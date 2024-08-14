« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League

tommy LFC

  Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,610
  VAR is shite.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 03:57:51 pm
Here is the "experts" team, spoilered in case people don't like reading those. Definitely like to have a couple of bolder choices in myself.

Spoiler
[close]
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,985
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 06:56:03 pm
Not playing Haaland this year.

Don't care.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

red1977

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,396
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 09:31:43 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on August 14, 2024, 06:56:03 pm
Not playing Haaland this year.

Don't care.

Yeah. Ive been switching things around all night and decided that i'm going to fuck Haaland off. There are some midfielders who can possibly outscore him and you can fit a few of them in if you leave him out.

(I also cant leave Salah out, because if he starts hot it will piss me off not having him).
The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,847
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 10:38:14 pm
Quote from: tommy LFC on August 14, 2024, 03:25:40 pm
Has anyone tried using this to rate their teams?
https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/ai-team-rating

I keep playing around with it but haven't been able to get more than 91/100.
It rated mine 95/100 ;D

No idea what that means though.
Anthony

  Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 11:11:17 pm
Any Head to Heads set up?
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,623
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 12:14:31 am
What's the deal with that Barco fella, is he expected to start for Brighton?
Rosario

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,608
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 08:06:59 am
Gone with no Haaland. Hard to put a decent team together with him in and with Mo as the centrepiece I managed to build a team with Jota as my 4th midfield option.
The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,847
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 08:10:47 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on August 14, 2024, 06:56:03 pm
Not playing Haaland this year.

Don't care.
Same. (Well at least until after international fixtures).
gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,460
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Had Minteh as a cheap option, but theyve made a couple more attacking signings and I dont see where he gets serious minutes now.
AHA!

The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,847
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 10:40:30 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Had Minteh as a cheap option, but theyve made a couple more attacking signings and I dont see where he gets serious minutes now.
You think? I got him in squad. Thought he'd be a starter for them  :-\
gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,460
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
As of right now (assuming the Rutter deal goes through) nine attacking players that Id class as first teamers, with March and Ferguson to come back too.
AHA!

UntouchableLuis

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,834
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 11:09:47 am
Who's everyone captaining? Even if you had Salah or Haaland, you wouldn't have either of them running riot in the opening fixture.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,582
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 11:12:44 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 11:09:47 am
Who's everyone captaining? Even if you had Salah or Haaland, you wouldn't have either of them running riot in the opening fixture.

Gone for Isak
The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 45,847
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 11:18:48 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
As of right now (assuming the Rutter deal goes through) nine attacking players that Id class as first teamers, with March and Ferguson to come back too.
Ah ok. Might swap him out for Smith Rowe then.
Salger

  Kopite
  Posts: 863
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Anyone got any codes for entering LFC related leagues?
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Cruiser

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,289
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 01:41:55 pm
Managed to fit in Salah/Jota/Palmer/Haaland and Watkins into my squad.

At the expense of a shit defence  :-\
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:02:43 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 01:41:55 pm
Managed to fit in Salah/Jota/Palmer/Haaland and Watkins into my squad.

At the expense of a shit defence  :-\

Similar. Salah, Jota, Odegaard, Solanke (and Carvalho). Have Ederson and then defenders from more mid table clubs who will hopefully all be regulars that I can rotate depending on fixtures.
Cruiser

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,289
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:18:10 pm
Which 4m defenders are you guys picking that are likely to start?
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 02:18:10 pm
Which 4m defenders are you guys picking that are likely to start?

Ive got Pinnock, Mitchell, Todibo and Maatsen. Think the only 4m one I have is Stephens of Southampton. No idea if he plays or not and hoping Ill never have to use him.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:44:47 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 02:18:10 pm
Which 4m defenders are you guys picking that are likely to start?

Harwood-Bellis, Barco best I think

Davis of Ipswich at £4.5mil is a good shout, he got over 20 assists last season!
shank94

  Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,513
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 03:38:00 pm
Thoughts on this draft?

https://imgur.com/k1K4Y1j

Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

tommy LFC

  Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  RAWK Supporter
  VAR is shite.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 05:56:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:02:43 pm
Similar. Salah, Jota, Odegaard, Solanke (and Carvalho). Have Ederson and then defenders from more mid table clubs who will hopefully all be regulars that I can rotate depending on fixtures.

I've gone completley the other way with TAA, Gvardiol and White as a 3 man defence  ;D

It means I couldn't get Saka or Haaland in though, and I sacrificed Watkins to improve the midfield.
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm
Just learned the season starts with a Friday night game, so I'll have to set my initial squad before the match previews drop, bollocks!
Gifted Right Foot

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 12:46:14 am
Quote from: Salger on Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Anyone got any codes for entering LFC related leagues?

Just came in here to ask that.  I've spent days changing my team a thousand times but haven't even signed up to any leagues yet. 
shank94

  Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 01:23:33 am
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 03:38:00 pm
Thoughts on this draft?

https://imgur.com/k1K4Y1j



GK: Flekken, Vladimarrson
I could go Pope and Turner here, but thats an extra 0,5.

Defense: Trent, Walker, Burn, Barco, Mazraoui

Worried about not having a Arsenal player here. Saliba is the only guaranteed starter at 6.0. So thats another extra 0,5 here. I liked Mazraoui at Bayern but might get in Davies because there is a United shirt on my team that I would see everyday.

Midfield: Salah, KDB, Son, Saka, Nkunku

Total old school football here. Big hitters from each team to compensate the other areas. I could though remove either KDB (Pep injury protection) or Nkunku to get in Jota/Gordon/Smith Rowe or Fabio. That would free up the 1.0 for the above two changes. I dont think Chelsea will get the same amount of penalties so Palmer might not keep that form up. I am not convinced that Slot is going to stick with Jota continuously. Needs to keep the front 5 happy.

Forwards: Joao Pedro, Solanke, Fraser

Fck Halaand. Worried about not having Newcastle attackers.

Thoughts?

My alternate team would be:

GK: Martinez, Vladimarrson
Defense: Trent, Saliba, Barco, Davies, Burns
Midfield: Salah, Saka, Son, Gordon, Nkunku
Attack: Isak, Joao Pedro, Fraser

With 0,5 in the bank
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6545 on: Today at 01:34:50 am »
Quote
Thoughts?

- two GKs from the same lower midtable side feels overly conservative to me. This year I've decided to go with two GKs with reasonable scoring potential and alternating Home fixtures. At 5.0 each it's not a big spend and could be worth something.
- KDB and Nkunku is quite a big punt in terms of fitness. I've not been following our own preseason let alone the cheating clubs, so maybe they're fit and firing, in which case not a bad idea to reap some benefit now and transfer when the inevitable happens.
- who is Fraser? Man, I am out of touch
- Fuck Whoreland indeed.

My squad at present:

GK: Pickford [Leno]
DE: White Gvardiol Porro [Munoz L.Davis]
MF: Mbeumo Odegaard(vc) Jota Bailey Palmer
FW: Isak(c) J.Pedro [Cunha]

2.0 in the bank.

Every year I tend to pick a squad the day the game re-opens and then tinker around the edges until the season starts. Maybe this year I will completely scrap and start from scratch to make sure I'm considering all options.
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6546 on: Today at 02:10:13 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:34:50 am
- two GKs from the same lower midtable side feels overly conservative to me. This year I've decided to go with two GKs with reasonable scoring potential and alternating Home fixtures. At 5.0 each it's not a big spend and could be worth something.
- KDB and Nkunku is quite a big punt in terms of fitness. I've not been following our own preseason let alone the cheating clubs, so maybe they're fit and firing, in which case not a bad idea to reap some benefit now and transfer when the inevitable happens.
- who is Fraser? Man, I am out of touch
- Fuck Whoreland indeed.

My squad at present:

GK: Pickford [Leno]
DE: White Gvardiol Porro [Munoz L.Davis]
MF: Mbeumo Odegaard(vc) Jota Bailey Palmer
FW: Isak(c) J.Pedro [Cunha]

2.0 in the bank.

Every year I tend to pick a squad the day the game re-opens and then tinker around the edges until the season starts. Maybe this year I will completely scrap and start from scratch to make sure I'm considering all options.

Thanks. Yeah the Brentford keeper is a punt. Fraser is 0 points all year. But I think i use my third sub like once across the season either way.

I think I might just go with a No Shitty player team. So basically removing KDB and bringing in Pickford/Martinez, Saliba, Gordon & Isak.

No point having City defenders unless you have a very strong 100+ defender on the bench: They dont give more than 120 across the year with the Pep rotation.

Thoughts on Burns vs Van De Ven?
Burns might fall out with Botman returning and them having Hall on the left.
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,587
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6547 on: Today at 08:59:46 am »
If anyone is interested here is a link (I hope - shit at the twitter stuff !) to Scouse Republic charity FF league with money going to a really good cause. £5 to enter and 50% of pot can be won with balance to charity.

https://x.com/ScouseRepublic/status/1821227826256765044

Get your teams in before this evening. All details on the link
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6548 on: Today at 09:04:51 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:59:46 am
If anyone is interested here is a link (I hope - shit at the twitter stuff !) to Scouse Republic charity FF league with money going to a really good cause. £5 to enter and 50% of pot can be won with balance to charity.

https://x.com/ScouseRepublic/status/1821227826256765044

Get your teams in before this evening. All details on the link

Great idea, signed up
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6549 on: Today at 09:32:44 am »
Annoyingly I run a head to head league in work as well as a manager of the month

20 in both

the inability of some to sign up for both leagues is soul destroying

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6550 on: Today at 10:20:19 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:32:44 am
Annoyingly I run a head to head league in work as well as a manager of the month

20 in both

the inability of some to sign up for both leagues is soul destroying

I understand mate. Ran a similar league myself where everyone puts a few quid in etc, but it was an utter ball ache. In another one now where everyone bungs in £50 and then there is a MOTM using 50% of what's in there (divided) and then sliding scale at the end of the season for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Keeps all games really interesting and cheaper than gambling !  The lad who runs that one has the same issue. Mind you, last season one of the lads paid for his young son to do it who was 14 years old. Little twat went and won it and also won 2 x MOTM.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 10:41:55 am »
Smith Rowe the best £5.5m player out there (or less value)?
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6552 on: Today at 10:47:19 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:20:19 am
I understand mate. Ran a similar league myself where everyone puts a few quid in etc, but it was an utter ball ache. In another one now where everyone bungs in £50 and then there is a MOTM using 50% of what's in there (divided) and then sliding scale at the end of the season for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Keeps all games really interesting and cheaper than gambling !  The lad who runs that one has the same issue. Mind you, last season one of the lads paid for his young son to do it who was 14 years old. Little twat went and won it and also won 2 x MOTM.
Nearly thought you were in my league when I read this haha

I had to kick a fella out there, he owes a tenner since last season, I havent heard from him since March

Has had about 4 reminders so hes out

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6553 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:41:55 am
Smith Rowe the best £5.5m player out there (or less value)?

Certainly one of the best at that price mate. Minteh could be decent as well at the same price. There's a few good ones at £5.5m to bulk out midfield with potential returns.

I am still having the Haaland debate myself. In and out. Stuck with him in at the moment to get their first few gameweeks out of the way and then see what's what.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Salger

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6554 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm »
Endless drafts so far but squad at present -

GK - Pickford / Fabianski
DF - Mykolenko / Pedro Porro / Burn / Guehi / Barco
MD - Salah / Jota / Nkunku / Rogers / Smith Rowe
F - Haaland / Solanke / Isak

Managed to get Haaland/Salah/Isak in with decent balance elsewhere.
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6555 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
Just stuck on my 3 forwards Isak is a lock but dont know wether to go Havertz/Pedro or Solanke and either Calvert-Lewin/Muniz
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,623
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6556 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:10:13 am
.
Thoughts on Burns vs Van De Ven?
Burns might fall out with Botman returning and them having Hall on the left.

I just read that Botman isn't expected back until the new year (Lascelles also) so Burn should be a solid selection for a while
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6557 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Squads are so big now, going to be a lot of swapping and changing.
