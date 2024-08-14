Thoughts on this draft?



https://imgur.com/k1K4Y1j







GK: Flekken, VladimarrsonI could go Pope and Turner here, but thats an extra 0,5.Defense: Trent, Walker, Burn, Barco, MazraouiWorried about not having a Arsenal player here. Saliba is the only guaranteed starter at 6.0. So thats another extra 0,5 here. I liked Mazraoui at Bayern but might get in Davies because there is a United shirt on my team that I would see everyday.Midfield: Salah, KDB, Son, Saka, NkunkuTotal old school football here. Big hitters from each team to compensate the other areas. I could though remove either KDB (Pep injury protection) or Nkunku to get in Jota/Gordon/Smith Rowe or Fabio. That would free up the 1.0 for the above two changes. I dont think Chelsea will get the same amount of penalties so Palmer might not keep that form up. I am not convinced that Slot is going to stick with Jota continuously. Needs to keep the front 5 happy.Forwards: Joao Pedro, Solanke, FraserFck Halaand. Worried about not having Newcastle attackers.Thoughts?My alternate team would be:GK: Martinez, VladimarrsonDefense: Trent, Saliba, Barco, Davies, BurnsMidfield: Salah, Saka, Son, Gordon, NkunkuAttack: Isak, Joao Pedro, FraserWith 0,5 in the bank