Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 05:28:49 PM
I love it when different players take turn to win us points, and today he was that player. What a keeper!
vicar

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 05:29:34 PM
He was excellent today some really good saves.
Understated as always.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 05:30:06 PM
Quote from: farawayred on December 14, 2019, 05:28:49 PM
I love it when different players take turn to win us points, and today he was that player. What a keeper!

So authorative. I think the thought of trying to score past him is messing with forward's minds.
L8Craig

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 05:32:08 PM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on December 14, 2019, 02:50:26 PM
He's the unsung hero of this side. Basically Peter Schmeichel without getting lobbed five times a season.

Quote from: macmanamanaman on December 14, 2019, 02:58:48 PM
Saved our bacon a few times

Got to get Alisson advertising Brazils bacon.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 10:07:09 PM
Back to his best today, the clean sheet and probably the win were down to his saves at 1-0.
Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 10:08:06 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 14, 2019, 05:30:06 PM
So authorative. I think the thought of trying to score past him is messing with forward's minds.

It's so true.  You beat the midfield, you somehow get past Virgil and the rest of the back line, and then there's bloody Alisson in the way!  Must be disheartening for the opposition.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 10:29:41 PM
And that's why he's the best GK in the world.
macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 10:36:41 PM
I think we should just start calling him Ramses from now on.

macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 10:37:43 PM
Quote from: L8Craig on December 14, 2019, 05:32:08 PM
Got to get Alisson advertising Brazils bacon.

Becker Bacon. Made in Brazil
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 10:52:16 PM
Quote from: macmanamanaman on December 14, 2019, 10:36:41 PM
I think we should just start calling him Ramses from now on.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on December 14, 2019, 10:37:43 PM
Becker Bacon. Made in Brazil
Ramses Bacon? Weird...
macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 10:53:26 PM
Quote from: farawayred on December 14, 2019, 10:52:16 PM
Ramses Bacon? Weird...

Such is the duality of this astonishing player.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 14, 2019, 11:16:30 PM
I think we should call him a jaguar. He looks and have reflexes like one, and they live in the forests of Brazil!
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:20:17 PM
Might actually be the best goalie I've ever seen you know. He's ridiculous.
ac

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:21:21 PM
Great performance
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:21:26 PM
World class saves and touches
AllyouneedisRush

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:22:05 PM
That leave was pure pure class
Redsnappa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:22:12 PM
MOTM again. Just amazing.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:22:25 PM
Last two wins have been almost down to him.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:23:38 PM
Boss
HarryLabrador

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:24:15 PM
Amazing. MOTM.
KurtVerbose

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:26:33 PM
Just fabulous. Makes it look so easy because he's so brilliant.
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:28:36 PM
Is fucking boss
deFacto

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:29:06 PM
On a level on his own
HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:29:54 PM
Makes hard saves look routine
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:31:03 PM
When things up front aren't going too well, you want your last line of defence to hold, and boy it's holding whenever it's necessary.
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:33:00 PM
What a keeper! Won us the game today. And he faced so many shots without VVD in front of him...
JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:33:27 PM
Genuinely might be the best goalkeeper Ive ever seen ... for any club.
At the very least hes in the conversation
Hes the best Liverpool keeper ever in terms of talent - just needs the longevity and medals to prove it
duvva

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:11:37 PM
Brilliant performance. Different class and helps lift this team onto a different level
jckliew

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:12:56 PM
Big man has done it again!
Saved our defensive asses.
Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:13:08 PM
He's no Mignolet.
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM
Big Ali!  8)
Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 08:44:34 PM
Top man. Was great tonight.

Sharado

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 09:55:28 PM
I mean fucking hell come on
petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 09:56:58 PM
That little touch first half to knock it out of the path of Funes Mori (I think) - fucking hell.
kavah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 10:03:07 PM
Colossus
LFCEmpire

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 10:31:59 PM
My bro Alisson please get a haircut mate... you are BOSS though!  ;D
macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3676 on: Today at 12:04:31 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 08:44:34 PM
Top man. Was great tonight.



thats what she said
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3677 on: Today at 12:06:17 AM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 08:13:08 PM
He's no Mignolet.

Simon says, that he is.









ie He is in fact Mignolet.
As in Simon says HE is Mignolet, and not HE as in Alisson.
Simon says he deserves another chance.
Simon says.....no, not really, not a chance. 
Online Bobinhood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3678 on: Today at 12:20:48 AM »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:22:25 PM
Last two wins have been almost down to him.
