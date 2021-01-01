Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Author
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker (Read 518958 times)
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Kopite
Posts: 536
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
«
Reply #5120 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:25 pm »
Something even my simple mind can understand. Overall, he's not been too bad.
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 43,316
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
«
Reply #5121 on:
Today
at 02:36:50 pm »
Logged
Craig 🤔
Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 54,707
YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
«
Reply #5122 on:
Today
at 02:39:03 pm »
Looks like a drug kingpin.
Logged
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 85,086
Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
«
Reply #5123 on:
Today
at 02:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on
Today
at 02:36:50 pm
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 43,316
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
«
Reply #5124 on:
Today
at 02:43:26 pm »
He's going for the Latin American cartel boss look.
Logged
Son of Spion＊
"No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 13,989
BAGs
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
«
Reply #5125 on:
Today
at 02:53:18 pm »
Is he angling for the lead role in any remake of the old Magnum series?
I'm sure he'd look great in a red Ferrari.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.
Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 13,843
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
«
Reply #5126 on:
Today
at 02:56:41 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
