Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5640 on: Today at 01:33:43 am
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5641 on: Today at 05:06:33 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:40:18 am
Absolutely.

I think Mo's decider (well, 4th) against United is the loudest I've cheered for a goal this season but that was definitely the most joyful. I just laughed when it went in, and then wept slightly.
I was exactly the same for both :thumbup
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5642 on: Today at 05:35:25 am
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 01:33:43 am
It signs his name in our pantheon of legends. It'll be talked about for eons!
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5643 on: Today at 08:04:24 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:35:25 am
No doubt whatsoever that itll be immortalised on the wall at Kirkby at some point. Reckon this image will become iconic.



look at thiago - some say he doesn't care pfft
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5644 on: Today at 09:02:34 am
The Napoli save and then this ay.

I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5645 on: Today at 09:05:12 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:02:34 am
The Napoli save and then this ay.

I mean some said nah it's okay Mignolet will do.

Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5646 on: Today at 01:45:02 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:05:12 am
Some of us even said nah its okay, stick with Karius ;)
nothing stuck to Karius - that was the problem right?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5647 on: Today at 08:10:42 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5648 on: Today at 10:40:15 pm
Just had the thought, passing similar header to Gerrard's in Istanbul, technically. Ali was a little closer in but same twist of the neck, ball lands in a similar spot in the net on a similar trajectory.

Love somebody to put those side by side. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5649 on: Today at 10:52:50 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:10:42 pm


Dear god. How the hell can I save this???
