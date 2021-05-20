I doubt, no matter how much we'd love to see it, they'd allow Ali to take one, its a bit of a piss take if we do.





I've just taken the part of your post there as it's something that always makes me wonder why people would think this way?I was a keeper. Before that, a right back but one thing I was decent at was striking a dead ball. Free kicks, goal kicks, whatever - And I am nowhere near Ali's league. This guy can play and can strike a ball better than most outfield players. Take Valderrama. Same. All GK's are coached on how to kick a ball more effectively, especially "sweeper keepers" so why is it that GK's are not in the thinking for taking penalties? I'd have them quite high on the list to be honest and they have the added advantage of knowing how most other keepers will react.I'd let him take them and I most certainly wouldn't see it as a pisstake.