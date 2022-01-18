« previous next »
Author Topic: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?  (Read 6554 times)

Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #80 on: January 18, 2022, 05:52:28 pm »
I know my next door neighbour fairly well. Welsh bloke with a bit of a scouse twang. Was at the european cup final at wembley in '78

Nice bloke. Casual racist,  but it's a generational thing. Not that it's an excuse
Nah.

Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #81 on: January 18, 2022, 05:55:10 pm »
No chance of ever getting to know my neighbours, they're all students.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #82 on: January 18, 2022, 06:05:31 pm »
Rob has always struck me as more a hide in the bushes type over an up a ladder sort.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #83 on: January 18, 2022, 06:11:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 18, 2022, 06:05:31 pm
Rob has always struck me as more a hide in the bushes type over an up a ladder sort.

We cross now live to Trafford...

Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #84 on: January 18, 2022, 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 18, 2022, 06:05:31 pm
Rob has always struck me as more a hide in the bushes type over an up a ladder sort.
Rob and SoS have a lot in common.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #85 on: January 20, 2022, 05:38:45 pm »
We live in a city centre flat and upstairs is always banging on the floor and I thought it was the bloke in there exercising as I'd seen him outside doing it. Last week, after a terrible day at work, I lost my temper and wrote him a note reading "Please stop banging on the floor :)"

The next day there was a thank you card in our postbox with a note explaining he had an active toddler, apologising for 'bothering' us and 'disturbing our life' and thanking us for our tolerance.

I feel a cock now.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #86 on: January 21, 2022, 12:01:23 pm »
Update on my neighbour. A message went around the Road WhatsApp group asking who owned the Range Rover which was parked completely on the pavement, forcing pedestrians to walk in the road. No need to guess whose car it was.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #87 on: January 21, 2022, 12:05:10 pm »
All our neighbours are pretty sound. Our house is kind of a corner plot so we have three or four houses in close proximity to us and they're all young couples/families like us and get on well with all of them.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #88 on: February 14, 2023, 11:36:28 am »
About 5 or 6 years ago, out next-door-but-one neighbours moved away. We were friendly with them and sad to see them go.

The new neighbours were odd. He was a very tall white bloke with a pronounced stammer; she a black lady who seemed scared half to death all the time. Both I'd say mid-30's. They also had a baby. They kept themselves to themselves, but he'd say hello if you saw him on the front. She didn't leave the house much and, when she did, would blank you as often as not if you said hello and tried to make an effort to engage her. We live in a small cul de sac.

A couple of years after they moved in, about 3 police cars descended on the house. They were there for a good hour then left. Maybe 6 months later, it happened again, but the police were there for longer. Then his parents showed up and he left with them.

We didn't see him for a few months. In that time, she did talk a little more to neighbours. She told my wife her husband had been abusive toward her.

He started having supervised access to the now toddler - one or both of his parents would bring him and knock at the door whilst he waited in the car.

The woman barely engaged with anyone, had very few visitors. She'd leave early with her daughter in a pushchair and return late afternoon. The curtains at the front would remain closed day and night. She'd regularly get deliveries from Amazon, etc. Her shopping delivered by Asda. In the odd occasion we had to take in a parcel and take it round (she'd never come for it), she'd not open the door beyond a few inches and tell you to leave it outside the door. All except one time she let my missus into the hall. My wife said there were boxes stacked all over the place.

Nothing was ever done to the house - lawn uncut, shrubs left unpruned. A few halloween stickers left on widows and some Xmas deccies left up. Windows dirty, nothing painted, a couple of gutters obviously blocked. The conservatory (installed by the previous owners) had a thick layer of green all over the roof. These are houses that were only built in 2004.

She did talk to my wife a few times in the street. She was from Jamaica and wanted to go back there to her family - but her husband wouldn't let her take the kid with her. She hated it here. We sympathised a lot, but then she'd not speak to anyone again for ages, just a brief 'hello' before rushing off.

The visits began to be unsupervised. She also started getting some visitors, and other times she and her daughter were picked up. We just hope she was settling a bit more.

Out of the blue just before Xmas, a for sale sign went up there. We hoped the ex-husband had relented and she could go home to her relatives. We noticed a few people stop to look at it but never go in.

Then a couple of weeks ago the for sale sign got taken away.

Another neighbour who lives across the road told my wife that she knows the estate agent and they'd told her that the woman wouldn't let anyone in to take pictures. They'd explained it would be difficult to sell without pictures, but she wouldn't relent. She then apparently refused to allow any viewings.

Fuck knows what's going on. It's a crap situation for everyone.

Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #89 on: February 14, 2023, 11:54:23 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 18, 2022, 03:27:38 pm
I have no recollection of these people.

Number 9 has 1, maybe 2 foreign women. 1 I think works for the Post Office.
There is someone loving in number 8 but not a couple with a kid. Since this post, my sister moved out of my house to move in with her boyfriend in Belfast, then moved to number 8 6 months later. She then moved out and my uncle moved in. He was only there a couple of weeks and he's a dick anyway so never seen him. Currently now occupied by a foreign health care worker.
7 is still the landlords sister.
6 is still me.
5, there definitely is no kid there unless it just makes no noise, but I'm sure it's the same couple that has lived there this whole time.
4 is a young girl and her lad. She's a wanker and I'm certain she sells drugs, sex or both.
3 is another foreign couple that are rarely seen. Also health care workers.
2 is some guy that annoyingly parks his car right outside his front door.
1 is a milf with 2 kids.

The amount of different people that have lived in number 8 is mad. Now a Ukranian couple that moved in last year with their kid. Not sure if they came over because of the war or were already here as he seems to have been working from he moved in. Both very polite and always make the effort to say hello.
I'm 100% convinced the girl in number 4 does onlyfans or something. Her bedroom has those led lights round the ceiling and they're never off. There's forever different lads coming and going. One or two of them are there often, 1 I'm sure is the kids dad, and there are others I've never seen before.
Number 1 got a job as a flight attendant so is rarely ever home which is a shame.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #90 on: February 14, 2023, 12:23:11 pm »
Since my last post, I've moved again (twice - back to my old place in London for 10 months before we found our forever home).
The old couple we bought our house from left a dossier including the names of the neighbours on both sides and across the street. My sister makes and sells brownies so when we moved in we got some from her and gave them to each of the neighbours.  They're all very nice and we had dinner at the neighbours to the right of us who happen to know the neighbours to the left of us quite well. So the 6 of us had dinner together. Cosy!

We also had the couple from across the road over one evening. It's a little bizarre to be honest but when we bumped into the neighbour putting bunting up for the Queen's Jubilee a couple of days after we move in, she told us about the WhatsApp group for the street which totally threw me! It's giveaway central: "Anyone want these old boots, hardly worn" 🙃 Really weird!
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #91 on: February 14, 2023, 01:55:07 pm »
I live in an apartment block in Plymouth city centre , our apartments are quite expensive and not known for attracting riff raff.

We have recently had some students sharing some apartments by clubbing their funds together .

One pleasant Sunday morning I got up and decided to sit in the sun on the verandah

On looking at the patio doors they were absolutely covered in what looked like seagull shit , and I mean covered , i though " What the Fuck "

On venturing out the smell hit me , it was spew , some prick from the apartment above had hung out of his bedroom  window retching his guts up

I flew up stairs and banged the fuck out of the apartment door , after what seemed like ages some Chinese student came to the door pretending not to understand me .

I was saying " You've been sick all over my patio doors " he just kept looking at me gormlessly

I got him to follow me down to our apartment and showed him the carnage

He apologised profusely , went upstairs and came back with his Chinese pal who was responsible and they cleaned up the mess .

It still stunk to high heaven and I had to get a steam cleaner to clean it all properly

Thankfully our management company have binned off having students in the apartments
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #92 on: February 14, 2023, 02:40:03 pm »
Aye, blame the Chinese.  Probably a fucking balloon that burst.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #93 on: February 14, 2023, 03:04:39 pm »
Our closest neighbour is great. 

An elderly, tree hugger hippy type who basically stuck 2 fingers up to modern life 20yrs ago and moved here from Liverpool somewhere.

We rarely see him except on the odd occasion he goes out, he'll wave as he drives past the gate if we're in the garden but sometimes he'll stop for a chat.

Such a massive difference to all the twats we had to put up with over a 15yr period at the old place.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #94 on: February 14, 2023, 04:20:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 03:04:39 pm
Our closest neighbour is great. 

An elderly, tree hugger hippy type who basically stuck 2 fingers up to modern life 20yrs ago and moved here from Liverpool somewhere.

We rarely see him except on the odd occasion he goes out, he'll wave as he drives past the gate if we're in the garden but sometimes he'll stop for a chat.

Such a massive difference to all the twats we had to put up with over a 15yr period at the old place.


Which part of Anglesey do you live, Debs?
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #95 on: February 14, 2023, 05:18:49 pm »
My neighbour, Julie, is great.  She's originally from Woolton but has lived on the Wirral for a long time now.  My Mum died last year, and I couldn't ask for a better neighbour - she really helped me through some tough times.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #96 on: February 14, 2023, 05:22:53 pm »
All my neighbours are Russian. Apart from the young, married couple, who identify as Estonian, the others (all pensioners) can barely conceal their contempt for the Ukrainian flag on my jacket.......

It'd be nice to live among people who more closely identify with their blood heritage, rather than buying into an anachronistic dogma...
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #97 on: February 14, 2023, 05:55:48 pm »
I've just noticed how long it stayed light for tonight, which means the warmer seasons are on the way, which means we're approaching that time of year when my neighbours take to their garden for their all-night barbecues. They're foreign (Eastern Europe, I'd guess). I mention that only because they're clearly unaware that the first rule of British Garden Use Etiquette is to go back in your house by 11pm at the latest. They're very lucky that rule number two is to just stay lying in your bed politely seething when a neighbour is breaking rule number one, rather than throw open the window and give them a mouthful, because I can't imagine there's a single person on the street who wouldn't like to shout at them come 2am when they're still going strong.

Their music is, what I would consider to be, loud even by daytime standards. And it causes twice the noise because all their conversation has to be shouted over the volume of the music.

I've sworn to myself that it has been going on for enough summers now, that if they start up again I'll be doing something to stop it. I did once try to by seeing if I could bluetooth connect to their stereo and make it play the Cheeky Girls but sadly it failed.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #98 on: February 14, 2023, 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 14, 2023, 04:20:21 pm

Which part of Anglesey do you live, Debs?

North East mate. 

Middle of nowhere between Moelfre and Amlwch.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #99 on: February 14, 2023, 06:38:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 06:35:27 pm
North East mate. 

Middle of nowhere between Moelfre and Amlwch.


Know both places - really beautiful. I'm envious, and have vague notions to move somewhere similar when I retire.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #100 on: February 14, 2023, 06:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 14, 2023, 06:38:01 pm

Know both places - really beautiful. I'm envious, and have vague notions to move somewhere similar when I retire.

It's much quieter this side of the island so we love it.  I don't blame you may, best thing we ever did ☺️
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #101 on: February 14, 2023, 07:38:23 pm »
Both neighbours are absolutely no problem whatsoever. On the left it used to be a Lithuanian family but I'm pretty sure the mother and son left the guy as they've not been around since 2021, so it's just him living a very lonesome life. Other side is a young couple like us and their dog, again absolutely no bother. They're moving out soon though, hope we don't get any troublemakers as apparently someone's bought it to rent it out. Weird as I still don't know their names after all this time.
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm »
I had a funny one with one neighbour. I never put this on RAWK before, but in December 2015 I had a full on total loss burn to the ground house fire (wood house with wood siding) and lost everything except the clothes on my back, my car and my wallet. It was a detached house with a bit of space and it took me 4 years to build it back enough to move in. After about two years one neighbour moved out and someone new moved in. The new neighbour had started to treat one part of my land as his own and put in a nice above ground kids pool and had planted tomatoes and everything. It wasn't much land and it really wasn't too much of a big deal.

I got married again and my new wife now owns half the house. She freaked out when I told her the neighbour was on our land and demanded I go talk to him. Not wanting to start some kind of war with the neighbour I wanted to wait until I found the old survey and was in a good enough mood to go see him. I was really afraid he might be some belligerent ass and moving back to the house would now have a huge cloud over because of some fight with the guy next door.

I go see the guy and he couldn't be nicer. He told me the estate agent told him that section of land came with the house, then went to get his own survey to show me. He comes back and we look at his survey and plain as day it showed he was using a bit of my land. I told him it wasn't a big deal for me and just please don't build anything permanent on it. His wife told him to move it that very weekend though.

Hes a great guy and thankfully we solved the issue with manners and reasonableness and it was great. he's an injured US army who got shot in Afghanistan and all he wants is a quiet life too and doesn't want a fight with a neighbour either.

Other neighbor is also thankfully the keep to herself type and has always been nice when we chat.

Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:30:08 am »
Semi detached house on the end of a row so one proper neighbour who's miserable but fine, the house lower down to me where the next row starts is a Coke dealer, he's ok I suppose but a proper shitbag, luckily we don't really have to see people calling to score their sniff as its lower down and fences all around so only have to put up with the muppet when we are both in our gardens
Re: Ramsey Street or not, what are your neighbours like?
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:33:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2023, 06:35:27 pm
North East mate. 

Middle of nowhere between Moelfre and Amlwch.
Good job you didn't move to Amlwch then as you'd most probably have the same neighbours you had previously 😂
