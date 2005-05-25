« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4280 on: October 2, 2020, 11:15:41 AM »
Quote from: jackh on October  2, 2020, 10:59:38 AM
Always surprised when I'm reminded of his age - I guess keepers perhaps don't tend to get their break as first-choice until a later age that player in other positions, but this appears to be only his 5th season as a first choice anywhere (2015 with Internacional, 2017-'18 with Roma following Szczesny's departure, and now a third season with us).  I guess it's only that first year at Roma that he's really 'missed' but it feels like - for such a talent - he's played less football than I'd expect...maybe I'd be surprised how little others had played by 28 if I compared them.

Regardless, he's great isn't he ;D

Same with me, feels like I only first heard of him yesterday and was surprised to hear he's 28.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 03:02:34 PM »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 12:07:44 PM »
Anyone heard anything on an apparent injury out for few weeks?? My phone is lit up but same happened yesterday with salah and Trent Covid rumours. I think the blueshite are getting far to excited at mo!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 12:11:32 PM »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 12:07:44 PM
Anyone heard anything on an apparent injury out for few weeks?? My phone is lit up but same happened yesterday with salah and Trent Covid rumours. I think the blueshite are getting far to excited at mo!!

It's all over Twitter but who knows.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 12:13:18 PM »
Didnt this happen before last game too?

He was def in the last training pics in full training.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 12:13:39 PM »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 12:07:44 PM
Anyone heard anything on an apparent injury out for few weeks?? My phone is lit up but same happened yesterday with salah and Trent Covid rumours. I think the blueshite are getting far to excited at mo!!

I posted last night that a friend of mine sent me a video (he recorded it himself) of the team arriving last night at the hotel (it was the crown plaza broad st not metropole) and Alisson didn't get off the coach. Trent was definitely there though as was Salah.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 12:19:10 PM »
Rumours on twitter he's out injured. Nothing on how long for.

Colission with Trent?
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 12:19:32 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:13:39 PM
... and Alisson didn't get off the coach...

Bugger.
Maybe he won't have to go to South America for the Internationals? And be right for Everton.
Just looking on the bright side.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 12:24:16 PM »
Hes on this graphic though, might mean something or nothing

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1312657204705742848?s=21
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 12:44:47 PM »
Are there ever not injury rumours surrounding this bloke? What's he made out of wet bog roll?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 12:49:08 PM »
If he's out no problem with Adrian playing and also saves him a ridiculous trip to South America
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 12:53:29 PM »
Feels like he's usually instagrammed by now when he's playing *gulp*

We'll see but if it's true and this keeps up then we are going to have to look for a better back up, I know it's an awkward position a back up goalie but it's already probably cost us a CL.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 01:16:56 PM »
Every gameday, before the match, rumours of players and especially Ali being out. What pleasure to people get from spreading such rumours.
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 01:35:53 PM »
Of course, any player who is rumoured to be out injured, is then moved to having a rumour that they've been tested positive for covid.

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 01:45:30 PM »
Out for a month collision with Trent in training Trent is 50/50. No idea if thats true but had it off 2 people that normally dont spread BS.....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 01:49:41 PM »
Alisson out, Trent is fine according to Pearce.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 01:51:38 PM »
Hopefully it's not a serious one, a second season in which he misses an extended period of time really wouldn't be ideal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 01:55:08 PM »
Annoying timing, even with the break, Everton away, City away and our two hardest CL games in the space of the next month or so. Hopefully it's only a week or two.

Getting a little worrying these injuries now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 01:58:13 PM »
Really need Trent for this. Break down Villa's bus lane wall. Allison would have been nice too but saving him from a round trip to Brazil (as well as Mane to Senegal) is a price worth paying.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 01:58:20 PM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:16:56 PM
Every gameday, before the match, rumours of players and especially Ali being out. What pleasure to people get from spreading such rumours.

The amount of leaks (injuries, line-ups) in recent weeks has been frustrating.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 02:02:47 PM »
Fascism is bad for you, kids.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 02:07:09 PM »
If it's concussion as rumoured then it's better to be safe than risky him. I don't think protocol would allow him to play today anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 02:07:32 PM »


Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:53:29 PM
Feels like he's usually instagrammed by now when he's playing *gulp*

We'll see but if it's true and this keeps up then we are going to have to look for a better back up, I know it's an awkward position a back up goalie but it's already probably cost us a CL.

He's just posted his usual Instagram story so there goes that theory! 
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 02:26:10 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:07:32 PM

He's just posted his usual Instagram story so there goes that theory! 

Ha ha. Hes back. Great recovery  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 02:27:25 PM »
Need better backup if this continues.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 02:27:35 PM »
He best miss Brazil duty. Be ridiculous if he has to travel for that and then we miss him for Everton.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 02:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:27:25 PM
Need better backup if this continues.

We have one, and as far as back ups go, a really good one
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 02:36:03 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:27:35 PM
He best miss Brazil duty. Be ridiculous if he has to travel for that and then we miss him for Everton.

Depends what the injury is.

If concussion then he may be allowed to play. If his shoulder as other reporting then he won't.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 02:40:44 PM »
Has he ever posted that Insta story thing when hes been injured?
Clinging to the unlikely hope that Pearce has got this wrong and he still starts.

Adrian did start well enough for us and credit to him for that but Im struggling to think of the last game he played where he hasnt made a big error (the Arsenal want doesnt count as they barely ventured out of their own fucking half.)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 02:43:24 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:40:44 PM
Has he ever posted that Insta story thing when hes been injured?
Clinging to the unlikely hope that Pearce has got this wrong and he still starts.

Adrian did start well enough for us and credit to him for that but Im struggling to think of the last game he played where he hasnt made a big error (the Arsenal want doesnt count as they barely ventured out of their own fucking half.)

He wont be posting this information - be his Management Team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 02:43:49 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:40:44 PM
Has he ever posted that Insta story thing when hes been injured?
Clinging to the unlikely hope that Pearce has got this wrong and he still starts.

Adrian did start well enough for us and credit to him for that but Im struggling to think of the last game he played where he hasnt made a big error (he Arsenal want doesnt count as they barely ventured out of their own fucking half.)

To be fair that describes 70% of sides that face us these days
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 02:46:20 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:43:24 PM
He wont be posting this information - be his Management Team.

Question still stands though, has it gone up before when hes been injured?

Guess Im pissing in the wind here, Pearce is almost never wrong with this stuff.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4312 on: Today at 02:49:04 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:46:20 PM
Question still stands though, has it gone up before when hes been injured?

Guess Im pissing in the wind here, Pearce is almost never wrong with this stuff.

Possibly a fitness check. Jouro's came out with it later than usual; before the Chelsea game we knew well in advance he was a doubt.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4313 on: Today at 02:49:53 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:46:20 PM
Question still stands though, has it gone up before when hes been injured?

Guess Im pissing in the wind here, Pearce is almost never wrong with this stuff.

No idea if he has.

Pearce wont fuck about with gossip though.

Reports from the reliable sources on Twitter (if there is such a thing) say its a shoulder injury and hes out for 4-6 weeks.

Will know more when Klopp talks pre match but concerning how stuff leaking from with the Club.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4314 on: Today at 02:55:29 PM »
Which journo said it was a shoulder and 4-6 week mate?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4315 on: Today at 03:07:56 PM »
Adrian
Trent....maybe
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Gini
Keita
Jota
Firmino
Salah.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #4316 on: Today at 03:21:20 PM »
Fcuk it. Have confidence in Adrian to step up though.
