« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 656842 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6400 on: February 21, 2022, 01:20:34 am »
From Jason's thread Achterberg like a proud father (1:50)  ;D

Quote from: oojason on February 19, 2022, 01:02:24 pm

Liverpool 3 - 1 Norwich City

Every angle Alisson assist
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sSoM-H0VdnY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sSoM-H0VdnY</a>

Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6401 on: February 23, 2022, 06:14:06 am »
We are blessed to have the best keeper in the world.
Logged
Believer

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6402 on: February 26, 2022, 08:22:58 am »
https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1497183869048606725/photo/1

Alisson far and away the best 1v1 goalkeeper in the Prem this season. Interesting thread.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6403 on: February 26, 2022, 10:50:03 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on February 26, 2022, 08:22:58 am
https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1497183869048606725/photo/1

Alisson far and away the best 1v1 goalkeeper in the Prem this season. Interesting thread.
He is rapid off his line, make himself big and times his interceptions well. Almost forgot to mention that he also scores :)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,905
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6404 on: February 26, 2022, 02:50:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 26, 2022, 10:50:03 am
He is rapid off his line, make himself big and times his interceptions well. Almost forgot to mention that he also scores :)
And assists
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,167
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6405 on: February 27, 2022, 08:01:32 pm »
The kid who went up for the trophy lift was just some lad Allison got out of the crowd to go up with him!  His Dad asked if his lad could touch the cup when they brought it down. Allison just took him up the steps for the presentation.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,494
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6406 on: February 27, 2022, 08:02:33 pm »
Mad Man !  ;D
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,201
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6407 on: February 27, 2022, 08:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on February 27, 2022, 08:01:32 pm
The kid who went up for the trophy lift was just some lad Allison got out of the crowd to go up with him!  His Dad asked if his lad could touch the cup when they brought it down. Allison just took him up the steps for the presentation.  :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R_NwXtO9MI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R_NwXtO9MI8</a>

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6408 on: February 27, 2022, 08:12:28 pm »
He was so happy for Caoimhin, radiant!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6409 on: February 27, 2022, 08:36:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on February 27, 2022, 08:12:28 pm
He was so happy for Caoimhin, radiant!

No doubt hes played a huge part in Caoimhin developing as rapidly as he has which is a testament to the man.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,241
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6410 on: February 27, 2022, 11:16:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on February 27, 2022, 08:12:28 pm
He was so happy for Caoimhin, radiant!

Like a proud father  :D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6411 on: February 27, 2022, 11:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on February 27, 2022, 08:01:32 pm
The kid who went up for the trophy lift was just some lad Allison got out of the crowd to go up with him!  His Dad asked if his lad could touch the cup when they brought it down. Allison just took him up the steps for the presentation.  :D
He gets what Liverpool is about.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,494
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6412 on: March 1, 2022, 07:28:36 pm »
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6413 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm »
Saved out bacon again. When Trent went furious with the linesman, it wasn't offside; a goal would have stood.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6414 on: Today at 08:50:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:35:51 pm
Saved out bacon again. When Trent went furious with the linesman, it wasn't offside; a goal would have stood.
well to be accurate it was Trent who saved us by hacking it off the line.

did Ali get a touch on the chipped shot?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6415 on: Today at 09:04:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:50:30 pm
well to be accurate it was Trent who saved us by hacking it off the line.

did Ali get a touch on the chipped shot?
First Ali, then Trent off the line, then Ali touched the header that Trent put out.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6416 on: Today at 09:20:16 pm »
Best we had since Ray C
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,418
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6417 on: Today at 09:35:01 pm »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 09:20:16 pm
Best we had since Ray C

Definitely. Brucie and Reina were very good keepers, but Ali is superior to both and is in the same league as Clem.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 