and the Arsenal fans were singing "Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal" (in the same way we sing for Alisson) and he looked towards their fans for a few seconds and as he turned he sort of smirked, in a respectful kinda way, thinking "WTF are they singing my name?"




Was quite funny!  :D

Yeah I saw that ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 17, 2022, 11:59:35 am
Quote from: Larse on March 17, 2022, 11:45:58 am
We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9.

He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.
Imagine what it'd be if the offside shots were factored in.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2022, 08:58:04 am
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2022, 09:47:40 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2022, 12:47:32 am
Our most important player . Come at me :)

No arguments from me on that front.
smutchin

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2022, 09:49:10 am
Quote from: didi shamone on March 16, 2022, 10:40:54 pm
Yea but his scoring drought is becoming a worry.

 ;D

Luckily Matip has stepped up lately to fill his boots in that department.
na fir dearg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 18, 2022, 03:14:24 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2022, 12:47:32 am
Our most important player . Come at me :)

without a doubt
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 19, 2022, 01:48:14 pm
You know he's calling out 10 or so dickhead keepers in this league.   ;D

Quote
Alisson Becker:

I dont make saves for the camera. If the ball is in front of me I wont dive. My saves are not to show off or Hollywood saves for the camera.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 20, 2022, 10:40:03 pm
The number of clear-cut chances our opponents miss against him is mind-boggling but not a coincidence. Strikers know that they will need to do something special to beat him and psyche themselves out.
disgraced cake

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 20, 2022, 10:45:13 pm
Quiet game today thankfully and we're now up to 26 clean sheets in all competitions before April. Incredible really. Of course he didn't play every game of those 26.
MH41

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
March 20, 2022, 10:53:44 pm
He was fantastic as usual today (apart from 1 episode in the second half).
Did we hear why Kelleher wasn't on the bench today? I'm aware of the Covid issues with milner and Robertson, but heard nothing about Kelleher?
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 01:05:40 pm
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp

Yeah, it is a really good relationship. Hes like a father to me. When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection. I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him.

I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us. Hes a guy who is always happy, but when you go onto the pitch its hard work, serious work and hes a top manager, so all those things contribute to a good relationship. I really love to be here and working with him. I love my life here at Liverpool.

More of the interview here, from the official site.
mallin9

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 02:10:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:05:40 pm
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp

When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection.

Ha that's great
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 04:05:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:05:40 pm
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp

Yeah, it is a really good relationship. Hes like a father to me. When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection. I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him.

I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us. Hes a guy who is always happy, but when you go onto the pitch its hard work, serious work and hes a top manager, so all those things contribute to a good relationship. I really love to be here and working with him. I love my life here at Liverpool.

More of the interview here, from the official site.

Wow, praise indeed, what lovely words from Ali. It must really help him after he lost his dad too.
mikeb58

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 08:01:46 pm
Love this guy, no histrionics, cool as you like, instills confidence and belief in all around him. Compare him to that jibbering wreck across the park. Infact Klopp has a great habit of bringing players of that calibre into the club.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 08:15:29 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:01:46 pm
Love this guy, no histrionics, cool as you like, instills confidence and belief in all around him. Compare him to that jibbering wreck across the park. Infact Klopp has a great habit of bringing players of that calibre into the club.

Jibbering Rex, you say?
