Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 515313 times)

Offline lobsterboy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5080 on: February 26, 2021, 01:09:14 pm »
YNWA Ali
Offline Jm55

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5081 on: February 27, 2021, 09:13:07 am »
Just utterly dreadful stuff.

All the best to him and his family, cant imagine how tough this must be.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5082 on: February 27, 2021, 09:15:06 am »
All my condolences big man, this blows  :(
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5083 on: February 27, 2021, 10:08:23 am »
An awful awful tragedy.
Any loss is terrible, but the circumstances in this case make it so much worse. 57 is no age. Thoughts with him and his family.

As a side note dont think its right that people are speculating about travel and dredging up various rules.
Just let them sort it out.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5084 on: February 27, 2021, 05:15:24 pm »
So sorry to hear the awful news. RIP.
Offline a little break

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5085 on: February 27, 2021, 10:30:49 pm »
This is probably a really stupid question but I assume he's not available for tomorrow?
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5086 on: February 27, 2021, 10:33:07 pm »
Quote from: a little break on February 27, 2021, 10:30:49 pm
This is probably a really stupid question but I assume he's not available for tomorrow?
Jurgen's comment in the press conference was that no decision had been taken.

Alisson might be glad of the distraction or he might want to put everything outside of family on hold.  We'll see.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5087 on: February 27, 2021, 10:34:03 pm »
Heartfelt condolences to the Becker family. We are with you in grief
Offline Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5088 on: February 27, 2021, 10:38:28 pm »
Quote from: a little break on February 27, 2021, 10:30:49 pm
This is probably a really stupid question but I assume he's not available for tomorrow?

Who knows ?

It depends on Ali.

Titi Camara scored on the day his Dad died. It is all about the individual and what they want to do. All we can do is support Ali.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5089 on: February 27, 2021, 10:40:45 pm »
Quote from: a little break on February 27, 2021, 10:30:49 pm
This is probably a really stupid question but I assume he's not available for tomorrow?

Its down to him and whether he feels going to work rather than sit home will benefit him. He'll be fully supported in whatever he decides to do.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5090 on: February 28, 2021, 06:17:44 pm »
Looks like we gave Ali the week off.

Quote
Alisson is absent on compassionate grounds, while Jota misses out due to illness.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5091 on: March 4, 2021, 12:47:39 am »
From his programme notes, Kloppos words about Ally  (and inadvertently about himself and others) :'(

"And so to the most difficult sentences I think I have written in this publication since I arrived here,"

"I refer, of course, to our goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.

"It's been almost impossible to speak about in public, to be honest - just too hard. But maybe I can write it better.

"The world has experienced too much loss recently. We have other members of our club who have suffered it.

"In the city of Liverpool, throughout the country and around the globe, too many have had to deal with the agony of losing a person they love so much.

"Bereavement is too common just now.

"But for Ali, our wonderful, loving, soulful team-mate, this was truly tragic.
 
"No-one really has the words to explain what they feel in these moments.

"I know I am not adequate. So instead, I wish to tell Alisson how much this team and this club loves him and his family.

"The greatest tribute possible to Alisson's father is the person his son has become.

"He honours him every day with how he lives his life.

"We give Ali as much time as he needs and we must give him space in the appropriate moments also.

"Our supporters should know that he feels their love and their compassion."
Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5092 on: March 4, 2021, 01:09:51 am »
Amazing words.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5093 on: March 4, 2021, 09:17:45 am »
Bloody hell, to write that after what he's been through recently too, what a man.
Offline Sharado

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5094 on: March 4, 2021, 09:19:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  4, 2021, 12:47:39 am

"No-one really has the words to explain what they feel in these moments.

"I know I am not adequate.

If you're not adequate Jurgen then fuck me you'll do till the adequate guy turns up.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5095 on: March 4, 2021, 09:26:24 am »
Wow. Thats really quite beautifully put.
Offline Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5096 on: March 4, 2021, 09:54:43 am »
He really is a special human being our Jurgen.
Offline amir87

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5097 on: March 4, 2021, 09:58:45 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  4, 2021, 09:54:43 am
He really is a special human being our Jurgen.

And that is why irrespective of form or whatever position we end up in, this man must be appreciated and cherished for as long as we have him.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5098 on: March 4, 2021, 12:09:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  4, 2021, 09:17:45 am
Bloody hell, to write that after what he's been through recently too, what a man.

yeah exactly.
It was that line that hit hardest:

"In the city of Liverpool, throughout the country and around the globe, too many have had to deal with the agony of losing a person they love so much.

Cos we know hes one of those whos had to and is having to deal with that pain.  And here he is, so full of compassion for others, and non a single one of us is surprised.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5099 on: March 4, 2021, 12:17:08 pm »
"But for Ali, our wonderful, loving, soulful team-mate,

Such a lovely description as well.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5100 on: March 4, 2021, 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  4, 2021, 09:54:43 am
He really is a special human being our Jurgen.

Yep a great man first and foremost.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5101 on: March 4, 2021, 01:51:54 pm »
Must have been cutting onions.  That's beautiful words.  If Jurgen isn't adequate then nobody is.

But then, such grief is not for words.  It's for hugs and feelings.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5102 on: March 4, 2021, 02:45:15 pm »
Offline amir87

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5103 on: March 4, 2021, 03:18:41 pm »
It's going to be very emotional for him tonight. Such a shame the fans aren't there to give him the support he truly deserves.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5104 on: March 4, 2021, 03:45:16 pm »
Oh God, that picture, bless him. :(
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5105 on: March 4, 2021, 04:17:58 pm »
Not sure if we were going to do a minute's silence for his father tonight (doubt it to be honest), but given Ian St John's passing, that's certain to happen and I can't imagine what Alisson would be going through during that minute.

Feel for him and even if he goes on to make five howlers during the game, he gets a pass for me. So bloody tragic :(
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5106 on: March 10, 2021, 10:32:32 pm »
Some character playing like this with the shit he's going through. What a legend.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5107 on: March 10, 2021, 10:33:59 pm »
Could we not allow him to travel to Brazil and then hotel quarantine on his way back?
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5108 on: March 10, 2021, 10:34:35 pm »
Prevented a certain goal and played like a man possessed even with Nat and Ozan in front. Both CBs were good, but Nat is very slow and Ozan is not the fastest, yet, complete defensive performance from the back five even.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5109 on: March 10, 2021, 10:36:21 pm »
He's shown incredible character. He had a good game against Chelsea when his mind must have been in turmoil. Excellent again tonight. We're very lucky to have him.
Offline alvaro

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5110 on: March 10, 2021, 10:37:21 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 10, 2021, 10:33:59 pm
Could we not allow him to travel to Brazil and then hotel quarantine on his way back?

Southamerican qualifiers were suspended.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5111 on: March 10, 2021, 10:38:21 pm »
Quote from: alvaro on March 10, 2021, 10:37:21 pm
Southamerican qualifiers were suspended.

I meant compassionate leave? I mean I know its his decision but I wonder if that could be a possibility.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5112 on: March 10, 2021, 10:40:26 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 10, 2021, 10:38:21 pm
I meant compassionate leave? I mean I know its his decision but I wonder if that could be a possibility.
He is not going to international duty unless Brasil plays in a country on which England does not impose quarantine. That's the FIFA rule.
Offline kavah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5113 on: March 10, 2021, 11:27:58 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 10, 2021, 10:33:59 pm
Could we not allow him to travel to Brazil and then hotel quarantine on his way back?

I think we would if he wanted. He may not want to travel with his family because of the  Covid numbers there, and the risk that brings to his wife and children and mother and the rest of his family in Brazil, and the alternative, he may not want to travel alone because he doesn't want to leave his wife and kids alone in the UK for weeks. It's a horrible situation for the poor man. It has been the same for Klopp.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5114 on: Yesterday at 01:59:18 am »
He wasnt overworked today but that save in the first half was a real stormer, not to overlook his contribution. Hes playing well since he came back in, a credit to him.
Offline nerdster4

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5115 on: Yesterday at 08:06:55 am »
After the month he has had , a great early save and a reassuring presence behind two young centre backs . Were lucky to have him
Offline liverbloke

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5116 on: Yesterday at 08:08:19 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 08:06:55 am
After the month he has had , a great early save and a reassuring presence behind two young centre backs . Were lucky to have him

yeh it's easy to forget the crap time this guy has gone through recently
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5117 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 10, 2021, 10:38:21 pm
I meant compassionate leave? I mean I know its his decision but I wonder if that could be a possibility.

I think it was previously suggested that we'd let him go for around 5 days so that he could quarantine on his return and not miss any games but not seen anything definite on it happening.
Offline lfc-dub

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5118 on: Today at 03:08:10 am »
I was just rewatching the highlights and the save he made 9 minutes in against Olmo was as brilliant as it was important. I would be expecting the worst if that went in.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #5119 on: Today at 03:12:06 am »
Good reflexes as he had to dive across a player too
