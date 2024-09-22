« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League

Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 22, 2024, 02:47:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 21, 2024, 10:43:42 pm
5 games in, still no clean sheet this season yet. :D

I got a couple from Ben White but that's about it.

My strategy of two 5.0- rated GKs on a home game rotation hasn't worked, Pickford worst and Leno 4th worst of the GKs to have played all five games. I'm bizarrely contemplating swapping one of them for Onana who can fluke a clean sheet on occasion.

Captained Diaz so this gameweek might the first that's not totally humiliating, although if Haaland scores that'll probably put me in the lower 50th percentile yet again.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 22, 2024, 07:57:59 am
Actually I tell a lie, Mitchell got me One in the late game yesterday. God bless Ten Haag!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 22, 2024, 08:12:45 am
Whichever transfer I make has been poor this season.

Solanke injured gamweek 1 - out for Muniz. Done nothing in 4 weeks (got an assist yesterday but doesn't start now)

Isak out for Vardy was poor this week - expected Leicester to get a few vs Everton.

Only players that are saving me are Salah and Watkins.

Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 22, 2024, 09:54:51 am
78 points so far this week but still choosing the wrong option for Captain.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 23, 2024, 07:22:08 am
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 23, 2024, 09:41:47 am
Quote from: LiamG on September 23, 2024, 07:22:08 am
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?

I transfered him in, until he gets injured he's going to start and score.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 23, 2024, 10:40:51 am
Quote from: LiamG on September 23, 2024, 07:22:08 am
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?

Keep going without him, I'm beating loads of folks without him, has enabled me to have a strong defence, with Raya in sticks,
and I'm using midfielders and forwards to make up the goals.


*Over the course of the season, it will be difficult to beat teams with H, but they will have to Captain him every week, ultimately hope City win the league again, and IT IS BORING AS F!


So, I'm going without H, the best points-scoring player in the game.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 23, 2024, 11:03:12 am
Quote from: LiamG on September 23, 2024, 07:22:08 am
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?
I don't think he's necessarily needed if you have Salah for example. 
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 24, 2024, 08:04:57 am
Watkins and Solanke got injured recently and I took them out


Regretting that now, think I will be wildcarding
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 25, 2024, 07:23:16 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on September 23, 2024, 10:40:51 am
Keep going without him, I'm beating loads of folks without him, has enabled me to have a strong defence, with Raya in sticks,
and I'm using midfielders and forwards to make up the goals.


*Over the course of the season, it will be difficult to beat teams with H, but they will have to Captain him every week, ultimately hope City win the league again, and IT IS BORING AS F!


So, I'm going without H, the best points-scoring player in the game.

Who do you have in midfield and attack?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 28, 2024, 05:09:02 pm
Switched captain from Palmer to Haaland last minute :butt

I hate fpl sometimes...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 28, 2024, 05:10:43 pm
I signed Van Hecke (thankfully didnt play!) and Jiminez (scored). Two signings that will most definitely transform my season and wont just be pissing in the wind. Captained Saka this week. Small silver lining for that late goal.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 28, 2024, 05:23:51 pm
I swapped Salah for Diaz and Palmer.. maybe the first bit Ive got right, come on Lucho..
Re: Fantasy Premier League
September 28, 2024, 09:48:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 28, 2024, 05:23:51 pm
I swapped Salah for Diaz and Palmer.. maybe the first bit Ive got right, come on Lucho..

Getting two players for the price of one was a good result even if Lucho didn't do the business.

Like Perham, I made a last minute decision to take the captaincy off Palmer. At least I gave it to Mbeumo, so not quite as annoying. Still cost me 16 points, mind. But this is by far my best week of the season, 478k rank with Watkins and Porro left to play.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 1, 2024, 08:51:08 am
I am 10th in the RawK league and currently 20 points off the top - possibly my best position ever. 😀

I did it by betting against Haaland and selecting strong midfield and defenders.

Plus 3 strikers: Watkins, Jackson, Wood.

Happy days and now pressure on! 😜🍺

Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 1, 2024, 09:01:41 am
Still just one clean sheet in 6 game weeks. Im having a mare. The only pick Ive made that Im pleased with that was a bargain that not many have got is Semenyo from Bournemouth. Apart from that its been very average.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 1, 2024, 12:41:01 pm
Quote from: LiamG on September 25, 2024, 07:23:16 am
Who do you have in midfield and attack?

Midfield is currently ESR, Mbeumo, PALMER and Mo. Attack as above is Watkins, Jackson, Wood.

I brought in the two Chelsea players before they gathered points and current fame!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 6, 2024, 12:57:12 am
Two good weeks in a row for me, overall ranking rises from 7.2M to 2M with Captain Palmer and Watkins among those still to play. Yesterday particularly satisfying as my persistence with Jota, Bowen and T-Rex plus my recruitment of Cunha all paid off (aside from Jota, all unique selections in my league). The T-Rex result was a dream come true - huge score, sportswashing victim, but still no win for Everton.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 7, 2024, 03:00:51 pm
Making slow progress without Haaland.

Wolves and Southampton next two for him though. Could be a bloodbath.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 7, 2024, 03:53:05 pm
54 points this week. Not the best. Martinelli helped me as being captain.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 20, 2024, 11:52:53 pm
I am 5th in RAWK now. All time high.

Have to try and push for the summit :)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 21, 2024, 01:41:46 am
Haaland blanking 3 weeks in a row is a godsend. Unfortunately my team didn't capitalise this week - only a few points ahead of the global average with Wood yet to play. I captained Mbeumo thinking Old Trafford was a guaranteed earner, and the Liverpool boys (Jota & Luis) bombed. Relied on the evil tandem of Gvardiol and T-Rex for points.

Minor complaint: I hate how you don't get rewarded an assist when your player (in this case Bowen) makes an intentional pass that takes a small deflection before the intended target scores a goal, yet you get an assist for a deflected shot that is fumbled by the goalkeeper onto a post and back to a lucky forward, or for being fouled 35 yards out and your teammate scores a worldie from the FK. Surely the player who actually achieved their intended outcome should be favoured?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 21, 2024, 09:40:20 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 20, 2024, 11:52:53 pm
I am 5th in RAWK now. All time high.

Have to try and push for the summit :)

I am 3rd mate. Capitalising on my lack of Haaland and captaining Mo. Still got more points to come with Rogers on the bench to come in for Saka and a forest defender playing tonight.

I have screenshot my overall position because I doubt it will ever get better than this !
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 21, 2024, 09:40:57 am
So since I transfered in Haaland he's not scored :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 21, 2024, 09:50:15 am
32 points this week. :lmao

But dont worry, Tyrick Mitchell will save me this weekend. Think Ive got Raul Jiminezs points to be added too but still absolutely woeful.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 21, 2024, 09:54:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 21, 2024, 09:50:15 am
32 points this week. :lmao

But dont worry, Tyrick Mitchell will save me this weekend. Think Ive got Raul Jiminezs points to be added too but still absolutely woeful.

Someone in my work league got 12 points ;D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 21, 2024, 04:55:28 pm
Quote from: Qston on October 21, 2024, 09:40:20 am
I am 3rd mate. Capitalising on my lack of Haaland and captaining Mo. Still got more points to come with Rogers on the bench to come in for Saka and a forest defender playing tonight.

I have screenshot my overall position because I doubt it will ever get better than this !

💪 Better look over your shoulder son!

I have Wood to play tonight at Palace.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 21, 2024, 06:55:36 pm
Quote from: amir87 on October 21, 2024, 09:54:26 am
Someone in my work league got 12 points ;D

My niece is currently 150 points clear of our family league. Putting the rest of us to shame!

Sour grapes on my part but shes also incredibly lucky. Shes gone big on a first 11, and her three outfield subs are Michael Keane, Harry Winks and some punter called Wheatley. Guess whos getting an extra 14 points from Keane because Saka was out?!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 22, 2024, 12:11:58 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 21, 2024, 09:40:57 am
So since I transfered in Haaland he's not scored :D

Still haven't had him all season. Home to Southampton is making me very nervous though. At very least he's scoring a goal. Hope that's all.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 22, 2024, 12:45:29 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 21, 2024, 04:55:28 pm
💪 Better look over your shoulder son!

I have Wood to play tonight at Palace.

You did well last night mate......but Aina got me 6 points as well. I am up to 2nd. It won`t get better than this for me. With Haaland playing Southampton this weekend I suspect I will get a hammering. Just need my alternative to produce the goods. Not giving away who that will be though  ;)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
October 22, 2024, 01:32:38 pm
Quote from: Qston on October 22, 2024, 12:45:29 pm
You did well last night mate......but Aina got me 6 points as well. I am up to 2nd. It won`t get better than this for me. With Haaland playing Southampton this weekend I suspect I will get a hammering. Just need my alternative to produce the goods. Not giving away who that will be though  ;)

Sweet Jaysus, so you have! But hang on, BOTH of us have a clear shot at being Number 1 on RAWK. The leader is only 21 points ahead of me and 12 from you.

Two Haaland owners sitting just behind though. Squeaky bums!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 09:26:02 pm
