Haaland blanking 3 weeks in a row is a godsend. Unfortunately my team didn't capitalise this week - only a few points ahead of the global average with Wood yet to play. I captained Mbeumo thinking Old Trafford was a guaranteed earner, and the Liverpool boys (Jota & Luis) bombed. Relied on the evil tandem of Gvardiol and T-Rex for points.



Minor complaint: I hate how you don't get rewarded an assist when your player (in this case Bowen) makes an intentional pass that takes a small deflection before the intended target scores a goal, yet you get an assist for a deflected shot that is fumbled by the goalkeeper onto a post and back to a lucky forward, or for being fouled 35 yards out and your teammate scores a worldie from the FK. Surely the player who actually achieved their intended outcome should be favoured?