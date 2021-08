He's in great form at the moment. Taking away the Tarkowski incident, he was brilliant again today.



To be fair, any keeper struggles with that. He had to wait for the ball to come to him, rather than leap out and punch, because of his proximity to the 18 yard line. That gave Tarkowski a chance to win it first. Alison would be mental to try and put his head on that in front of a Burnley rugby grock.He was amazing today.