Ah, the day after day one, when my mates' league's teams are revealed... what I learned today:



- Pedro Porro and Isak were useless selections, everyone had them

- I am the only one without Smith Rowe after withdrawing him at the last minute. Glad I did, because I reckon he'll take time to get up to speed. He hasn't scored a goal since the 2021/22 season, it's surprising how everyone thinks he's a sure thing

- I am also one of few who didn't grab Solanke. Again, don't think he's a sure thing... moved to a better club but also one that's not built around him

- Leon Bailey and (surprisingly) Gvardiol could be my differentiators