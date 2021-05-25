Absolutely.I think Mo's decider (well, 4th) against United is the loudest I've cheered for a goal this season but that was definitely the most joyful. I just laughed when it went in, and then wept slightly.
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
The Napoli save and then this ay. I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
