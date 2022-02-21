Liverpool 3 - 1 Norwich CityEvery angle Alisson assist<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sSoM-H0VdnY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sSoM-H0VdnY</a>
https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1497183869048606725/photo/1Alisson far and away the best 1v1 goalkeeper in the Prem this season. Interesting thread.
He is rapid off his line, make himself big and times his interceptions well. Almost forgot to mention that he also scores
The kid who went up for the trophy lift was just some lad Allison got out of the crowd to go up with him! His Dad asked if his lad could touch the cup when they brought it down. Allison just took him up the steps for the presentation.
He was so happy for Caoimhin, radiant!
Saved out bacon again. When Trent went furious with the linesman, it wasn't offside; a goal would have stood.
well to be accurate it was Trent who saved us by hacking it off the line.did Ali get a touch on the chipped shot?
Best we had since Ray C
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
