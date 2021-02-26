From his programme notes, Kloppos words about Ally (and inadvertently about himself and others)"And so to the most difficult sentences I think I have written in this publication since I arrived here,""I refer, of course, to our goalkeeper, Alisson Becker."It's been almost impossible to speak about in public, to be honest - just too hard. But maybe I can write it better."The world has experienced too much loss recently. We have other members of our club who have suffered it."In the city of Liverpool, throughout the country and around the globe, too many have had to deal with the agony of losing a person they love so much."Bereavement is too common just now."But for Ali, our wonderful, loving, soulful team-mate, this was truly tragic."No-one really has the words to explain what they feel in these moments."I know I am not adequate. So instead, I wish to tell Alisson how much this team and this club loves him and his family."The greatest tribute possible to Alisson's father is the person his son has become."He honours him every day with how he lives his life."We give Ali as much time as he needs and we must give him space in the appropriate moments also."Our supporters should know that he feels their love and their compassion."