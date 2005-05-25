Always surprised when I'm reminded of his age - I guess keepers perhaps don't tend to get their break as first-choice until a later age that player in other positions, but this appears to be only his 5th season as a first choice anywhere (2015 with Internacional, 2017-'18 with Roma following Szczesny's departure, and now a third season with us). I guess it's only that first year at Roma that he's really 'missed' but it feels like - for such a talent - he's played less football than I'd expect...maybe I'd be surprised how little others had played by 28 if I compared them.Regardless, he's great isn't he
Happy Birthday to the big man, He's 28 today.
Anyone heard anything on an apparent injury out for few weeks?? My phone is lit up but same happened yesterday with salah and Trent Covid rumours. I think the blueshite are getting far to excited at mo!!
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
... and Alisson didn't get off the coach...
Every gameday, before the match, rumours of players and especially Ali being out. What pleasure to people get from spreading such rumours.
Feels like he's usually instagrammed by now when he's playing *gulp*We'll see but if it's true and this keeps up then we are going to have to look for a better back up, I know it's an awkward position a back up goalie but it's already probably cost us a CL.
He's just posted his usual Instagram story so there goes that theory!
Need better backup if this continues.
He best miss Brazil duty. Be ridiculous if he has to travel for that and then we miss him for Everton.
Has he ever posted that Insta story thing when hes been injured?Clinging to the unlikely hope that Pearce has got this wrong and he still starts.Adrian did start well enough for us and credit to him for that but Im struggling to think of the last game he played where he hasnt made a big error (the Arsenal want doesnt count as they barely ventured out of their own fucking half.)
He wont be posting this information - be his Management Team.
Question still stands though, has it gone up before when hes been injured?Guess Im pissing in the wind here, Pearce is almost never wrong with this stuff.
