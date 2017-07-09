« previous next »
Offline Notorious IT

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm »
How frustrating for him that he has a game like that, probably one of his best, and then misses the ball like that. He'll be feeling that tonight.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 06:33:07 pm »
Offline Beninger

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 06:33:30 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 06:19:39 pm
He has lost it.
Was it lost when he saved that dele alli chance?
Offline stevieG786

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 06:33:42 pm »
Shocking error for their equaliser, but he did some vital saves too

Weird game from him
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm
Can't believe people are having a go at Ali. If it wasn't for him we would have been out of the game long before our second. When your keeper has to do so much, the likelihood of him getting one wrong increases.
True, but that should have been a routine one.
Still, great game
Offline Caligula?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 06:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 06:29:33 pm
Christ this is the sort of shite we have to put up with on a fan forum?

He tries incredible things to prevent goals, things which most keepers can't do. Once in a while it goes wrong. You'd think fans would accept no player can be 100% perfect all the time.

No, you just have an anger problem and are notorious for going after people who have a different opinion to yours.

I called him one of the best in the world and rightly so. Was that a fuck up? Yes. Has it happened before? Yes. City at Anfield last season twice comes to mind. Am I going after him or think he shouldn't be in the side or something? No. He's probably the reason we didn't lose that as well. I just made an inference. It's a football forum. If you happen to have all the answers then please accept my apologies, not everyone is as insightful as you are.
Offline Copenred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 06:34:22 pm »
Without a doubt the best keeper in the world.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
Still a wonderfully bearded man.

The saves from Alli and Kane in particular make up any wrongdoing.
What about the one from Dele Alli? He saved our bacon quite a few times this game.

As for their second goal, I'm curious why hi didn't go to fist the ball out into touch, not catch it, but push it out. He was still inside his area. Meh, shit happens.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm »
Offline proudred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm »
He needs to be decisive . Stop these kinds of errors.
Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 06:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:34:02 pm
No, you just have an anger problem with twats and are notorious for going after shite fans who have a different opinion to yours.
True enough

Quote
I called him one of the best in the world and rightly so. Was that a fuck up? Yes. Has it happened before? Yes. City at Anfield last season twice comes to mind. Am I going after him or think he shouldn't be in the side or something? No. He's probably the reason we didn't lose that as well. I just made an inference. It's a football forum. If you happen to have all the answers then please accept my apologies, not everyone is as insightful as you are.
Yeh the old 'I called him great and then proceeded to slam him unnecessarily' 1-2. Top work there, bud
Offline palimpsest

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm
He needs to be decisive . Stop these kinds of errors.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 06:39:43 pm »
Made some incredible saves and then got caught by a whiffy bounce, what can you do.  Still the best keeper in the world.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 06:42:02 pm »
Can understand why hes gone to ground at all on the error - is he worried about contact with the player ?
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 06:43:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:42:02 pm
Can understand why hes gone to ground at all on the error - is he worried about contact with the player ?

Wanted to make himself cover more width by sliding sideways to win the ball, makes sense to me.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 06:39:43 pm
Made some incredible saves and then got caught by a whiffy bounce, what can you do.  Still the best keeper in the world.
We'd have lost today without him. He scored a goal to get us into the top 4 and is very handome so he is easy to forgive.
Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 06:44:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:42:02 pm
Can understand why hes gone to ground at all on the error - is he worried about contact with the player ?
Think he was worried he'd be out of his area and so went feet first to clear the ball and just...missed. That many saves to make, the odd mistake is not unlikely. Doesn't make him Calamity Ali as one quilt is trying to claim.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 07:09:29 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 06:19:39 pm
He has lost it.
He made one poor decision and it cost him/us. You could see how angry he was with himself.

He saved our bacon a few times earlier in the game.

He'll save us infinitely more than he'll cost us.
Offline BTGH

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 07:18:04 pm »
He has been having up and down moments in recent games.  He has made crucial saves,  but also has been prone to shaky moments, and today just happens one of those flaky moments resulted in a goal conceded. 
He has been really good this season,  but you cannot say he has been rock solid. 
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 07:24:24 pm »
The life of a goalkeeper summed up in that game.  A couple of really top saves, and also shut down the one v one with Son with ease (even though it was offside), as well as being lightning quick off his line to prevent a clear chance to Ali, only to then make a howler for their equaliser.  But you can't concentrate on the latter and ignore all of the former or the game could have been out of sight before that ever mattered.

Still no GK in the world that I would rather have an our number one, and what a pass at the end for Tsimikas which almost created the winner.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm »
Sublime today apart from one error.

Didn't understand the choice not to just boot the ball clear, he didn't need to go to ground. Mistakes happen though, he swept up excellently plenty today and that save from Alli was exceptional
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 07:54:28 pm »
Was comfortably our best player today.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 07:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 07:09:29 pm
He made one poor decision and it cost him/us. You could see how angry he was with himself.

He saved our bacon a few times earlier in the game.

He'll save us infinitely more than he'll cost us.
^^^ this.
He going to save more then the very minimal times he messes up
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6143 on: Yesterday at 08:02:39 pm »
Ah proof hes human. Was beginning to wonder
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6144 on: Yesterday at 08:06:30 pm »
That save against Delle Alli was ridiculous.  :D
Offline Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6145 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm »
One mistake aside he was awesome as usual. He will get over it quickly.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6146 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:06:30 pm
That save against Delle Alli was ridiculous.  :D

don't forget that he also stopped Kane at point blank range when we were done over the top.
Offline Dench57

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6147 on: Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm »
Saw both worlds of Ali today, absolutely phenomenal for the most part, some game-saving saves, and then 1 costly mistake.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6148 on: Today at 12:49:49 am »
He's been fantastic for us this season but he has cost us points against West Ham and Spurs.

He has to do a lot more than most goalkeepers, if you play as a sweeper for 90 minutes in a match which is end to end you unfortunatley need to be perfect.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6149 on: Today at 12:53:45 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:49:49 am
He's been fantastic for us this season but he has cost us points against West Ham and Spurs.

He has to do a lot more than most goalkeepers, if you play as a sweeper for 90 minutes in a match which is end to end you unfortunatley need to be perfect.

I dont recall west ham - what did he do apart from being fouled blatantly on their opening goal? 
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6150 on: Today at 12:56:39 am »
Best goalkeeper in the world.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6151 on: Today at 01:02:03 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:53:45 am
I dont recall west ham - what did he do apart from being fouled blatantly on their opening goal? 

He's crap on all three against West Ham. Their second in particular is a tame shot hit right at him which squirms under his body.
Offline kavah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 02:52:59 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm
4 outrageous saves, 1 mistake. Still out MotM.

Yes.
Offline Chakan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 03:07:56 am »
Played out of his skin, just a pity about the last goal. Would have been 6 without him.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6154 on: Today at 04:37:23 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm
4 outrageous saves, 1 mistake. Still out MotM.
Well, a close call between him and Konate for our MOTM, but other than that, you're right.
Online jckliew

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6155 on: Today at 05:43:25 am »
The number of saves he makes is much more than an odd msitake.
Online Rush 82

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6156 on: Today at 05:48:24 am »
That slicked back hairstyle  doesn't do it for me. Much prefer his normal tousled look.
Online sushared

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 05:51:50 am »
saw the best and worst of Ali yesterday. some amazing saves, especially the Deli Ali one and then he suddenly made me realize that he is a human being. the best part was, he is mentally so strong. he didnt let that mess up his mind. that pass to Tsimikas cried to be a goal. he also made some outstanding saves post the miss.
