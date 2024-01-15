« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Quote from: Chakan on January 15, 2024, 12:47:40 am
15 points :)

8 more than me! Although only had two players play so far!
paulrazor

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
29

Palmer and Richarlison brought in and they scored, so did Gordon and a clean sheet for Konsa

Still Saka as captain to go, good start
Crosby Nick

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
I brought in Porro, at least he got an assist. My keeper is Ederson so that was a bit shite. And because I used free hit I had Gusto as my third sub and the useless twat actually got a clean sheet so probably wont get points for that.
Chakan

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 15, 2024, 06:52:57 am
8 more than me! Although only had two players play so far!

All mine have played, so 15 in total.

Just a cluster really :lmao
Crosby Nick

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Quote from: Chakan on January 15, 2024, 01:05:08 pm
All mine have played, so 15 in total.

Just a cluster really :lmao

Serves you right for having no Redmen!
lionel_messias

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Quote from: Chakan on January 15, 2024, 01:05:08 pm
All mine have played, so 15 in total.

Just a cluster really :lmao

You have no Arsenal or Liverpool players?
Chakan

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 15, 2024, 01:32:53 pm
Serves you right for having no Redmen!
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 15, 2024, 01:33:49 pm
You have no Arsenal or Liverpool players?

I have Trent and Mo. So none playing, didnt want to trade Mo away.

Actually I have 2 west ham players yet to play but they are both 50/50 to start.
RJH

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Swapped out Salah and Son for De Bruyne and Foden.


The usual transferred-in curse didn't work on De Bruyne, 27 points so far with 5 still to play.
GreatEx

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Started the gameweek equal top of my league, now 54 points behind. This wildcard is not going well! Need Darwin to score a double hat trick.
Crosby Nick

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Used my free hit, brought in Jota and Nunez and captained Diogo. Up the Reds!
GreatEx

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Good job by the game runners putting Darwin as a slight injury doubt, that convinced me to remove his captain's armband and give it back to Watkins, who had worn it since Mo left. Would have been very annoying if I'd ballsed that up (almost as annoying as using Kulusevski instead of Pigeon as my Son stand-in)
Cruiser

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Bennett

Quote from: Cruiser on February  4, 2024, 07:05:16 pm
Home to Burnley next. Quansah should be starting right?

Could easily be Gomez CB, TAA (or Bradley) and Robbo wing backs.
amir87

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Took Foden out of my team for this game week. Inspired transfer.
paulrazor

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
92. Unbelievably I lost a head to head. Was 24 ahead going into tonight. Other lad had flekken and foden
Crosby Nick

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Quote from: paulrazor on February  5, 2024, 10:49:56 pm
92. Unbelievably I lost a head to head. Was 24 ahead going into tonight. Other lad had flekken and foden

Unlucky!  35 for me. Awful week, really need a wildcard.
paulrazor

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  5, 2024, 10:55:34 pm
Unlucky!  35 for me. Awful week, really need a wildcard.
defence let me down. Areola went off at HT. Konsa in min 59. One more minute I had 5 more points. Burn had -1
GreatEx

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
Absolute turd of a week, brought in my first Arsenal player this week so I had to bring in Martinelli, he of the zero contributions to a 6-0, didn't I? All my rivals have Saka and most have one of Gabriel or Saliba, some have both. Fucking arse.
Grobbelrevell

Had a few decent weeks in a row now. Up to the fringes of the top 100k.

The annual collapse is approaching.
UntouchableLuis

Quote from: GreatEx on February 13, 2024, 08:27:50 am
Absolute turd of a week, brought in my first Arsenal player this week so I had to bring in Martinelli, he of the zero contributions to a 6-0, didn't I? All my rivals have Saka and most have one of Gabriel or Saliba, some have both. Fucking arse.

Did the exact same. Also left Gabriel on the bench for good measure.

This next 2 gameweeks will be important with City, us, Luton and Brentford having double weeks. The week after us, Chelsea and Spurs have a blank week.
UntouchableLuis

Used bench boost this week thinking my bench options looked decent:

Steele - home to SU

Trippier - home to Bournemouth

Palmer (in great form, despite playing City)

Bell (double gameweek, admittedly vs us and United)

Ended up with 0 for Steele (didn't play), 1 for Trippier, 2 for Palmer and 1 for Bell so far with us to come...

Also had Adebayo who got injured in the warm up and Jota who is now out the 2nd game.

Only saving grace so far is that everyone else in my league has played triple captain on Haaland and I've only gone captain. But watch him score 5 vs Brentford tonight now.
GreatEx

  Re: Fantasy Premier League
I really needed Haaland to blank against Brentford, being the only one in my league without him, and several people trebling him. I suppose 10 points from two games against middling-to-poor opposition isn't the worst outcome.
