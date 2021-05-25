« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 559406 times)

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5640 on: May 25, 2021, 01:33:43 am »
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5641 on: May 25, 2021, 05:06:33 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 24, 2021, 09:40:18 am
Absolutely.

I think Mo's decider (well, 4th) against United is the loudest I've cheered for a goal this season but that was definitely the most joyful. I just laughed when it went in, and then wept slightly.
I was exactly the same for both :thumbup
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5642 on: May 25, 2021, 05:35:25 am »
Quote from: Angelius on May 25, 2021, 01:33:43 am
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5643 on: May 25, 2021, 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on May 25, 2021, 05:35:25 am
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.



look at thiago - some say he doesn't care pfft
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5644 on: May 25, 2021, 09:02:34 am »
The Napoli save and then this ay.

I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,971
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5645 on: May 25, 2021, 09:05:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on May 25, 2021, 09:02:34 am
The Napoli save and then this ay.

I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.

Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius ;)
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,914
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5646 on: May 25, 2021, 01:45:02 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 25, 2021, 09:05:12 am
Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius ;)
nothing stuck to Karius - that was the problem right?
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5647 on: May 25, 2021, 08:10:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5648 on: May 25, 2021, 10:40:15 pm »
Just had the thought, passing similar header to Gerrard's in Istanbul, technically. Ali was a little closer in but same twist of the neck, ball lands in a similar spot in the net on a similar trajectory.

Love somebody to put those side by side. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5649 on: May 25, 2021, 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 25, 2021, 08:10:42 pm


Dear god. How the hell can I save this???
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • ***JFT96***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5650 on: May 25, 2021, 11:33:07 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5651 on: May 26, 2021, 01:30:54 am »
With a middle name like Ramses, I think he should go up for headers more often.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5652 on: May 26, 2021, 01:32:48 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 25, 2021, 08:10:42 pm

Imagine being compared with such an absolute superstar and all round hunk

(Still, I guess Redford's not too bad either)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5653 on: May 27, 2021, 11:22:42 am »
Hearing contract talks have stalled as he is requesting a goal bonus
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,914
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5654 on: May 27, 2021, 11:59:46 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on May 27, 2021, 11:22:42 am
Hearing contract talks have stalled as he is requesting a goal bonus

He didn't even say anything - just played a video of David de Gea's penalty from last night.
Logged

Offline Melbred

  • Kim cloned.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5655 on: May 30, 2021, 04:09:57 pm »
His Napoli save led to number 6. That iconic goal can't lead to anything but number 7.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5656 on: May 31, 2021, 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: Elzar on May 24, 2021, 09:14:15 am
His goal didn't even matter in the end  :-X :-X

That's not how things work
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5657 on: May 31, 2021, 12:31:22 pm »
He is already our legendary goal keeper.
Logged
Believer

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 11:44:39 am »
Will he be able to see his family in Brazil between now and pre-season?
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 11:44:39 am
Will he be able to see his family in Brazil between now and pre-season?

I presume so as he has the Copa America.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 12:52:13 pm »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,582
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 02:18:35 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:18:35 pm
His goal has won the LFC Goal of the Season.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435807-alisson-becker-wins-liverpool-goal-of-the-season-for-2020-21

Tremendous goal and well deserved. Salah had 6 of the next 7 highest entries in the voting, bet he is gutted 😂🤣😂
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,412
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:18:35 pm
His goal has won the LFC Goal of the Season.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435807-alisson-becker-wins-liverpool-goal-of-the-season-for-2020-21

Well deserved!  Don't think there is a single player in the squad who would begrudge him this!

It's been mentioned before, but it's not just the fact that our keeper scored a goal to gain us three vital points - it was also an EXCELLENT goal from a technical standpoint.  That's a goal that any of our outfield players would have been made up with.

It wasn't a lucky shot.  It deserved to go in and Alisson deserved to score it!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,606
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 07:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 26, 2021, 01:32:48 am
Imagine being compared with such an absolute superstar and all round hunk

(Still, I guess Redford's not too bad either)

What?! I never knew who that was!
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 07:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:48:32 pm
Well deserved!  Don't think there is a single player in the squad who would begrudge him this!

It's been mentioned before, but it's not just the fact that our keeper scored a goal to gain us three vital points - it was also an EXCELLENT goal from a technical standpoint.  That's a goal that any of our outfield players would have been made up with.

It wasn't a lucky shot.  It deserved to go in and Alisson deserved to score it!

Yeah it was never in doubt.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 08:15:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:18:35 pm
His goal has won the LFC Goal of the Season.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435807-alisson-becker-wins-liverpool-goal-of-the-season-for-2020-21

Probably my favourite bit about this goal is the sheer joy of the team, how they are so happy for Ali.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 08:29:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:35:26 pm
What?! I never knew who that was!
Heh, millions use the gif without knowing it's Robert Redford in the 1972 movie Jeremiah Johnson
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,555
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 08:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:29:09 pm
Heh, millions use the gif without knowing it's Robert Redford in the 1972 movie Jeremiah Johnson

I didn't know that either. Although I feel quite the hipster when people use the gif from His Girl Friday without knowing the film.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,412
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 09:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:29:09 pm
Heh, millions use the gif without knowing it's Robert Redford in the 1972 movie Jeremiah Johnson

Considering the guy is 84 now he looks fantastic.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 