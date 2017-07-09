The life of a goalkeeper summed up in that game. A couple of really top saves, and also shut down the one v one with Son with ease (even though it was offside), as well as being lightning quick off his line to prevent a clear chance to Ali, only to then make a howler for their equaliser. But you can't concentrate on the latter and ignore all of the former or the game could have been out of sight before that ever mattered.
Still no GK in the world that I would rather have an our number one, and what a pass at the end for Tsimikas which almost created the winner.