- two GKs from the same lower midtable side feels overly conservative to me. This year I've decided to go with two GKs with reasonable scoring potential and alternating Home fixtures. At 5.0 each it's not a big spend and could be worth something.- KDB and Nkunku is quite a big punt in terms of fitness. I've not been following our own preseason let alone the cheating clubs, so maybe they're fit and firing, in which case not a bad idea to reap some benefit now and transfer when the inevitable happens.- who is Fraser? Man, I am out of touch- Fuck Whoreland indeed.My squad at present:GK: Pickford [Leno]DE: White Gvardiol Porro [Munoz L.Davis]MF: Mbeumo Odegaard(vc) Jota Bailey PalmerFW: Isak(c) J.Pedro [Cunha]2.0 in the bank.Every year I tend to pick a squad the day the game re-opens and then tinker around the edges until the season starts. Maybe this year I will completely scrap and start from scratch to make sure I'm considering all options.