Did anybody notice at the end there, Alisson went to pick up his towel and drinks bottle and the Arsenal fans were singing "Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal" (in the same way we sing for Alisson) and he looked towards their fans for a few seconds and as he turned he sort of smirked, in a respectful kinda way, thinking "WTF are they singing my name?"




Was quite funny!  :D

ha ha

Another top class performance for our colossus
Our most important player . Come at me :)
I'm worried about his goal drought though...
That insane save, another Allison 3 pointer.
He has reflexes of big cat. Jaguars stronghold is in Brazil, right? And tbf he does looks like one.

 

We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9.

He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.
Did anybody notice at the end there, Alisson went to pick up his towel and drinks bottle and the Arsenal fans were singing "Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal" (in the same way we sing for Alisson) and he looked towards their fans for a few seconds and as he turned he sort of smirked, in a respectful kinda way, thinking "WTF are they singing my name?"




Was quite funny!  :D

Yeah I saw that ;D
We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9.

He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.
Imagine what it'd be if the offside shots were factored in.
