Winning the Copa America as a starter isn't for everyone Ederson.
Tap in merchant Fabrizio Romano saying we are in advanced talks to extend his contract, saying it is really close which is great news
Romana againLiverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages. Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC.
His goal has won the LFC Goal of the Season.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435807-alisson-becker-wins-liverpool-goal-of-the-season-for-2020-21
Goal of the season?
Alisson, Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk need to get contracts as a matter of priority.Its a bit more up in the air with the likes of Firmino, Mane, Henderson, Ox and Keita.
Alisson's and Fabinho's are getting sorted out according to reports. Van Dijk would need to be assessed how he's returned from injury and hopefully get a contract in January. But what's the deal with Salah? I don't want to derail Ali's thread, but the Club's position on Salah hasn't been clear...
Alisson Becker has become the latest Liverpool player to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract which will run until 2027.
