Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6160 on: Today at 07:42:52 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:49:49 am
He's been fantastic for us this season but he has cost us points against West Ham and Spurs.

He has to do a lot more than most goalkeepers, if you play as a sweeper for 90 minutes in a match which is end to end you unfortunatley need to be perfect.

Sorry he didnt cost us any points against Spurs. Without his saves we would have lost by a country mile. The Dele and Kane chances have already been mentioned but he also saved us on a Son one on one that wasnt offside. If anything he earned us a point against Spurs.

The criticism of Alisson just illustrates the incredible favouritism for attackers. Salah and Mane did nothing to earn us any points today but sure, blame Alisson for the single mistake in an entire game filled with brilliant saves. For the record I am not blaming Salah and Mane. We were not great throughout today, probably due to our midfield being decimated by injuries and COVID-19, and the players are allowed an occasional off day given the number of games. The level of refereeing was the big issue for me, but the result was a fair one and possibly even lucky given how many good chances Spurs had.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6161 on: Today at 08:53:09 am
Anyone blaming Ali needs to give their head a wobble.

Tell you what, do you want to swap out his misjudgement of the pass for Son, and not concede, but lose his saves to the Dele effort and the Kane chance where there was acres of space in the middle of the box?

He made one misjudgement of a quick, bouncing ball on a slick pitch and was punished. He also saved us multiple times.

Best keeper I have ever seen in the shirt of LFC for me, comfortably.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6162 on: Today at 09:23:49 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:48:24 am
That slicked back hairstyle  doesn't do it for me. Much prefer his normal tousled look.
He worships David Seaman ok 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6163 on: Today at 09:30:29 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:49:49 am
He's been fantastic for us this season but he has cost us points against West Ham and Spurs.


If you think he cost us points yesterday then imagine what that score would have been with almost any other keeper in the league.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6164 on: Today at 09:33:21 am
For me was an excellent performance barring one or two errors. Unfortunately, one of those errors cost us a goal at a crucial time. That being said, that isn't the reason why we drew. The reason why we drew is because Ali otherwise made superb saves, and because the referee is a colossal idiot.

For the error in question, people are ignoring that if Ali doesn't make that intervention, then Son is through on goal and probably has a fairly easy finish. It was a high risk move that has high reward. He very very nearly thwarted a goal opportunity before it even materialised, whereas every other keeper in the league would have come out halfway, made themselves big and watched Son curl the ball past them into the corner anyway. His actions are exactly what we want from our keeper, but it didn't come off on that occasion ... too bad. Shit does happen. It was still the right decision to go for it. Pretty certain that 99.999/100 he makes that save.

I think it's a bit of a cheap talking point anyway. To be honest, the more relevant talking points is how teams are now crowding Ali at corners (presumably after West Ham). They always seem to lump one or two players right on him and he is afforded very little protection. It does create a little bit of vulnerability on corners and we don't seem to have a good answer for it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6165 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:53:09 am
Anyone blaming Ali needs to give their head a wobble.

Tell you what, do you want to swap out his misjudgement of the pass for Son, and not concede, but lose his saves to the Dele effort and the Kane chance where there was acres of space in the middle of the box?

He made one misjudgement of a quick, bouncing ball on a slick pitch and was punished. He also saved us multiple times.

Best keeper I have ever seen in the shirt of LFC for me, comfortably.
Yep - he was absolutely sublime for most of the game.

His speed of thought and reading of situations is better than any keeper I've ever seen, and my favourite moment was when Alli and Kane were clean through. Alisson did what every great keeper should do - he sowed indecision. He split the two players whilst also making it difficult for Alli to see a gap to score, and in doing so - he made his mind up for him. If you watch it in slow motion, Alisson quickly sees that Alli isn't shaping to shoot, and is instantly on his heels and changing direction to close down Kane. In doing so, he covers vital yards that allow him to make himself big and block the shot from Kane, who looked odds on to score as the pass came across.

It reminded me of Virgil's brilliant defending where he split those two players and created indecision, and then chose the perfect time to close down the attacker. Truly great players can make other players do things they don't want to do, or change their mind in the moment. What looked like a certain goal when the ball was playerd to Alli became a situation that Alisson turned to his advantage by putting pressure on both players.

That moment for me is goalkeeping of the very highest order. It's quick thinking on a different level to most (if not all) keepers in the world, and is why he gets those blocks in time and time again. What made his performance yesterday even better was he had no Virgil, and no Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson to shield his defence. He was a one-man wall at times and kept us in the game when Spurs were cutting through our midfield like a knife through butter.

His save from Alli's shot was incredible, and anyone singling out his missed clearance against Son or his rare indecision with a high ball are doing him a huge disservice, and overlooking the fact that we lose that game comfortably without him yesterday.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:53 pm by keyop »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6166 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm
Best keeper in the world even with that mistake.
Its not even close.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6167 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm
Cost us points yesterday?? Deary me.

Superb goalie, wouldn't swap him for any other.
