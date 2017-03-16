Have they put the subs in yet for players that did not play this week?. Ive got a player on 0 with 0 minutes played and he is still in my team and not been switched out for a bench player. The subs will fit so its not that. Anyone else got this?.
The round is still open whilst we await a decision on the outcome of the Luton/Bournemouth game
Third in the RAWK league, had Solanke as captain and both VC and his sub blanked. Could have done with those points.
Crosby Nick never fails.
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.
I've swapped out Darwin for Alvarez, hopefully that will make Darwin start scoring.
*coughYoure welcome
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]