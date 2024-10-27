Just perusing the squad selections of my mates' league, which I'm leading by 37 points, and a few questions come to mind:
1. Why are you transferring in all my players? It's flattering, but you do realise that makes it impossible to win the league?
2. For those of you hanging on to Haaland, why aren't you making him captain? That's one expensive depth player.
3. Did you... did you just use a wildcard to make 4 transfers when you had 3 free transfers available?
I think I may be playing this game on low difficulty settings (so why have I not won my league in, like, a decade? )