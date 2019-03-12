« previous next »
The Home Improvement Thread

Sarge

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
March 12, 2019, 09:43:11 pm
Looking to get a Log Cabin or such in the back garden for the wifes job but can it be plumbed and electricity installed easy enough?
rob1966

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
March 13, 2019, 12:46:15 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 12, 2019, 09:43:11 pm
Looking to get a Log Cabin or such in the back garden for the wifes job but can it be plumbed and electricity installed easy enough?

Would have thought that running a couple of pipes down for running water would be easy enough - saniflo if she needs a loo? My nephew had a summer house type thing put up in our kids back garden to live in, a mate of our kids wired it all up properly, wasn't difficult.
The Gulleysucker

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
March 13, 2019, 12:54:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 13, 2019, 12:46:15 pm
....saniflo if she needs a loo?

Or build one of these for her just outside the log cabin...



She'll be impressed.
Qston

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
March 13, 2019, 01:11:54 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 12, 2019, 09:43:11 pm
Looking to get a Log Cabin or such in the back garden for the wifes job new living arrangements but can it be plumbed and electricity installed easy enough?

Amended that slightly for you.

Would love one for myself, to live in and get some peace to read and watch the footy.
Sarge

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
March 13, 2019, 01:39:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 13, 2019, 12:46:15 pm
Would have thought that running a couple of pipes down for running water would be easy enough - saniflo if she needs a loo? My nephew had a summer house type thing put up in our kids back garden to live in, a mate of our kids wired it all up properly, wasn't difficult.

Yes sink and bog
Mark Walters

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
March 13, 2019, 02:42:45 pm
A proper log cabin is damn expensive and could be too hot in summer and too cold in the winter.  I got a cheap one: a summerhouse with an attached side shed.  I have wired in electrics to both the summerhouse and shed parts and in the summerhouse, I've put a multilayer foil insulation on the walls and ceiling, and a damp proof membrane on the floor.  On top of that I'll put some moisture resistant MDF, and get some proper doors and a window, a cheap laminate floor and hopefully move my office in there. Finishing it will be a job for when it gets warmer though. Can't be arsed being out in the cold.
woodhelp

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
Today at 04:45:31 pm
Hi
I can see there has been talk on this topic about painting upvc. Has anyone had any luck with any paints. I was thinking of trying Rusins ASAP Paint
https://priorypolishes.co.uk/product/rustins-quick-dry-all-surface-all-purpose-paint/
as it says it can paint anything including plastic. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks
.adam

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
Today at 04:57:52 pm
Quote from: woodhelp on Today at 04:45:31 pm
Hi
I can see there has been talk on this topic about painting upvc. Has anyone had any luck with any paints. I was thinking of trying Rusins ASAP Paint
https://priorypolishes.co.uk/product/rustins-quick-dry-all-surface-all-purpose-paint/
as it says it can paint anything including plastic. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks


If it says it'll work on uPVC then it'll work. I recently painted my (wooden) front door and the paint specifically said it can also be applied to uPVC.

They issue you'll have is with visible brush strokes. I used a high-density foam roller to do 99% mine and am happy with the results. If I look closely, I can see brush strokes in the areas which needed a brush for detail. I wouldn't have been happy with the finish if it was all applied with a brush.
reddebs

Re: The Home Improvement Thread
Today at 06:05:12 pm
Quote from: woodhelp on Today at 04:45:31 pm
Hi
I can see there has been talk on this topic about painting upvc. Has anyone had any luck with any paints. I was thinking of trying Rusins ASAP Paint
https://priorypolishes.co.uk/product/rustins-quick-dry-all-surface-all-purpose-paint/
as it says it can paint anything including plastic. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks

Just make sure you use an appropriate undercoat/primer and it should be fine.
