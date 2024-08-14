« previous next »
Offline tommy LFC

Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 03:57:51 pm
Here is the "experts" team, spoilered in case people don't like reading those. Definitely like to have a couple of bolder choices in myself.

Spoiler
[close]
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 06:56:03 pm
Not playing Haaland this year.

Don't care.
Offline red1977

Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 09:31:43 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on August 14, 2024, 06:56:03 pm
Not playing Haaland this year.

Don't care.

Yeah. Ive been switching things around all night and decided that i'm going to fuck Haaland off. There are some midfielders who can possibly outscore him and you can fit a few of them in if you leave him out.

(I also cant leave Salah out, because if he starts hot it will piss me off not having him).
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 10:38:14 pm
Quote from: tommy LFC on August 14, 2024, 03:25:40 pm
Has anyone tried using this to rate their teams?
https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/ai-team-rating

I keep playing around with it but haven't been able to get more than 91/100.
It rated mine 95/100 ;D

No idea what that means though.
Offline Anthony

Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 14, 2024, 11:11:17 pm
Any Head to Heads set up?
Offline GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 12:14:31 am
What's the deal with that Barco fella, is he expected to start for Brighton?
Online Rosario

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 08:06:59 am
Gone with no Haaland. Hard to put a decent team together with him in and with Mo as the centrepiece I managed to build a team with Jota as my 4th midfield option.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 08:10:47 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on August 14, 2024, 06:56:03 pm
Not playing Haaland this year.

Don't care.
Same. (Well at least until after international fixtures).
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Had Minteh as a cheap option, but theyve made a couple more attacking signings and I dont see where he gets serious minutes now.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 10:40:30 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Had Minteh as a cheap option, but theyve made a couple more attacking signings and I dont see where he gets serious minutes now.
You think? I got him in squad. Thought he'd be a starter for them  :-\
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
As of right now (assuming the Rutter deal goes through) nine attacking players that Id class as first teamers, with March and Ferguson to come back too.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 11:09:47 am
Who's everyone captaining? Even if you had Salah or Haaland, you wouldn't have either of them running riot in the opening fixture.
Offline amir87

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 11:12:44 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 11:09:47 am
Who's everyone captaining? Even if you had Salah or Haaland, you wouldn't have either of them running riot in the opening fixture.

Gone for Isak
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 11:18:48 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
As of right now (assuming the Rutter deal goes through) nine attacking players that Id class as first teamers, with March and Ferguson to come back too.
Ah ok. Might swap him out for Smith Rowe then.
Offline Salger

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Anyone got any codes for entering LFC related leagues?
Offline Cruiser

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 01:41:55 pm
Managed to fit in Salah/Jota/Palmer/Haaland and Watkins into my squad.

At the expense of a shit defence  :-\
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:02:43 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 01:41:55 pm
Managed to fit in Salah/Jota/Palmer/Haaland and Watkins into my squad.

At the expense of a shit defence  :-\

Similar. Salah, Jota, Odegaard, Solanke (and Carvalho). Have Ederson and then defenders from more mid table clubs who will hopefully all be regulars that I can rotate depending on fixtures.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:18:10 pm
Which 4m defenders are you guys picking that are likely to start?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 02:18:10 pm
Which 4m defenders are you guys picking that are likely to start?

Ive got Pinnock, Mitchell, Todibo and Maatsen. Think the only 4m one I have is Stephens of Southampton. No idea if he plays or not and hoping Ill never have to use him.
Offline Draex

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 02:44:47 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 02:18:10 pm
Which 4m defenders are you guys picking that are likely to start?

Harwood-Bellis, Barco best I think

Davis of Ipswich at £4.5mil is a good shout, he got over 20 assists last season!
Offline shank94

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 03:38:00 pm
Thoughts on this draft?

https://imgur.com/k1K4Y1j

Offline tommy LFC

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 05:56:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:02:43 pm
Similar. Salah, Jota, Odegaard, Solanke (and Carvalho). Have Ederson and then defenders from more mid table clubs who will hopefully all be regulars that I can rotate depending on fixtures.

I've gone completley the other way with TAA, Gvardiol and White as a 3 man defence  ;D

It means I couldn't get Saka or Haaland in though, and I sacrificed Watkins to improve the midfield.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm
Just learned the season starts with a Friday night game, so I'll have to set my initial squad before the match previews drop, bollocks!
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 12:46:14 am
Quote from: Salger on Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Anyone got any codes for entering LFC related leagues?

Just came in here to ask that.  I've spent days changing my team a thousand times but haven't even signed up to any leagues yet. 
