I love it when different players take turn to win us points, and today he was that player. What a keeper!
He's the unsung hero of this side. Basically Peter Schmeichel without getting lobbed five times a season.
Saved our bacon a few times
So authorative. I think the thought of trying to score past him is messing with forward's minds.
Got to get Alisson advertising Brazils bacon.
I think we should just start calling him Ramses from now on.
Becker Bacon. Made in Brazil
Ramses Bacon? Weird...
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Top man. Was great tonight.
He's no Mignolet.
Last two wins have been almost down to him.
