... We made five or six pretty small errors in the build up and he has punished us.

The manager has made this point quite a lot in the past and I remember the first time hearing/seeing him say it had quite a profound impact on how I watch the game. Its why after the Alisson error against Tottenham I was drawing attention to Keïta making the decision to push on and press when he already had four of our lads ahead of him. The vast majority of goals we concede will be the result of a multitude of small errors - people bring up more errors from Alisson than in 2018/19, but we seem to be (havent checked the data on this admittedly) conceding more clear cut chances in general, so perhaps it isnt more in that sense.



This does not get mentioned with sufficient regularity!Perhaps it is not a coincidence that major failures require the occurrence of multiple events in a chain, usually 5 or 6. And there is no distinction regarding the scale of events - Chernobyl took 6 events, Fukushima - 5 events, 9/11 - 6 events, etc. I've never been a fan of Ishikawa diagrams (a.k.a. "failure tree" or "fish bone") in failure analysis because they lead the logic into a "root cause". If the root cause does not occur, the failure does not occur. This is in a similar way people think here - some point to Ali's positioning, other to VVD's, others further forward. But my point is that if ANY of this 5-6 errors did not occur, the goal doesn't happen. The reason for my dislike of the Ishikawa diagrams is their subsequent use for a corrective action - everything focuses on eliminating the root cause. Well, that's 1 out of the 5-6 events that led to the failure. If you don't address the others, they will combine with something else to bite you later. In everything I've seen from Jurgen and the analysts so far, they do address ALL of the situations. Maybe that's why he speaks as he does from a broader perspective.