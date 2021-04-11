He needs to learn to use his feet to save a shot. He could've stood up and kicked the last two goals away. Very hard as a keeper to make a save right under you after diving. It was one of the de geas massive strengths a few years back. Maybe this is armchair pundit talk and he actually save more shots by guessing to dive rather than waiting to see where its actually going but its a reoccurring problem. Still the best keeper in the world though and he was unbelievable with the ball at his feet today and sweeper keeping. Sure he'll figure it out, he usually does.
de Gea wasn't saving shots like that with his feet. He does use them a lot, but not those types.
Think it's hard with shots like that to save with your feet. To be ready to dive either side, which as a keeper you likely will / should be, means you're not balanced to go for a ball right at your feet. Likewise if you set up to save with your feet there then you wouldn't stand a chance at getting down to a shot either side of you.