It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
I'm a knob
We always seem to bring excitement and drama to this shite league
And humo(u)r, too, as noted by Gus above...
You know what I'm really looking forward to.Home game vs Palace with fans in, every time Alisson get's the ball in his area.....'SHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT'.
This needs to happen in every game he plays for us ever again.
Just wish he committed to the stache.
Don't know if this was posted but someone did a translation of an interview he gave to Brazilian TV after the game and it is even better than what he did for sky so give it a readhttps://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nepdj5/a_translation_of_an_awesome_alisson_interview_for/Looks like we have John Achterberg to thank for getting him up the pitch in time for the corner
I think the [ESPN'S] commentary was great, it really touched me and managed to express completely the feeling, be it in the voice or anything else, what this goal meant...
Just think - if he ever has to go up for a corner again, the opposition will be shitting themselves.
