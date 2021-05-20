I've just taken the part of your post there as it's something that always makes me wonder why people would think this way?
I was a keeper. Before that, a right back but one thing I was decent at was striking a dead ball. Free kicks, goal kicks, whatever - And I am nowhere near Ali's league. This guy can play and can strike a ball better than most outfield players. Take Valderrama. Same. All GK's are coached on how to kick a ball more effectively, especially "sweeper keepers" so why is it that GK's are not in the thinking for taking penalties? I'd have them quite high on the list to be honest and they have the added advantage of knowing how most other keepers will react.
I'd let him take them and I most certainly wouldn't see it as a pisstake.
I was decent outfield player, played right wing and midfield but I was far better as a keeper too and could strike a ball.
When I say pisstake, its more that when professional sides are playing and your penalty taker is on the field and you call the goalie up to take the pen, then its showing the opposition a lot of disrespect, especially when you are 5 or 6 nil up. Imagine Villa away this season, it was bad enough we were getting tonked, but if they got a pen and called the keeper up to take it, you'd go spare.
The penalty shoot-out Adrian scored in was different, Adrian took either the 10th or 11th penalty in that game, it was 8-8 and at least one pen had been missed, maybe two?.