« Reply #5680 on: July 11, 2021, 02:40:16 pm »
Winning the Copa America as a starter isn't for everyone Ederson.  :wave

« Reply #5681 on: July 11, 2021, 03:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 11, 2021, 02:40:16 pm
Winning the Copa America as a starter isn't for everyone Ederson.  :wave



Nor this  :wave

« Reply #5682 on: July 13, 2021, 05:50:50 pm »
Tap in merchant Fabrizio Romano saying we are in advanced talks to extend his contract, saying it is really close which is great news
« Reply #5683 on: July 13, 2021, 07:14:39 pm »
Quote from: cdav on July 13, 2021, 05:50:50 pm
Tap in merchant Fabrizio Romano saying we are in advanced talks to extend his contract, saying it is really close which is great news
Should offer him a pay cut. The fucker didn't feature in Brasil's Copa final, lost his place to a PL rival...

;)
« Reply #5684 on: July 17, 2021, 10:15:41 pm »
Romana again

Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages.
Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC.
« Reply #5685 on: July 17, 2021, 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: cdav on July 17, 2021, 10:15:41 pm
Romana again

Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages.
Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC.

A 2 year extension then?
« Reply #5686 on: July 17, 2021, 10:20:03 pm »
Quote from: cdav on July 17, 2021, 10:15:41 pm
Romana again

Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages.
Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC.

Do the clauses include goalscoring bonuses?
« Reply #5687 on: July 18, 2021, 12:42:27 am »
Great news, now get Salah done next, with Van Dijk and Fabinho to follow.

« Reply #5688 on: July 18, 2021, 01:05:00 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  2, 2021, 02:18:35 pm
His goal has won the LFC Goal of the Season.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435807-alisson-becker-wins-liverpool-goal-of-the-season-for-2020-21
Brilliant, and well deserved, a unique and technically excellent goal at an important time. Here's the other angle for posterity:
Quote from: Red Raw on May 16, 2021, 06:52:29 pm


Goal of the season?   :D
« Reply #5689 on: July 18, 2021, 10:53:25 am »
Quote from: cdav on July 17, 2021, 10:15:41 pm
Romana again

Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages.
Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC.

Great news - Probably the most important playing contract at the club - given how little hes likely to drop off into his early 30s hed be hardest person in the squad to replace
« Reply #5690 on: July 18, 2021, 11:05:16 am »
Alisson, Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk need to get contracts as a matter of priority.

Its a bit more up in the air with the likes of Firmino, Mane, Henderson, Ox and Keita.
« Reply #5691 on: July 18, 2021, 06:25:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 18, 2021, 11:05:16 am
Alisson, Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk need to get contracts as a matter of priority.

Its a bit more up in the air with the likes of Firmino, Mane, Henderson, Ox and Keita.
Alisson's and Fabinho's are getting sorted out according to reports. Van Dijk would need to be assessed how he's returned from injury and hopefully get a contract in January. But what's the deal with Salah? I don't want to derail Ali's thread, but the Club's position on Salah hasn't been clear...
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 04:21:12 pm »
Social media announcing his new contract has been leaked apparently
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 04:28:22 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on July 18, 2021, 06:25:10 pm
Alisson's and Fabinho's are getting sorted out according to reports. Van Dijk would need to be assessed how he's returned from injury and hopefully get a contract in January. But what's the deal with Salah? I don't want to derail Ali's thread, but the Club's position on Salah hasn't been clear...

The club never releases their stance on contract negotiations.
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Official - new deal, up to 2027. Great stuff.
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 05:02:47 pm »
Great to have him with us till 2027!
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm »
Amazing news.
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 05:03:49 pm »
Excellent news and great to see us securing Alisson until 2027. He'd be 34 when this new contract is up so we really are securing him for what are likely the peak years of his career (28 to 34)
« Reply #5698 on: Today at 05:05:13 pm »
2027 fuck me. Don't think I ever got that far on football manager

Good news on the contract
« Reply #5699 on: Today at 05:05:29 pm »
Get in!
« Reply #5700 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm »
It's just a shame that at some point in his life he'll be at pension age, that's the only downside to this  ::)
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm »
I presume the new contract involves a goal bonus?
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 05:13:32 pm »
Shame he's about to be 30 in a few years.
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Great news.
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm »
Great news, keeping our squad sexiness topped up for another few years. :thumbup
« Reply #5705 on: Today at 05:33:42 pm »
If his agent's anything he'll have negotiated a hefty goal bonus
« Reply #5706 on: Today at 05:35:03 pm »
Cheddered he's extended. Boss keeper and boss bloke. Best in the fuckin world
« Reply #5707 on: Today at 05:44:16 pm »
Only goalie with a goal scoring bonus?
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 06:06:42 pm »
yes Ali!

Please get Mo sorted next, and this summer will be great. (And Virgil after, I remembered him this time  :P ).
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 06:13:05 pm »
34 is literally ridiculous, fair chance his hands will have fallen off by then
« Reply #5710 on: Today at 06:14:26 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:13:05 pm
34 is literally ridiculous, fair chance his hands will have fallen off by then

Probably going bald as well, which won't help his sexy look.
« Reply #5711 on: Today at 06:40:26 pm »
Great news! 😍

« Reply #5712 on: Today at 08:35:18 pm »
6 more years of Big Ali, what a man.  8)
« Reply #5713 on: Today at 08:35:59 pm »
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1422949684553867266

Quote
Alisson Becker has become the latest Liverpool player to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract which will run until 2027.
