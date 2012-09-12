« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Kashinoda

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 12:55:51 am
It's okay to say he's a fantastic keeper whilst simaltaniously saying he's been poor in moments.

Unfortunately this season when he's had poor moments it's been extremely costly, it's rub of the green stuff.
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 12:59:38 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 12:44:31 am
It's very difficult to argue with Kashinoda's point. I don't think he's bailing us out as much as you'd expect from a keeper of his quality
It was maybe down to a poor judgement in a split second. Matip was behind Lookman and a challenge can only cause a penalty and a red card (2nd yellow), Van Dijk moved to cover and he protected the back post, but Ali seemed to have missed that and took a step toward the center to maybe cover the back post too. That opened the angle. And he wasn't far off from saving that shot should it have been weaker. For most situations, Ali did enough, but not for this one. He's had shaky plays in games before, and kept us in games as well. I agree it's not his best season, but he's still the best keeper in the league even with these shortcomings of late.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 01:37:19 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 12:41:48 am
Agreed. Love the man but I don't think he's having a good season at all personally.

Sure hes having a good season. He had the most clean sheets in the division up until very recently, and some of the saves that hes made from clear cut chances have been phenomenal. Granted, the errors leading to goals at West Ham and Tottenham were not great at all, but tonight is just a case of conceding a goal? I would be much more alarmed at our right-hand side giving up and not following Lookmans run.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 01:39:43 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 12:55:51 am
It's okay to say he's a fantastic keeper whilst simaltaniously saying he's been poor in moments.

Unfortunately this season when he's had poor moments it's been extremely costly, it's rub of the green stuff.

Fair assessment of Ali's season so far.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 01:50:53 am
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 08:53:05 am
Virgils half-arsed attempt at closing Lookman down blind-sighted Ali without really blocking his sight at goal. He takes a step to the left just as hes shooting so hes off balance.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm
Honestly he's the very very least of our issues, in fact he doesn't even make the list.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 01:45:40 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 12:55:51 am
It's okay to say he's a fantastic keeper whilst simaltaniously saying he's been poor in moments.

Unfortunately this season when he's had poor moments it's been extremely costly, it's rub of the green stuff.

Even the best make mistakes, I remember Kenny nutmegging Clem at Wembley for Scotland, proper howler that.

Keepers errors always get highlighted, but Salah missing a penalty, Mane missing a sitter, the general errors cost us just as, if not more than any keeping error, as it puts more and more pressure on the keeper to keep a clean sheet.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 02:07:34 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 12:55:51 am
It's okay to say he's a fantastic keeper whilst simaltaniously saying he's been poor in moments.

Unfortunately this season when he's had poor moments it's been extremely costly, it's rub of the green stuff.
It's okay to say yesterday's result had nothing to do with anything Alisson did or didn't do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 06:25:23 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:53:05 am
Virgils half-arsed attempt at closing Lookman down blind-sighted Ali without really blocking his sight at goal. He takes a step to the left just as hes shooting so hes off balance.

Virgil closed down the far post, there was a replay from behind that showed that it would've been extremely difficult for Lookman to curl it inside the far post. Ali "only" had the centre of the goal and the near post to cover. It's not a howler by any means, but it's reasonable to expect someone of his quality to do better.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 06:51:53 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:53:05 am
Virgils half-arsed attempt at closing Lookman down blind-sighted Ali without really blocking his sight at goal. He takes a step to the left just as hes shooting so hes off balance.

What more could Virgil have done Lookman has burst into the box with Maddison on his inside. Virgil has stood his ground. It was Lookman's pace that done the damage. Then he has smashed it in the corner.

Lookman has the kind of pace that can upset any defence. We made five or six pretty small errors in the build up and he has punished us.

Leicester are a team that will create chances against anyone. You only have to look at how many goals they have scored against us and City lately to see that. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6211 on: Yesterday at 07:34:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:51:53 pm
We made five or six pretty small errors in the build up and he has punished us.

The manager has made this point quite a lot in the past and I remember the first time hearing/seeing him say it had quite a profound impact on how I watch the game. Its why after the Alisson error against Tottenham I was drawing attention to Keïta making the decision to push on and press when he already had four of our lads ahead of him. The vast majority of goals we concede will be the result of a multitude of small errors - people bring up more errors from Alisson than in 2018/19, but we seem to be (havent checked the data on this admittedly) conceding more clear cut chances in general, so perhaps it isnt more in that sense.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6212 on: Yesterday at 07:50:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:51:53 pm
...
... We made five or six pretty small errors in the build up and he has punished us.
...
This does not get mentioned with sufficient regularity!

Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:34:55 pm
The manager has made this point quite a lot in the past and I remember the first time hearing/seeing him say it had quite a profound impact on how I watch the game. Its why after the Alisson error against Tottenham I was drawing attention to Keïta making the decision to push on and press when he already had four of our lads ahead of him. The vast majority of goals we concede will be the result of a multitude of small errors - people bring up more errors from Alisson than in 2018/19, but we seem to be (havent checked the data on this admittedly) conceding more clear cut chances in general, so perhaps it isnt more in that sense.
Perhaps it is not a coincidence that major failures require the occurrence of multiple events in a chain, usually 5 or 6. And there is no distinction regarding the scale of events - Chernobyl took 6 events, Fukushima - 5 events, 9/11 - 6 events, etc. I've never been a fan of Ishikawa diagrams (a.k.a. "failure tree" or "fish bone") in failure analysis because they lead the logic into a "root cause". If the root cause does not occur, the failure does not occur. This is in a similar way people think here - some point to Ali's positioning, other to VVD's, others further forward. But my point is that if ANY of this 5-6 errors did not occur, the goal doesn't happen. The reason for my dislike of the Ishikawa diagrams is their subsequent use for a corrective action - everything focuses on eliminating the root cause. Well, that's 1 out of the 5-6 events that led to the failure. If you don't address the others, they will combine with something else to bite you later. In everything I've seen from Jurgen and the analysts so far, they do address ALL of the situations. Maybe that's why he speaks as he does from a broader perspective.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6213 on: Today at 11:33:30 am
Most probably I'll be called a "shite fan" again but for a word class/best keeper in the world he should be saving that shot!
Unfortunately he has cost/lost us a few points this season  :butt :(
But we must not criticize and pretend everything is honky dory as that's the "right" thing to do as a fan  :-X
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6214 on: Today at 11:36:07 am
I just thought it was a good goal. Not every goal we concede had to have blame apportioned to it. There were a few things a few players could have done better but it was a very well taken goal from Lookman.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6215 on: Today at 11:42:54 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:33:30 am
Most probably I'll be called a "shite fan" again but for a word class/best keeper in the world he should be saving that shot!
Unfortunately he has cost/lost us a few points this season  :butt :(
But we must not criticize and pretend everything is honky dory as that's the "right" thing to do as a fan  :-X

Not every shot can be saved and if anything its a small error but hardly a glaring mistake. Mistakes include the likes of those against Spurs and West Ham but not necessarily this one. Like a striker that misses an easy chance sometime these things happen.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6216 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:33:30 am
Most probably I'll be called a "shite fan" again but for a word class/best keeper in the world he should be saving that shot!
Unfortunately he has cost/lost us a few points this season  :butt :(
But we must not criticize and pretend everything is honky dory as that's the "right" thing to do as a fan  :-X

There is no right or wrong way to be a fan - if you dont believe hes world class then thats fine. I personally disagree with you and I think his performance metrics would suggest otherwise, but you can definitely give your point of view without making out that your opinion is outlawed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6217 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm
Too much analysis in here and the VVD thread of a goal that's pretty close to a freak finish - he's falling over ffs, he almost never tried to hit it that side, he happens to catch it perfectly etc etc

Ultimately if you don't want to concede goals, don't concede chances in your own box, and if you don't want to do that don't have total breakdowns in midfield pressure and recovery from about 5 different players.....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6218 on: Today at 02:01:53 pm
Only we are allowed to score unstoppable goals. Every goal we concede though should all be stopped at some stage.

It's a bit like when someone said we are shite at corners when we've scored the most goals from set pieces this season  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6219 on: Today at 02:41:23 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:01:53 pm
Only we are allowed to score unstoppable goals. Every goal we concede though should all be stopped at some stage.

It's a bit like when someone said we are shite at corners when we've scored the most goals from set pieces this season  ;D

We were a bit shit at them the other night though. Against a team who have been crap at defending them and had no real centre backs. That was a bit annoying, although not really Alissons fault (apart from the last one).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6220 on: Today at 04:30:53 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 02:41:23 pm
We were a bit shit at them the other night though. Against a team who have been crap at defending them and had no real centre backs. That was a bit annoying, although not really Alissons fault (apart from the last one).

It's ok to say we weren't great at them the last night, but the poster implied we are shit at them in general which is patently untrue.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6221 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:01:53 pm
Only we are allowed to score unstoppable goals. Every goal we concede though should all be stopped at some stage.

It's a bit like when someone said we are shite at corners when we've scored the most goals from set pieces this season  ;D
Whats the break down of our set piece goals? Corners, direct free kick and indirect free kick.
