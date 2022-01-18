About 5 or 6 years ago, out next-door-but-one neighbours moved away. We were friendly with them and sad to see them go.



The new neighbours were odd. He was a very tall white bloke with a pronounced stammer; she a black lady who seemed scared half to death all the time. Both I'd say mid-30's. They also had a baby. They kept themselves to themselves, but he'd say hello if you saw him on the front. She didn't leave the house much and, when she did, would blank you as often as not if you said hello and tried to make an effort to engage her. We live in a small cul de sac.



A couple of years after they moved in, about 3 police cars descended on the house. They were there for a good hour then left. Maybe 6 months later, it happened again, but the police were there for longer. Then his parents showed up and he left with them.



We didn't see him for a few months. In that time, she did talk a little more to neighbours. She told my wife her husband had been abusive toward her.



He started having supervised access to the now toddler - one or both of his parents would bring him and knock at the door whilst he waited in the car.



The woman barely engaged with anyone, had very few visitors. She'd leave early with her daughter in a pushchair and return late afternoon. The curtains at the front would remain closed day and night. She'd regularly get deliveries from Amazon, etc. Her shopping delivered by Asda. In the odd occasion we had to take in a parcel and take it round (she'd never come for it), she'd not open the door beyond a few inches and tell you to leave it outside the door. All except one time she let my missus into the hall. My wife said there were boxes stacked all over the place.



Nothing was ever done to the house - lawn uncut, shrubs left unpruned. A few halloween stickers left on widows and some Xmas deccies left up. Windows dirty, nothing painted, a couple of gutters obviously blocked. The conservatory (installed by the previous owners) had a thick layer of green all over the roof. These are houses that were only built in 2004.



She did talk to my wife a few times in the street. She was from Jamaica and wanted to go back there to her family - but her husband wouldn't let her take the kid with her. She hated it here. We sympathised a lot, but then she'd not speak to anyone again for ages, just a brief 'hello' before rushing off.



The visits began to be unsupervised. She also started getting some visitors, and other times she and her daughter were picked up. We just hope she was settling a bit more.



Out of the blue just before Xmas, a for sale sign went up there. We hoped the ex-husband had relented and she could go home to her relatives. We noticed a few people stop to look at it but never go in.



Then a couple of weeks ago the for sale sign got taken away.



Another neighbour who lives across the road told my wife that she knows the estate agent and they'd told her that the woman wouldn't let anyone in to take pictures. They'd explained it would be difficult to sell without pictures, but she wouldn't relent. She then apparently refused to allow any viewings.



Fuck knows what's going on. It's a crap situation for everyone.



