Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Brain Potter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 01:56:49 pm
The only one at home rather than at the stadium I celebrated like this was Gary Macs free kick at goodison.
Gus 1855

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 02:01:06 pm
You know what I'm really looking forward to.

Home game vs Palace with fans in, every time Alisson get's the ball in his area.....'SHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT'.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 02:28:37 pm
We always seem to bring excitement and drama to this shite league
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 02:28:37 pm
We always seem to bring excitement and drama to this shite league

And humo(u)r, too, as noted by Gus above...
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm
And humo(u)r, too, as noted by Gus above...

 ;D
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

El Denzel Pepito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 03:40:24 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 02:01:06 pm
You know what I'm really looking forward to.

Home game vs Palace with fans in, every time Alisson get's the ball in his area.....'SHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT'.

This needs to happen in every game he plays for us ever again.
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 03:40:24 pm
This needs to happen in every game he plays for us ever again.

That gets very tiresome very very quickly
JC the Messiah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm




The signs were there... 🤔
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

boots

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 04:50:13 pm
Marvelous
BER

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 05:51:06 pm
Just wish he committed to the stache.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:51:06 pm
Just wish he committed to the stache.
No you fools, it's the beard. His form nosedived when he shaved it off. It's been improving by the game as the beard grew again, and last night indicated that it is now at a correct and acceptable length.

They need to insert a 'no razors' clause into his contract right away
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Brain Potter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
Does Alisson have an OnlyFans account. ? Id subscribe definitely
AK1892

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 07:40:12 pm
Puskas award incoming :champ
gazzalfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5573 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
gazzalfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5574 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Don't know if this was posted but someone did a translation of an interview he gave to Brazilian TV after the game and it is even better than what he did for sky so give it a read

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nepdj5/a_translation_of_an_awesome_alisson_interview_for/

Looks like we have John Achterberg to thank for getting him up the pitch in time for the corner
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5575 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Don't know if this was posted but someone did a translation of an interview he gave to Brazilian TV after the game and it is even better than what he did for sky so give it a read

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nepdj5/a_translation_of_an_awesome_alisson_interview_for/

Looks like we have John Achterberg to thank for getting him up the pitch in time for the corner
Lovely! Thanks for posting.

For this bit:
Quote
I think the [ESPN'S] commentary was great, it really touched me and managed to express completely the feeling, be it in the voice or anything else, what this goal meant...

the translator must have missed out the bit where he added, "It's a shame that in England Martin Tyler is such a miserable c***"
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

elbow

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5576 on: Today at 06:27:12 am
Just think - if he ever has to go up for a corner again, the opposition will be shitting themselves. 
Jon2lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5577 on: Today at 09:19:39 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 06:27:12 am
Just think - if he ever has to go up for a corner again, the opposition will be shitting themselves.
The fact that he has had to go up for a corner would mean we would have been shitting ourselves!

(or biting our nails - whichever takes yer fancy)
Red Berry

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5578 on: Today at 09:56:17 am
So, did anybody have Alisson in their FF team this week? Must have picked up a tidy sum of points!
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

rossipersempre

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5579 on: Today at 11:18:51 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Don't know if this was posted but someone did a translation of an interview he gave to Brazilian TV after the game and it is even better than what he did for sky so give it a read

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nepdj5/a_translation_of_an_awesome_alisson_interview_for/

Looks like we have John Achterberg to thank for getting him up the pitch in time for the corner
The video link says ESPN Brasil have removed it sadly.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5580 on: Today at 11:49:36 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 06:27:12 am
Just think - if he ever has to go up for a corner again, the opposition will be shitting themselves. 

Might be worth it to have Kelleher in goal and play Alisson as a striker. But still in his keeper jersey, for full effect.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

RedSince86

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5581 on: Today at 01:27:16 pm
South Korean commentary.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/neprat/my_mate_from_south_korea_sent_me_their_fantastic/#

Someone in the comments translated it.

A: 알리손까지 올라옵니다 Even Alisson is coming up

B: 이번에는 어떻게 될지요? I wonder how this will go?

A: 사실상 마지막 기회 In reality this is the last chance

A/B: 우와! 와! 와! 알리손! 알리손!! 알리손!! Wow!! Wow!! Wow!! Alisson! Alisson!! Alisson!!

A: 극장골입니다!! It's a theater goal (term used for Last-minute goal)!!

B: 알리손이 넣었어요!! Alisson put it in

A: 스코어 2:1 리버풀!! Score is 2:1 Liverpool!!

B: 골키퍼가 해결사 였습니다! The goal keeper was the problem solver!
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Red Berry

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5582 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm
I wonder how a goalkeeper must feel when they're beaten by another keeper?
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
