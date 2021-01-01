Anyone blaming Ali needs to give their head a wobble.



Tell you what, do you want to swap out his misjudgement of the pass for Son, and not concede, but lose his saves to the Dele effort and the Kane chance where there was acres of space in the middle of the box?



He made one misjudgement of a quick, bouncing ball on a slick pitch and was punished. He also saved us multiple times.



Best keeper I have ever seen in the shirt of LFC for me, comfortably.



Yep - he was absolutely sublime for most of the game.His speed of thought and reading of situations is better than any keeper I've ever seen, and my favourite moment was when Alli and Kane were clean through. Alisson did what every great keeper should do - he sowed indecision. He split the two players whilst also making it difficult for Alli to see a gap to score, and in doing so - he made his mind up for him. If you watch it in slow motion, Alisson quickly sees that Alli isn't shaping to shoot, and is instantly on his heels and changing direction to close down Kane. In doing so, he covers vital yards that allow him to make himself big and block the shot from Kane, who looked odds on to score as the pass came across.It reminded me of Virgil's brilliant defending where he split those two players and created indecision, and then chose the perfect time to close down the attacker. Truly great players can make other players do things they don't want to do, or change their mind in the moment. What looked like a certain goal when the ball was playerd to Alli became a situation that Alisson turned to his advantage by putting pressure on both players.That moment for me is goalkeeping of the very highest order. It's quick thinking on a different level to most (if not all) keepers in the world, and is why he gets those blocks in time and time again. What made his performance yesterday even better was he had no Virgil, and no Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson to shield his defence. He was a one-man wall at times and kept us in the game when Spurs were cutting through our midfield like a knife through butter.His save from Alli's shot was incredible, and anyone singling out his missed clearance against Son or his rare indecision with a high ball are doing him a huge disservice, and overlooking the fact that we lose that game comfortably without him yesterday.