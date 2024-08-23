« previous next »
I reckon bench boost is a usually a good one to play early because midweek fixtures haven't started yet and lineups are more predictable. The new rule on free transfers might make it a less useful strategy, though.
I reckon bench boost is a usually a good one to play early because midweek fixtures haven't started yet and lineups are more predictable. The new rule on free transfers might make it a less useful strategy, though.

I am in a league where there is a monthly MOTM prize of about £30, so I tend to use the benchboost if I am very near the top and it is useful to help guarantee that top spot.

Thinking about Haaland now because ownership in the league I am in is below 50% and invariably when I have saved it to a DGW and used it on say Mo, it hasn`t made much of a difference. If Haaland has one of those weeks where he bags 15+ points then TC makes a massive difference. I am currently top of that league I am in for cash, and it will help solidify that if he scores a few.

What am i doing ?  I am typing out my internal monologue so that is decision made.......
Solanke injured......
Done what I do every year - played my wildcard early.

Having Quansah at 4.4 has screwed me a little, too.
Solanke injured......

Farking hell.
Solanke injured......
Benched him although if none of my first 11 play I'm fucked then as none of my bench played last week apart from Davis at Ipswich.
Vardy or Welbeck?
Vardy or Welbeck?

You are Roy Hodgson in 2016 and I claim my £5.
You are Roy Hodgson in 2016 and I claim my £5.
;D Solanke is injured and my bench is pretty shite if I don't replace him.
Vardy or Welbeck?
Muniz might be a better option with Fulham facing two promoted sides in the next couple of weeks.
Good start last week, but I have zero Man City attackers so will probably be going backwards this week.

Yet another reason to hope for a surprise upset from Ipswich.
Hopes that will probably last until City grab their 2nd just before half time...
Triple captain paid off today.
Muniz might be a better option with Fulham facing two promoted sides in the next couple of weeks.
Went with Welbeck but Haaland hat trick has destroyed it.
Aaaand the No Haaland rule dicks me as predicted.

Only one other idiot in my league didn't have him as captain. She's an even bigger idiot because she has him, but gave the armband to Zirkzee of all people. Why would you spend 15.0 on  a player and not make him captain in the easiest fixture of the year? Wildly overthinking it.
Can anyone win their mini-league without Haaland?

I don't have him.

I'll be cooked this week, unless Cole
Palmer, Jota, Mo Salah (Capt) and Isak deliver LARGE.


And my rivals have Isak too.
Can anyone win their mini-league without Haaland?

I don't have him.

I'll be cooked this week, unless Cole
Palmer, Jota, Mo Salah (Capt) and Isak deliver LARGE.


And my rivals have Isak too.

I don't have Haaland.

I've gone Mo captain and have Isak, Gordon and Becker left to play.

The big problem I've got is that I didn't get Haaland so I could have Salah, Saka, Watkins and Solanke as well as a good defence (Gvardiol, Saliba, Becker)

The defence is paying off but Watkins and Solanke have been a disaster. Watkins missing that sitter yesterday cost me at least 12 points as I have Rogers as well.

The only way you could win your league without Haaland is if your differentials matched or bettered him most weeks. Yet Haaland is the type of player that scores hatricks every few months and gets multiple goals consistently.

I can't get Haaland in now unless I make 3 transfers or If I take out a big player like Saka or Salah, which then leaves me with an average midfield all round. Yet it seems so far that if you have Haaland captain it doesn't really matter if he's surrounded by dross in your team some weeks.

It's still very early but I think not going Haaland is an error sadly.
I don't have Haaland.

I've gone Mo captain and have Isak, Gordon and Becker left to play.

The big problem I've got is that I didn't get Haaland so I could have Salah, Saka, Watkins and Solanke as well as a good defence (Gvardiol, Saliba, Becker)

The defence is paying off but Watkins and Solanke have been a disaster. Watkins missing that sitter yesterday cost me at least 12 points as I have Rogers as well.

The only way you could win your league without Haaland is if your differentials matched or bettered him most weeks. Yet Haaland is the type of player that scores hatricks every few months and gets multiple goals consistently.

I can't get Haaland in now unless I make 3 transfers or If I take out a big player like Saka or Salah, which then leaves me with an average midfield all round. Yet it seems so far that if you have Haaland captain it doesn't really matter if he's surrounded by dross in your team some weeks.

It's still very early but I think not going Haaland is an error sadly.

Yeah, if Watkins, Solanke, Palmer don't catch fire, non-Haaland folks are doomed.


I have a little prayer for Diogo Jota today though.
No Haaland can work OK because the weeks he blanks should be a chance to make up ground, given that he'll be surrounded by cheaper players. Last season had too many bargain breakouts like Palmer and Gordon, so if you were of low moral fibre (of course you were, you owned Haaland)then you wouldn't be punished for it. Hopefully this year it's the 2nd and 3rd tier players, pricewise, that get the big points.
Haaland was always going to start on fire, full rest, full preseason vs so many players coming back tired etc. Salah is the same.

I expected more from Watkins though, at £9mil he should be getting you 6 points minimum per week.
I dont have Haaland.

After GW1 I was in the top 10k overall.
I'm currently down at 1.8m!

Poor choice of line up by me though. Watkins and Wood with 3 points between them while Smith-Rowe and Pedro have 18 pts on my bench.

Need Captain Salah to rescue me.
Haaland was always going to start on fire, full rest, full preseason vs so many players coming back tired etc. Salah is the same.

I expected more from Watkins though, at £9mil he should be getting you 6 points minimum per week.

Watkins was always a dodgy early pick for the exact opposite reasons you give for Haaland :)
Need a Trent miracle today as he's my VC this week.
Haaland was always going to start on fire, full rest, full preseason vs so many players coming back tired etc. Salah is the same.

I expected more from Watkins though, at £9mil he should be getting you 6 points minimum per week.

His two chances yesterday are guaranteed finishes last season, especially the first one. Just looks like he's not fit and lacking sharpness.
My strategy of cheap defenders isnt working well so far. Not had a clean sheet so far this season.
70 last time, 87 this time without Haaland and using any special chips. It's going well for now.

Edit: Just saw next week's fixtures, basically I got 5 players vs 6 players in my 11 with the top 6 going against each other lol.
Could have done with one more from Mo to even things out. Only about 10 adrift in my main league.

No obvious choice of captain next weekend.
Was top 200k last week now about 4-5 million worldwide. 54 with only 5 players getting any sort of goal or clean sheet return!  :butt
54 for me too, overall 5.5m rank. Thought having Palmer might cancel out some of the No Haaland effect, but not having ESR, Tony G or Raya like most of my rivals do was the real killer.
