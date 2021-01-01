« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 03:42:55 pm
Do people normally have two keepers to rotate between? I've only had the one regular and just cheapest option for the bench.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:42:55 pm
Do people normally have two keepers to rotate between? I've only had the one regular and just cheapest option for the bench.

I tend to have a regular and a 4.0m option. Keepers don`t usually add to much and of course a lot of the £4.5m keepers face a lot of shots so have a lot of save opportunities.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 03:56:24 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
I tend to have a regular and a 4.0m option. Keepers don`t usually add to much and of course a lot of the £4.5m keepers face a lot of shots so have a lot of save opportunities.

Don't think there's any 4.0 keepers that start this season, which is annoying.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 04:08:25 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
I just read that Botman isn't expected back until the new year (Lascelles also) so Burn should be a solid selection for a while

Yeah but I am worried about Brighton players, they will heavily rotate: Barco will lose value the moment he is benched which is soon, while Joao has to compete with Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck for 2 spots I guess and if he falls to 5.4, there is no striker option decent under 6.

I have gone for Van De Ven over Burn for now. Might change that in 2 hours. Worried about not having Jota in the team :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 04:09:56 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:42:55 pm
Do people normally have two keepers to rotate between? I've only had the one regular and just cheapest option for the bench.

My best season was having Alisson having no 1 all year, second best season was rotating between Martinez and Pope all year round every match. Having two average keepers usually edges by about 40 points if you do it right.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6565 on: Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm
Got Son in still. At 10%, he's not been chosen by as many as I'd thought. 10 points, though. Wondering if there's better value.

Or take an Eze and get +3 to redistribute round the team (upgrade Solanke to Watkins, or Quansah to Trent)...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm
So everyone captaining Salah for this gamesweek?

I'm taking a punt on Jota.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 04:59:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:41:55 am
Smith Rowe the best £5.5m player out there (or less value)?

I'm going for Carvalho as a cheap midfielder, now that he's moved to Brentford.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6568 on: Yesterday at 05:19:17 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
I tend to have a regular and a 4.0m option. Keepers don`t usually add to much and of course a lot of the £4.5m keepers face a lot of shots so have a lot of save opportunities.
It's what I've always done as well. Just surprised to see a few who have got two keepers who will play regularly I guess.


Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 04:09:56 pm
My best season was having Alisson having no 1 all year, second best season was rotating between Martinez and Pope all year round every match. Having two average keepers usually edges by about 40 points if you do it right.
Yeah I normally stick to one main keeper and change them if anything. Never tried two keepers to rotate although I have the budget currently to do it.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:59:03 pm
I'm going for Carvalho as a cheap midfielder, now that he's moved to Brentford.
Not sure where he starts for them so was going to give it a few games before getting him in.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6569 on: Yesterday at 05:21:31 pm
One hour to go here is where I stand:

I can remove: Nkunku, Joao Pedro, Pickford, Faes

Get in: Muniz/Wood, Smith Rowe, Burn, Ederson

Yes or no? :s
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6570 on: Yesterday at 05:23:04 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm
Got Son in still. At 10%, he's not been chosen by as many as I'd thought. 10 points, though. Wondering if there's better value.

Or take an Eze and get +3 to redistribute round the team (upgrade Solanke to Watkins, or Quansah to Trent)...

Same, I have Son and I intend to stick with him since I cant get in Dom in, a lot of FPL influenza's have hyped up Palace. Guehi and Anderson are at 20% with Eze being even higher. I don't know if they will maintain that form this season.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6571 on: Yesterday at 05:25:49 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm
So everyone captaining Salah for this gamesweek?

I'm taking a punt on Jota.

I've got a superstition to be honest, Salah stays captain all season even if he's injured or going to rest etc.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm
Gone without Haaland. Probably regret it but I just didn't like my squad overall with him in it.

Gone:

Becker

Saliba
Gvardiol
Van de Ven

Salah (C)
Saka
Gordon
Rogers

Solanke
Isak
Watkins

Bench

Flekken, Barco, Mykelenko, Carvalho
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6573 on: Today at 01:31:55 am
Ah, the day after day one, when my mates' league's teams are revealed... what I learned today:

- Pedro Porro and Isak were useless selections, everyone had them
- I am the only one without Smith Rowe after withdrawing him at the last minute. Glad I did, because I reckon he'll take time to get up to speed. He hasn't scored a goal since the 2021/22 season, it's surprising how everyone thinks he's a sure thing
- I am also one of few who didn't grab Solanke. Again, don't think he's a sure thing... moved to a better club but also one that's not built around him
- Leon Bailey and (surprisingly) Gvardiol could be my differentiators
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6574 on: Today at 02:13:27 am
I'm pleasantly surprised none of my mates went for Maatsen from Villa, think he'll be a big differential.

Also, very few in my league went with Haaland. Havertz also very popular, think he won't score a lot.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Reply #6575 on: Today at 02:24:57 am
I read something suggesting G.Jesus might be the preferred option so I steered clear of Havertz, who was the one differentiator that kept my last season going off a cliff completely ( it ended up more of a ravine)
