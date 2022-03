Itís a bit worrying he faced the 2nd most 1v1ís. maybe inflated by offsides counting?





The way we play with the offside trap means the most likely scenario for a team to get a chance against us is with a ball in behind to create a 1v1 scenario, and itís no coincidence that we went for the best keeper in the world at 1v1 situations. Our managers planning for recruitment of the right players is simply brilliant.