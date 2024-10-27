« previous next »
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 27, 2024, 09:58:44 pm
83, my best GW rank of the year, overall ranking improved from 7mil to 700k in four weeks. Long live the Haaland slump. Palmer (c), Mbeumo, Wood, Cunha, Gvardiol and Bowen doing the heavy lifting.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 28, 2024, 08:10:58 am
So er wow. This must be my greateat moment in FPL.

Now second in RAWK, 4 points off the top.

I am 9,438th in the entire game.  82 points this week.

No H is the way!!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 28, 2024, 08:36:20 am
69 points in the end, despite Woods being stuck on the bench with 13 points.


Debating whether to drop Watkins, as Villa have Spurs, Liv & Chelsea away in their next 4 games.
Only won 1 of their last 4 in the league, I think their CL exertions are taking it out of them a bit.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 29, 2024, 12:50:27 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 28, 2024, 08:10:58 am
So er wow. This must be my greateat moment in FPL.

Now second in RAWK, 4 points off the top.

I am 9,438th in the entire game.  82 points this week.

No H is the way!!!

You did well this week mate. I have dropped down
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 29, 2024, 04:16:00 pm
Quote from: Qston on October 29, 2024, 12:50:27 pm
You did well this week mate. I have dropped down

Thank you. I'm now thinking whether to make a bid for glory by using a chip or to keep steady as per.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 29, 2024, 04:20:09 pm
Before todays injury news I sold Jota for Mbuemo. Wish Id done it before last weekend but thought Jota would be back sooner.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 30, 2024, 08:30:26 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 29, 2024, 04:16:00 pm
Thank you. I'm now thinking whether to make a bid for glory by using a chip or to keep steady as per.

Keep steady. Wait for those double game weeks
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 30, 2024, 10:54:11 am
"Oooh look at us, aren't we doing so well around the top of the league!"

Do me a favour lads and take it to PM's, this thread is for losers like Nick and I languishing in mid-table mediocrity trying to work out when our next big win is coming.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 30, 2024, 10:55:08 am
Quote from: amir87 on October 30, 2024, 10:54:11 am
"Oooh look at us, aren't we doing so well around the top of the league!"

Do me a favour lads and take it to PM's, this thread is for losers like Nick and I languishing in mid-table mediocrity trying to work out when our next big win is coming.

Im telling you man, Ian Maatsen is gonna come good for meany week now, aaaaaany week now.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 1, 2024, 10:44:46 am
Quote from: amir87 on October 30, 2024, 10:54:11 am
"Oooh look at us, aren't we doing so well around the top of the league!"

Do me a favour lads and take it to PM's, this thread is for losers like Nick and I languishing in mid-table mediocrity trying to work out when our next big win is coming.

  ;D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 1, 2024, 11:10:17 am
Bought Micky Van Der Ven last week. Injured midweek. Fucks sake. :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 1, 2024, 12:06:41 pm
Bought Alex Iwobi, worlds gone mad.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 1, 2024, 01:57:46 pm
Quote from: amir87 on October 30, 2024, 10:54:11 am
"Oooh look at us, aren't we doing so well around the top of the league!"

Do me a favour lads and take it to PM's, this thread is for losers like Nick and I languishing in mid-table mediocrity trying to work out when our next big win is coming.

I've been shit for years, so I will be enjoying not being shit now.

:)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 2, 2024, 08:26:56 pm
One of my league rivals desperately triple captaining Haaland against Bournemouth today..

Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 2, 2024, 09:14:13 pm
Antoine Semenyo. Ive had faith in that boy since week one. Take a bow.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 3, 2024, 07:41:53 am
5,789.

In the world. Taken the lead in RAWK but that's tight.

Have a few players on the pitch for today. 😝😵‍💫
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 3, 2024, 08:06:11 am
I see you had Leif Davis starting. Nice work. I did too, all week, with Calafiori injured, but just before the deadline I sold the latter for VVD and benched Davis. Cost me points this week, but long term should be the smart move.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 3, 2024, 08:10:49 am
Ticking along relatively nicely but yet to have a gameweek where it all clicks. Ive only had one defender clean sheet all season which is the problem. Reuben Dias, Van de Ven and Pau Torres have been rubbish and Robertson now second choice. Trying to wait until after the international break to use the wildcard.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 3, 2024, 09:32:25 am
Quote from: keano7 on November  3, 2024, 08:10:49 am
Ticking along relatively nicely but yet to have a gameweek where it all clicks. Ive only had one defender clean sheet all season which is the problem. Reuben Dias, Van de Ven and Pau Torres have been rubbish and Robertson now second choice. Trying to wait until after the international break to use the wildcard.

I got a very rare clean sheet this week from someone in my squad all season who I havent picked before. Take a bow Jack Stephens (and Evertons attack). :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 3, 2024, 11:53:02 am
Captain Salah saved me this week.

My only cleansheet was Bednarek  :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 3, 2024, 10:51:13 pm
Shite Sunday, that. I guess Man U is a big club again because Captain Palmer went missing. Still got Mbeumo to go but his ownership is too high now to make a difference. Currently looking at my first backwards step in 6 weeks (715k to 734k), this is not meant to happen when Haaland blanks!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 4, 2024, 08:45:44 am
Quote from: GreatEx on November  3, 2024, 08:06:11 am
I see you had Leif Davis starting. Nice work. I did too, all week, with Calafiori injured, but just before the deadline I sold the latter for VVD and benched Davis. Cost me points this week, but long term should be the smart move.

Did you see his goal; unreal for a fullback. Hard to pick him much
though as Ipswich do lose the majority of their games.

I want VVD in to be honest, I don't think Trent is value for money in our system.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 4, 2024, 09:01:13 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on November  3, 2024, 07:41:53 am
5,789.

In the world. Taken the lead in RAWK but that's tight.

Have a few players on the pitch for today. 😝😵‍💫

Well done mate. Saw you went top. Aina and Salah saved me
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 4, 2024, 09:20:27 am
Best week

66

goals from Gvardiol, Davis, Salah (c), Johnson and Semenyo

smith Rowe still to play

Weirdly from all those points and goals my attack of Watkins, Duran and Haaland did fuck all
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 10, 2024, 02:22:08 am
Feeling pretty smug about captaining Cunha this week.

Team doing well the last 2 months and I've only done transfers for injuries this season, but think I have to seriously consider trading out Lucho and Watkins for Mo and that new Bournemouth striker, I've been leaving a lot of points on the table of late.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 19, 2024, 08:41:45 am
Just looked at my potential team for the weekend and I apparently have 7 players with injuries who may not play !  I don`t think I will have a full defence (Trent is one of my defenders)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 19, 2024, 09:21:56 am
Quote from: Qston on November  4, 2024, 09:01:13 am
Well done mate. Saw you went top. Aina and Salah saved me

Cheers. Aina is a great shout.

I currently trail the Rawk leader by 10 points.

Have taken Trent out for Virgil.

Liverpool v City looms too.......👀
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 19, 2024, 10:11:32 am
Quote from: Qston on November 19, 2024, 08:41:45 am
Just looked at my potential team for the weekend and I apparently have 7 players with injuries who may not play !  I don`t think I will have a full defence (Trent is one of my defenders)


Have to wait and see at the moment how many make miraculous recoveries once the International break is over.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 19, 2024, 10:13:50 am
Heard people say Brighton have some good fixtures coming up. Was tempted to get Joao Pedro back now that hes back from injury but already have Welbeck and having both seems overkill. Is Pedro likely to score significantly more or should I just stick with what I have?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 19, 2024, 11:26:47 am
There's quite a few good striker options this year beyond the usual Haaland-Watkins-Isak trio. I've had great results from Cunha since bringing him in, and his real life form is great. Obviously the Chris Wood secret is out. The new Bournemouth guy - Evanilson is it? - has started banging them in. Wissa, Delap, Darwin. We're spoilt for choice.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 23, 2024, 07:08:54 pm
Who's the idiot who put Pedro Porro at the end of the bench for an ADFC visit... taking one for the team.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 23, 2024, 07:52:52 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on November 23, 2024, 07:08:54 pm
Who's the idiot who put Pedro Porro at the end of the bench for an ADFC visit... taking one for the team.

I transferred him out completely...

Spurs had failed to keep clean sheets against Leicester, West Ham, Palaces and Ipswich.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 23, 2024, 09:03:37 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 19, 2024, 10:13:50 am
Heard people say Brighton have some good fixtures coming up. Was tempted to get Joao Pedro back now that hes back from injury but already have Welbeck and having both seems overkill. Is Pedro likely to score significantly more or should I just stick with what I have?

Knobhead didnt get Pedro.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 29, 2024, 09:39:07 pm
Just perusing the squad selections of my mates' league, which I'm leading by 37 points, and a few questions come to mind:

1. Why are you transferring in all my players? It's flattering, but you do realise that makes it impossible to win the league?
2. For those of you hanging on to Haaland, why aren't you making him captain? That's one expensive depth player.
3. Did you... did you just use a wildcard to make 4 transfers when you had 3 free transfers available?

I think I may be playing this game on low difficulty settings (so why have I not won my league in, like, a decade? )
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 04:42:26 pm
Mbeumo as captain.

They scored four and he has no assists / goals.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 01:42:04 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:42:26 pm
Mbeumo as captain.

They scored four and he has no assists / goals.

Yep, I had Cunha as captain and Mbeumo as vice... FOMO city.

After only previously making injury enforced transfers in the first 10 gameweeks, I made two unforced - and morally questionable - swaps in the past two weeks: first Munoz out for Lewis Hall, then Luis Diaz out for Saka this week. So far it's been a mildly profitable move on balance, but I'll be more than happy if Lucho pushes the needle to Cheats Never Prosper tonight.
