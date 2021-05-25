« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 556210 times)

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5640 on: May 25, 2021, 01:33:43 am »
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5641 on: May 25, 2021, 05:06:33 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 24, 2021, 09:40:18 am
Absolutely.

I think Mo's decider (well, 4th) against United is the loudest I've cheered for a goal this season but that was definitely the most joyful. I just laughed when it went in, and then wept slightly.
I was exactly the same for both :thumbup
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,577
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5642 on: May 25, 2021, 05:35:25 am »
Quote from: Angelius on May 25, 2021, 01:33:43 am
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5643 on: May 25, 2021, 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on May 25, 2021, 05:35:25 am
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.



look at thiago - some say he doesn't care pfft
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5644 on: May 25, 2021, 09:02:34 am »
The Napoli save and then this ay.

I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,867
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5645 on: May 25, 2021, 09:05:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on May 25, 2021, 09:02:34 am
The Napoli save and then this ay.

I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.

Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius ;)
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,893
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5646 on: May 25, 2021, 01:45:02 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 25, 2021, 09:05:12 am
Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius ;)
nothing stuck to Karius - that was the problem right?
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,997
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5647 on: May 25, 2021, 08:10:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5648 on: May 25, 2021, 10:40:15 pm »
Just had the thought, passing similar header to Gerrard's in Istanbul, technically. Ali was a little closer in but same twist of the neck, ball lands in a similar spot in the net on a similar trajectory.

Love somebody to put those side by side. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5649 on: May 25, 2021, 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 25, 2021, 08:10:42 pm


Dear god. How the hell can I save this???
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all live in a Robbie Fowler house. ***JFT96***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5650 on: May 25, 2021, 11:33:07 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 01:30:54 am »
With a middle name like Ramses, I think he should go up for headers more often.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 01:32:48 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 25, 2021, 08:10:42 pm

Imagine being compared with such an absolute superstar and all round hunk

(Still, I guess Redford's not too bad either)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 11:22:42 am »
Hearing contract talks have stalled as he is requesting a goal bonus
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 