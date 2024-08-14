Not playing Haaland this year.Don't care.
Has anyone tried using this to rate their teams?https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/ai-team-ratingI keep playing around with it but haven't been able to get more than 91/100.
Had Minteh as a cheap option, but theyve made a couple more attacking signings and I dont see where he gets serious minutes now.
Who's everyone captaining? Even if you had Salah or Haaland, you wouldn't have either of them running riot in the opening fixture.
As of right now (assuming the Rutter deal goes through) nine attacking players that Id class as first teamers, with March and Ferguson to come back too.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Managed to fit in Salah/Jota/Palmer/Haaland and Watkins into my squad.At the expense of a shit defence
Crosby Nick never fails.
Which 4m defenders are you guys picking that are likely to start?
Similar. Salah, Jota, Odegaard, Solanke (and Carvalho). Have Ederson and then defenders from more mid table clubs who will hopefully all be regulars that I can rotate depending on fixtures.
Anyone got any codes for entering LFC related leagues?
