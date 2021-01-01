« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League  (Read 308652 times)

Offline GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6600 on: Today at 02:08:20 pm »
I reckon bench boost is a usually a good one to play early because midweek fixtures haven't started yet and lineups are more predictable. The new rule on free transfers might make it a less useful strategy, though.
Offline Qston

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6601 on: Today at 02:39:34 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:08:20 pm
I reckon bench boost is a usually a good one to play early because midweek fixtures haven't started yet and lineups are more predictable. The new rule on free transfers might make it a less useful strategy, though.

I am in a league where there is a monthly MOTM prize of about £30, so I tend to use the benchboost if I am very near the top and it is useful to help guarantee that top spot.

Thinking about Haaland now because ownership in the league I am in is below 50% and invariably when I have saved it to a DGW and used it on say Mo, it hasn`t made much of a difference. If Haaland has one of those weeks where he bags 15+ points then TC makes a massive difference. I am currently top of that league I am in for cash, and it will help solidify that if he scores a few.

What am i doing ?  I am typing out my internal monologue so that is decision made.......
Offline Salger

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6602 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Solanke injured......
Offline Keita Success

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 03:14:49 pm »
Done what I do every year - played my wildcard early.

Having Quansah at 4.4 has screwed me a little, too.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 03:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Salger on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Solanke injured......

Farking hell.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 05:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Salger on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Solanke injured......
Benched him although if none of my first 11 play I'm fucked then as none of my bench played last week apart from Davis at Ipswich.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 10:34:50 pm »
Vardy or Welbeck?
Online amir87

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 10:37:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:34:50 pm
Vardy or Welbeck?

You are Roy Hodgson in 2016 and I claim my £5.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6608 on: Today at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:37:45 pm
You are Roy Hodgson in 2016 and I claim my £5.
;D Solanke is injured and my bench is pretty shite if I don't replace him.
