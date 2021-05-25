Absolutely.I think Mo's decider (well, 4th) against United is the loudest I've cheered for a goal this season but that was definitely the most joyful. I just laughed when it went in, and then wept slightly.
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
The Napoli save and then this ay. I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Hearing contract talks have stalled as he is requesting a goal bonus
His goal didn't even matter in the end
I'm a knob
Will he be able to see his family in Brazil between now and pre-season?
His goal has won the LFC Goal of the Season.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435807-alisson-becker-wins-liverpool-goal-of-the-season-for-2020-21
Imagine being compared with such an absolute superstar and all round hunk(Still, I guess Redford's not too bad either)
people like big dick nick.
Well deserved! Don't think there is a single player in the squad who would begrudge him this!It's been mentioned before, but it's not just the fact that our keeper scored a goal to gain us three vital points - it was also an EXCELLENT goal from a technical standpoint. That's a goal that any of our outfield players would have been made up with. It wasn't a lucky shot. It deserved to go in and Alisson deserved to score it!
What?! I never knew who that was!
Heh, millions use the gif without knowing it's Robert Redford in the 1972 movie Jeremiah Johnson
