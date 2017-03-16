« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League  (Read 266240 times)

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6320 on: December 19, 2023, 06:52:50 pm »
Have they put the subs in yet for players that did not play this week?. Ive got a player on 0 with 0 minutes played and he is still in my team and not been switched out for a bench player. The subs will fit so its not that. Anyone else got this?.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2023, 06:58:36 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,054
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6321 on: December 19, 2023, 07:24:14 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on December 19, 2023, 06:52:50 pm
Have they put the subs in yet for players that did not play this week?. Ive got a player on 0 with 0 minutes played and he is still in my team and not been switched out for a bench player. The subs will fit so its not that. Anyone else got this?.
The round is still open whilst we await a decision on the outcome of the Luton/Bournemouth game
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6322 on: December 19, 2023, 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December 19, 2023, 07:24:14 pm
The round is still open whilst we await a decision on the outcome of the Luton/Bournemouth game

Ah. Ok, cheers.
Logged

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6323 on: December 21, 2023, 05:47:38 pm »
Third in the RAWK league, had Solanke as captain and both VC and his sub blanked. Could have done with those points.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,885
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6324 on: December 21, 2023, 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Farman on December 21, 2023, 05:47:38 pm
Third in the RAWK league, had Solanke as captain and both VC and his sub blanked. Could have done with those points.
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6325 on: December 21, 2023, 06:20:00 pm »
Not especially high, just inside top 3k now. 411 is sensational!
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6326 on: December 21, 2023, 08:43:17 pm »
Didn't realise there was a game on Thursday night, very lucky I made a transfer early this week end I realised I had no goalkeeper and figured there was no need to wait for injury reports in that position.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,374
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6327 on: December 21, 2023, 08:47:45 pm »
Ah shit is this the first of a new round of games? Im doing so shit it probably doesnt matter that I forgot to do anything with my team.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • Belfast Red
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6328 on: December 21, 2023, 09:39:42 pm »
I have no Palace or Brighton players but I currently have 13 points?
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6329 on: December 24, 2023, 10:07:48 am »
Solanke on my bench but coming in for the injured Pau Torres is only reason I'll pick up 50 odd points this week. Awful.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6330 on: December 24, 2023, 10:48:11 am »
Saved my worst week of the season for when 40 would see me through in the cup. Need Cunha or Palmer to produce something special.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6331 on: December 26, 2023, 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: Hij on December 21, 2023, 05:53:04 pm
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.

You're literally top 300 in the whole game right now. Unbelievable. Well in!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6332 on: December 26, 2023, 10:35:05 am »
Quote from: Hij on December 21, 2023, 05:53:04 pm
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.
Flipping hell. Well played.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,990
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6333 on: December 26, 2023, 09:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 18, 2023, 06:00:28 pm
I've swapped out Darwin for Alvarez, hopefully that will make Darwin start scoring.

*cough

Youre welcome
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6334 on: December 26, 2023, 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 26, 2023, 09:12:31 pm
*cough

Youre welcome
;D I keep getting my captain's wrong. Had Salah instead of Nunez today.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6335 on: December 26, 2023, 11:57:34 pm »
Thanks Chakan :D. Your sacrifice meant my persistence (read: using all my free transfers to replace injured players) paid off. I also had the inspired idea of bringing in Alfie Doughty for an away game and putting him in my starting XI. 37 from 6 players so far sends me soaring into the top million for the first time, 698k to be more precise.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2023, 04:06:56 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6336 on: December 28, 2023, 09:44:44 am »
Had Hwang on my bench FFS :butt
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,680
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6337 on: December 29, 2023, 01:20:09 am »
Finished the festives on 57th on RAWK. Agonizing.

Its my entire annual and rarely accomplished goal to make the 1st page at any point in the season. Did it a few times but generally miles and miles off of it.

Not gonna lie, im a small minded enough person that im mentally polishing up a "second page five points off it" trophy for my resume just in case it all goes sideways from here.  :lmao ive got to sell Mo now, i have no idea what im going to do. cmo is my base case. Ive had no mancs and no Neanderthal from the off but may need to get his discount ass in the door if he heals, but hopefully not. Had leno 0 and areola 10 on the bench would have done it for me. sob. 

Hell of an interesting football season, this
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,374
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6338 on: December 29, 2023, 05:48:35 am »
Joao Pedro, Bowen and Soucek made that a good day. Gained ground in all my leagues this week.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,884
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6339 on: January 2, 2024, 02:05:02 pm »
Finally starting to claw back into contention in a league I am in, alongside RAWK. Back into the top 100 on RAWK. Went with the obvious with Mo as captain. Wish Trent had followed up on the pen because he is also in my side !

Played my bench boost this GW because it has probably won me MOTM on the league I am which means a few quid. Got Areola, Coufal and Bowen playing tonight. Should end up over 100 points for the GW.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,374
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6340 on: Yesterday at 09:36:51 am »
Got so many out with injury and AFCON. Is this a good game week for a free hit? Im assuming the next two weekends are rolled into one?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6341 on: Yesterday at 09:40:03 am »
Yeah, they are.

Ive wildcarded, but sensible enough to leave a good £15m in the bank to bring the likes of Mo, Son and Kudus back when they return. Although five of my new players are injured already, so Ill have the change it up.
Logged
AHA!

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6342 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 am »
I'm considering a free hit. I didn't plan well enough for the internationals and the injuries and suspensions are piling up, including Elanga whom I brought in straight after the last gameweek before prices fluctuate. I had 11 available players after African/Asian departures but somehow that has become 7. Only recently took the lead in my mates' league so don't want to let them back in.

Come to think of it, a better solution might be to use a wildcard now to produce a squad of 15 available players, then use the next few weeks' free transfers to gradually bring back the likes of Mo and Son even if they haven't returned yet... by mid Feb I should be back to my normal squad. Hmm...
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,289
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6343 on: Yesterday at 12:47:48 pm »
Bowen is fucking injured now too

I have 3 mids away that I need shot of and he was down as a replacement

Already have three villa players

Son, Salah and Hwang out for Palmer, saka and richarlison
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,990
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6344 on: Yesterday at 12:49:08 pm »
I think i've given up, most of my team in now injured or away at afcon, too many subs to make it right. Will just let it play out till the end of the season and see where I end up.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6345 on: Yesterday at 12:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:49:08 pm
I think i've given up, most of my team in now injured or away at afcon, too many subs to make it right. Will just let it play out till the end of the season and see where I end up.
Isn't there a wildcard?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,990
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6346 on: Yesterday at 12:57:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:57:07 pm
Isn't there a wildcard?

I used it awhile ago I think. I'll have a look.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6347 on: Yesterday at 12:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:57:33 pm
I used it awhile ago I think. I'll have a look.
Thought there's 2 a season?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,990
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6348 on: Yesterday at 01:00:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:59:13 pm
Thought there's 2 a season?

Could be I have no idea :lmao
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6349 on: Yesterday at 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:00:17 pm
Could be I have no idea :lmao
There is mate. Just checked!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,990
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6350 on: Yesterday at 01:05:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:02:36 pm
There is mate. Just checked!

Trent, Mo, and Son.

Is Haaland still injured? Cause I have him as well.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6351 on: Yesterday at 01:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:05:57 pm
Trent, Mo, and Son.

Is Haaland still injured? Cause I have him as well.
I'm keeping Mo on the bench. Won't be swapping him out. Saw end of Sky Sports talking about Newcastle game and that he might be back for it.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6352 on: Yesterday at 08:04:31 pm »
Same here, I've had Mo since the start so that capital gains tax bullshit makes it too expensive to sell and buy back.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,289
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6353 on: Today at 01:43:47 pm »
Haaland is definitely out vs newcastle
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Up
« previous next »
 