Finished the festives on 57th on RAWK. Agonizing.Its my entire annual and rarely accomplished goal to make the 1st page at any point in the season. Did it a few times but generally miles and miles off of it.Not gonna lie, im a small minded enough person that im mentally polishing up a "second page five points off it" trophy for my resume just in case it all goes sideways from here.ive got to sell Mo now, i have no idea what im going to do. cmo is my base case. Ive had no mancs and no Neanderthal from the off but may need to get his discount ass in the door if he heals, but hopefully not. Had leno 0 and areola 10 on the bench would have done it for me. sob.Hell of an interesting football season, this