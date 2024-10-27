So er wow. This must be my greateat moment in FPL.Now second in RAWK, 4 points off the top.I am 9,438th in the entire game. 82 points this week.No H is the way!!!
You did well this week mate. I have dropped down
Crosby Nick never fails.
Thank you. I'm now thinking whether to make a bid for glory by using a chip or to keep steady as per.
"Oooh look at us, aren't we doing so well around the top of the league!"Do me a favour lads and take it to PM's, this thread is for losers like Nick and I languishing in mid-table mediocrity trying to work out when our next big win is coming.
"Oooh look at us, aren't we doing so well around the top of the league!"Do me a favour lads and take it to PM's, this thread is for losers like Nick and I languishing in mid-table mediocrity trying to work out when our next big win is coming.
Ticking along relatively nicely but yet to have a gameweek where it all clicks. Ive only had one defender clean sheet all season which is the problem. Reuben Dias, Van de Ven and Pau Torres have been rubbish and Robertson now second choice. Trying to wait until after the international break to use the wildcard.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
I see you had Leif Davis starting. Nice work. I did too, all week, with Calafiori injured, but just before the deadline I sold the latter for VVD and benched Davis. Cost me points this week, but long term should be the smart move.
5,789.In the world. Taken the lead in RAWK but that's tight.Have a few players on the pitch for today. 😝😵💫
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Well done mate. Saw you went top. Aina and Salah saved me
Just looked at my potential team for the weekend and I apparently have 7 players with injuries who may not play ! I don`t think I will have a full defence (Trent is one of my defenders)
Page created in 0.492 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]