Can anyone win their mini-league without Haaland?



I don't have him.



I'll be cooked this week, unless Cole

Palmer, Jota, Mo Salah (Capt) and Isak deliver LARGE.





And my rivals have Isak too.



I don't have Haaland.I've gone Mo captain and have Isak, Gordon and Becker left to play.The big problem I've got is that I didn't get Haaland so I could have Salah, Saka, Watkins and Solanke as well as a good defence (Gvardiol, Saliba, Becker)The defence is paying off but Watkins and Solanke have been a disaster. Watkins missing that sitter yesterday cost me at least 12 points as I have Rogers as well.The only way you could win your league without Haaland is if your differentials matched or bettered him most weeks. Yet Haaland is the type of player that scores hatricks every few months and gets multiple goals consistently.I can't get Haaland in now unless I make 3 transfers or If I take out a big player like Saka or Salah, which then leaves me with an average midfield all round. Yet it seems so far that if you have Haaland captain it doesn't really matter if he's surrounded by dross in your team some weeks.It's still very early but I think not going Haaland is an error sadly.