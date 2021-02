Even on its own this is absolutely appalling. But can you imagine what must be going through everyone's mind at the club right now with this on top of everything else? I have never seen anything like this season.



Will Alisson need a month or more off? I don't know what the covid situation is in Brazil but if he wants to go there at minimum it will be the 2 week quarantine when he returns and maybe they have a similar scheme there so thats a month. to be honest I would just let him go for a month or more and just forget this season.