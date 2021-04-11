If they were straight at him they would have hit his feet.



Low down powerful shots either side of the keeper are really hard to save.



He's generally really good at analysing goalkeepers and also praises Ali heavily a lot of the time.The thinking seems to be that he should have been on/near his line and therefore had more time to react. As a non-goalkeeper though it seems a really tricky one as Ali is also trying to second guess a pass slipped through to Trezeguet(?).For me he's almost been undone by how crap a finish it was. Ali is already leaning to his right as he can see there's no way a shot can get through to his left. He reasonably expects Watkins to put the ball in the inviting half of the goal Watkins can see so and not just boom it straight at him.