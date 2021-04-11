« previous next »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 10, 2021, 08:15:33 pm
He needs to learn to use his feet to save a shot. He could've stood up and kicked the last two goals away. Very hard as a keeper to make a save right under you after diving. It was one of the de geas massive strengths a few years back. Maybe this is armchair pundit talk and he actually save more shots by guessing to dive rather than waiting to see where its actually going but its a reoccurring problem. Still the best keeper in the world though and he was unbelievable with the ball at his feet today and sweeper keeping. Sure he'll figure it out, he usually does.

de Gea wasn't saving shots like that with his feet. He does use them a lot, but not those types.

Think it's hard with shots like that to save with your feet. To be ready to dive either side, which as a keeper you likely will / should be, means you're not balanced to go for a ball right at your feet. Likewise if you set up to save with your feet there then you wouldn't stand a chance at getting down to a shot either side of you.
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 11, 2021, 02:57:30 am
Not true Al. They were kicked straight at him.

If they were straight at him they would have hit his feet.

Low down powerful shots either side of the keeper are really hard to save.
Quote from: Al 666 on April 11, 2021, 06:46:41 pm
If they were straight at him they would have hit his feet.

Low down powerful shots either side of the keeper are really hard to save.
https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1380924600192802821

He's generally really good at analysing goalkeepers and also praises Ali heavily a lot of the time.

The thinking seems to be that he should have been on/near his line and therefore had more time to react.  As a non-goalkeeper though it seems a really tricky one as Ali is also trying to second guess a pass slipped through to Trezeguet(?).

For me he's almost been undone by how crap a finish it was.  Ali is already leaning to his right as he can see there's no way a shot can get through to his left.  He reasonably expects Watkins to put the ball in the inviting half of the goal Watkins can see so and not just boom it straight at him.

Quote from: thaddeus on April 11, 2021, 08:30:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1380924600192802821

He's generally really good at analysing goalkeepers and also praises Ali heavily a lot of the time.

The thinking seems to be that he should have been on/near his line and therefore had more time to react.  As a non-goalkeeper though it seems a really tricky one as Ali is also trying to second guess a pass slipped through to Trezeguet(?).

For me he's almost been undone by how crap a finish it was.  Ali is already leaning to his right as he can see there's no way a shot can get through to his left.  He reasonably expects Watkins to put the ball in the inviting half of the goal Watkins can see so and not just boom it straight at him.



Ali reacting to things before they happen is one of the reasons he is one of the best in the world. I agree with what you are saying, he's anticipating the dink through and wants to cut that out and has also narrowed the angles to give himself a better chance of saving the shot. From his position, the vast majority of shots he will just have to stick his arm out/easy dive to get to, sadly it went in the worst place for him. 9 times out of 10 he makes what looks like an easy save.
