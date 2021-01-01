5 games in, still no clean sheet this season yet.



I got a couple from Ben White but that's about it.My strategy of two 5.0- rated GKs on a home game rotation hasn't worked, Pickford worst and Leno 4th worst of the GKs to have played all five games. I'm bizarrely contemplating swapping one of them for Onana who can fluke a clean sheet on occasion.Captained Diaz so this gameweek might the first that's not totally humiliating, although if Haaland scores that'll probably put me in the lower 50th percentile yet again.